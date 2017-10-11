Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.: This 7% Yielder Has Big Upside

The current valuation is the result of low gas prices, but hedges should help Peyto get through this.

Investment Thesis: Lower gas prices along with investment banks throwing in the towel have made this gas play a fantastic value. We had been waiting to initiate purchase and the temptation got too much for us. We bought today and plan to add on more weakness.

Peyto Exploration and Development Corp (OTCPK:PEYUF) has had a brutal 12 months.

Source: Stockcharts.com

We have been following this stock for some time and we find that this has become more compelling than at any time in his history outside of its IPO and the global financial crisis.

The business

Peyto is an explorer and producer of unconventional natural gas in Alberta's deep basin. It is one of the top 3 in terms of cost structure and profitability. Since its IPO it has grown its production prolifically while keeping its debt to equity in balance and paying a nice dividend.

Source: Peyto Presentation

We never chase stocks higher but the current confluence of events has pushed this squarely in our strong buy-zone. Reasons we love this one here are,

An extremely low cost structure

In a commodity player the most important facet is their ability to survive the down phase of the commodity cycle. This is done through two mechanisms, one of which is through having an extremely low cost structure. Peyto wins here in spades.

On a barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) basis, Peyto has a huge advantage over its peers. This allows it to survive and even thrive while others are actively switching away from gas to oil. This bring us to the second factor that allows a commodity player to survive bad times.

Excellent forward hedging to navigate the current challenges

Current AECO prices have moved down versus what they were a year back, creating the appearance that Peyto will not be able to maintain its dividend.

Source: GasAlberta.com

However, Peyto is an active hedger and locks in prices which meet their profitability criteria. Past and future hedges shown in the chart below show their commitment to this.



Currently Peyto is 80% hedged for the rest of 2017 but has lower protection for 2018 and virtually nothing beyond. Still, the prices locked in are far better than the current AECO strip and have kept Peyto in a much better position compared to any of the other pure gas drillers. In addition Peyto also has an additional perk which boosts its revenues...

High energy content gas along with increasing liquids create profitability in low price environment

Peyto extracts premium high energy content gas giving it a far superior profile compared to most of its competitors.

Peyto hence can get a $2.40 AECO gas price to get to $3.35/Mcfe with small hedging gains and their natural gas liquids component. Of course, for Peyto to make truckloads of money gas prices have to go up and we think they will because...

North American natural gas supply is going to be strained soon

Combination of retiring coal plants, pipeline and LNG exports make a permanent source of natural gas demand that is not going away any time soon. Baseline electricity growth along with relocation of petrochemical manufacturing plants back on US soil are also adding to demand. We see full cycle costs of at least $4-$5 required to balance this, far above current prices and...

Market is underestimating next year's demand

We think 2018 will be nice mesh of decreased drilling for gas coupled with more coal to gas switching. Additional pipeline and LNG exports will add to the bullish picture. But current winter storage is about average.

A normal winter to us results in a price of $4 across the strip, something that would push Peyto up at least 50% from here.

Conclusion

We like dividend paying stocks but Peyto's yield never got high enough for us to add it to our holdings. At a 7.1% the dividend is high, although if we are completely wrong about the pricing and we are facing the same strip prices in March 2018, Peyto would be seriously considering a dividend cut. We think that would be an incorrect move as the lowest cost producers should emphasize profitability and stop drilling to help the market back in balance. Remember, if the top 3 cannot make money, no one can. Nonetheless we know that there is a possibility of a cut and our readers should too. We still like our chances here based on supply and demand of natural gas and have started a decent sized position today as Bank of Montreal (BMO) rained in downgrades across the sector.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate PEYUF a Strong Buy and at 8.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Peyto is a Canadian corporation and such may have withholding taxes outside of certain sheltered accounts.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.