Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha

Each cohort is beating the market so far, by varying margins. We close by discussing whether this means you can eschew hedging.

Here, we show how each weekly cohort from June 8th to August 3rd has performed since.

Generating Alpha Via Security Selection

Each week since June 8th, we've been presenting the top 10 names in Portfolio Armor's daily ranking to our Marketplace subscribers. The performance of our top 10 names from June 8th and four subsequent weekly cohorts exemplifies the alpha our security selection delivers, as we elaborate below.

Our Top Names Versus OHI And SPY

In our recent article about Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), we noted the performance of our top 10 names from July 7th, since that was when we had written our previous article on OHI: our top 10 had averaged 10.8% since July 7th, versus 5.58% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the same time frame. We decided to go back to June 8th and see how each week's top 10 list had done since. First, a quick recap of how our security selection method works.

How Our Security Selection Method Works

We detailed this in our OHI article, using that stock as an example, but, in a nutshell, here's how our method works. First, we apply our 2 screens to avoid bad investments. Then, for the securities that pass both screens, we start with the assumption that securities will begin to revert to their long term average returns over the next several months, and then we use our gauge of option market sentiment as a "sanity check" on that to arrive at a potential return estimate. We then subtract the cost of hedging from each potential return, and rank every name by potential return, net of hedging cost. The top 10 names each week refer to the top 10 names on that ranking.

June 8th Top 10

Our top 10 names on June 8th, presented in this Marketplace post, were Align Technology (ALGN), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), MercadoLibre (MELI), Ilumina (ILMN), Netflix (NFLX), Electronic Arts (EA), Straight Path Communications (STRP), Priceline (PCLN), and LuluLemon (LULU). Here's how they've performed since, versus SPY:

Our Top 10: up 9.8%



SPY: up 5.48%

June 16th Top 10

Our Top 10 on June 16th, presented in this Marketplace post at the time, were Brinks (BCO), CSX (CSX), TAL Education (TAL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Lam Research (LRCX), IAC/Interactive Corp (IAC), Nvidia, HDFC Bank (HBD), JD.com (JD), and NetEase (NTES). Here's how they've performed since, versus SPY.

Our Top 10: Up 18.2%

SPY: Up 5.46%

June 22nd Top 10

Our top 10 on June 22nd, presented in this Marketplace post at the time, were Alibaba (BABA), TAL, IAC, Coherent, Inc. (COHR), ALGN, ATVI, BCO, Wynn Resorts (WYNN), HDB, and NTES. How they've performed since, versus SPY:

Our Top 10: Up 17.1%

SPY: Up 5.37%

That takes up to July 7th. As we noted above, the performance of our top 10 from July 7th to Monday was 10.8%. So let's skip ahead a week and see how our top 10 names from July 13th have done since.

July 13th Top 10

Our top 10 names on July 13th, presented in this Marketplace post at the time, were ALGN, Waters (WAT), ATVI, JD, NVDA, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), IPG Photonics (IPGP), BCO, PCLN, and ILG (ILG). How they've performed since, versus SPY:

Our Top 10: Up 10.85%

SPY: Up 4.69%

July 20th Top 10

Our top 10 names on July 20th, presented in this Market place post at the time, were ALGN, IAC, JD, ServiceNow (NOW), ISRG, MELI, NFLX, IPGP, REGN, and Cooper (COO). How they've performed since, versus SPY:

Our Top 10: Up 5.79%

SPY: Up 3.55%

July 27th Top 10

Our top 10 names on July 27th, presented in this Market place post at the time, were ALGN, REGN, JD, IAC, NVDA, IPGP, NFLX, MELI, PayPal (PYPL), and Ellie Mae (ELLI). How they've performed since, versus SPY:

Our Top 10: Up 4.5%

SPY: Up 3.51%

August 3rd Top 10

Our top 10 names on August 3rd, presented in this Market place post at the time, were ALGN, TRU, BABA, PYPL, Boeing (BA), Changyou (CYOU), 58.com (WUBA), Aaron's (AAN), Cognex (CGNX), and BCO. How they've performed since, versus SPY:

Our Top 10: Up 9.28%

SPY: Up 3.61%

Is This Random Luck?

We don't expect to beat the market all the time, but these results so far are consistent with our previous tests showing that our security selection method delivers alpha. What are the odds that the top 10 names we presented in 8 separate weeks, from June 8th to August 3rd, would all be, on average, outperforming the market up until now simply due to random luck? Pretty slim, no?

Wrapping Up: What About Hedging?

Given the returns shown above, readers might wonder whether it makes sense to simply buy our top 10 names in a given week and not hedge, perhaps staggering your investment into a few different tranches over time. You would probably do quite well with that strategy in a bull market, but we wouldn't recommend that anyone other than the most aggressive investors consider it: In the event of another 2008, you could suffer severe declines. For everyone else, we'd suggest using hedged portfolios. Your returns will be a bit less if the bull market continues, but your risk will be strictly limited in the event it doesn't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.