MannKind Heat Check

By Parke Shall

It has been a truly stunning run for MannKind (MNKD) shares over the last week or so. Catalyzed by receiving new labeling standards for its Afrezza product, the stock has subsequently taken off over the last two weeks, as you can see from the chart below.

MNKD data by YCharts

While it is difficult to argue about the performance of the stock, we do believe that after this morning’s offering pricing that shares may need time to cool off now at least until MNKD can try to prove that its top line performance can eventually translate to steady and consistent cash generation.



The rally in MNKD shares started days ago, upon the announcement that the company‘s main product Afrezza had been approved for labeling changes by the FDA. Seeking Alpha's notes on the label changes stated,

The updated label includes study data that describe the time-action profile by dosage strength, showing the first measurable effect starts in ~12 minutes, peaking at 35 - 45 minutes, then returning to baseline after 1.5 - 3 hours for the 4-unit and 12-unit cartridges, respectively.

Other updates included clarity on starting and adjusting mealtime dose and additional information in the pregnancy and lactation section to conform with current FDA guidance.

This set off a chain of events that helped propel a short squeeze over the last couple weeks.



Perhaps excited by the prospect that the new news offered investors or perhaps excited about the idea of continuing to catalyze a short squeeze, brokerage houses Maxim and H.C. Wainwright both came out and issued positive analyst coverage of the company in the days following the FDA announcement. This analyst coverage only helped the stock continue to rally hard.

Finally, the stock rally culminated in the company pricing an offering today at six dollars per share, an impressive price when compared to where the stock was trading just weeks ago. Not suprisingly, the 8-K filed on October 11, 2017 stated that "H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering." However, we view this offering as a prompting for the stock to likely cool off a bit and face an inflection point for those who had been considering a point to take profits from the recent rally.



Short sellers who had been pushed out of the stock as a result of the run up and squeeze may alternately be looking for a point for reentry, which this share issuance may wind up being for them. After all, regardless of the fundamentals of the business going forward, it is tough to deny that over the years, MNKD has had to sell stock in order to find its operations.

MNKD data by YCharts

The more stock that it sells, the lower the share price will go, assuming the market wants to value the company at the same market cap. As you can see, from the chart below, MNKD is now valued with a market cap of over $700 million.

MNKD Market Cap data by YCharts

Given the amount of revenue that the company has generated over the past 6 months, a little over $5 million according to its most recent 10-Q, this market cap seems certainly optimistic. When you factor in the fact that the company doesn’t seem to be able to generate cash with any type of consistency, at least over the last two years, questions loom even larger about why the company is afforded the valuation that it has been.

MNKD Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While prospects for Afrezza may have picked up mildly with the aforementioned label change, we’re not sure how much a change in the label is going to do for their sales. It’s certainly possible that the company can continue to try and build up business organically, the way it has been doing, but it seems that this is a slow moving route. More importantly, how will the company get to a point of being able to fund its operations from sales?



There is probably a bull case for the company if you can really ramp up Afrezza sales significantly, regardless of what its cast generation picture looks like. If the company can ramp up sales significantly, it may be targeted by a larger company who can absorb operating costs and whose synergies could help the product become a cash generator for them in the future. However, without seeing a significant ramp up in sales or a narrowing loss on the bottom line for MNKD, we think it is more likely that shares may cool off at this point.



With a couple of analyst actions already over and $60 million worth of new shares about to hit the market, we think it is probably a good time to wait and see if MNKD shares cool off. In our opinion, those looking to short the stock may believe they have a good entry point here and those looking to eventually go long may be able to wind up buying at significantly lower prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.