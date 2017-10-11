Are The Forecasts For Bank Of America Correct?

Bank of America will benefit from long term trends like the Fed's tightening over the next couple of years.

Earnings are expected to be in line with Q2 numbers, but analysts' estimates are usually on the conservative side when they make their forecasts for Bank of America.

Bank of America (BAC) has some big catalysts moving in its favor, which should result in ongoing earnings growth -- coupled with a still rather inexpensive valuation that results in solid upside potential for Bank of America's shares over the next couple of years.

The last couple of months were quite positive for Bank of America's shareholders, as its share price has risen by roughly fifteen percent since the beginning of June, and by almost sixty percent over the last year.

Those share price gains were driven by a couple of contributing factors, among them:

- Rising interest rates

- Less regulation under the new administration

- Less risk in banks' credit portfolios

- New investors moving in due to Bank of America's high dividend growth rate and solid potential to become an income stock

Those factors are positive for the bank and its share price in the long run, whereas the immediate impact is not incredibly high. Analysts are expecting the following from Bank of America's Q3 results, which will be reported on Thursday:

According to the analyst consensus Bank of America has earned $0.46 per share during the most recent quarter, up about ten percent year over year, and flat compared to the second quarter's earnings number.

For the current year analysts are seeing an earnings per share increase of 20% over 2016's numbers, and in 2018 Bank of America's earnings per share are estimated to grow by another 19%.

We see that Bank of America's share price gains were thus not based on a big one time jump in earnings, but rather on an improved outlook for the company over many years, as it benefits from major tailwinds:

Rising profitability

Rising interest rates mean that the yields for lenders as well as for borrowers are rising, but not at the same pace: In a rising interest rates environment, the rates borrowers have to pay are rising faster than the rates lenders can expect -- the credit spreads are rising. That is why banks usually benefit a lot from rising interest rates, as the wider credit spreads are leading to higher net interest margins, which are a key factor for a bank's net interest income growth and thus ultimately for the bank's net earnings growth as well.

That is especially true for a bank like Bank of America, which generates a big portion of its profits from net interest income (which totaled $6.0 billion in Q2) -- as that amount keeps growing in a rising rates environment, especially if Bank of America's loan portfolio continues to increase in size, one can expect an ongoing positive impact on Bank of America's profitability.

The Fed has raised rates twice so far this year, and it looks like we will see another raise in two months: Goldman Sachs expects that the odds for a rate increase in December are 80%, which would lead to even wider credit spreads and thus further improving net interest income starting at the beginning of 2018, which explains why analysts are forecasting solid earnings growth for the next year (especially since the Fed will likely further increase its rates next year).

Less risk in credit portfolios

One factor that has been holding bank stocks back were worries about some parts of the banks' credit portfolios, mainly the oil & gas exposure and, more recently, automobile credits.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Over the last twenty months oil prices have risen by 60% for WTI and by a little more than 70% for Brent crude, which means that oil companies are producing vastly more revenues right now than they did one and a half years ago. Since the companies in the sector have also been cutting costs, profitability has increased drastically over the last couple of quarters, which means that the credits those oil companies have taken on are now significantly less risky than they looked like one and a half years ago. As oil prices have been rising over the last couple of months, those credits will become ever less risky and thus Bank of America's balance sheet (as well as the balance sheets of other major banks) will become safer.

The same holds true for the automobile loans in Bank of America's portfolio: Recently many comments were made about a car bubble in the United States, that could presumably lead to an increasing number of loan defaults for those that borrowed the money for their cars, but as we have seen a couple of days ago, the demand for new cars has improved considerably in September. More demand for new cars means that there obviously is not bursting car bubble that will take down the prices of new and used cars, thus an increasing number of defaults in the space are not very likely.

As provisions for credit losses as well as net credit charge-offs had already been moving into the right direction (i.e. down) over the last couple of quarters, it looks like Bank of America's strong credit portfolio will only become stronger going forward, as there is no visible catalyst for higher defaults in any relevant industry Bank of America is lending to. Lower provisions for credit losses as well as lower net charge offs also mean that Bank of America's costs will drop, which impacts the company's bottom line positively -- another factor that adds to the expected earnings growth of Bank of America.

Shareholder returns & a low valuation

Since Bank of America's balance sheet is quite strong (according to the Fed's stress tests, which is not surprising as Bank of America's CET1 ratio has increased to 11.5% over the last couple of quarters), the Fed has allowed the company to return a lot of money to its owners during the current year: The dividend increase by 60% was one outcome of those higher capital return plans, but on top of that Bank of America will return $12 billion to its owners in the form of share repurchases (on top of $0.9 billion in buybacks to offset dilution).

That means that Bank of America's share count will drop by 4.5% this year, which will boost the company's earnings per share growth by five percent, not factoring in any net earnings growth yet.

Those higher shareholder returns are important for long term investors, and the high dividend growth rate (which has brought Bank of America's dividend yield to 1.9%, on par with the broad market) could attract more income investors to Bank of America's shares, which would provide further upside, as more demand for the bank's shares will lead to rising share prices.

At the same time Bank of America's shares are not expensive at all, which means that shares still have value for investors focused on share price appreciation:

BAC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At 15 times trailing earnings Bank of America's shares trade at a steep discount to the broad market (which trades at 25 times trailing earnings). At the same time the 12 times forward earnings multiple provides for a forward earnings yield of eight percent, which shows the company's great potential for ongoing high shareholder returns, and last but not least Bank of America's shares are trading at just slightly more than book value, which is a rather low valuation when we factor in the strong interest rate tailwinds Bank of America will benefit from over the next couple of years as the Fed continues to raise its rates.

Bottom line

Analysts are forecasting an EPS number of $0.46 for the upcoming report, which is in line with what Bank of America has earned in the second quarter, but keep in mind that Bank of America has beaten EPS estimates in five of the last five quarters. The big positives that Bank of America will benefit from will have a higher impact in the next couple of years, thus it is not a problem at all if Bank of America's earnings stay flat on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

As the Fed tightens further and as Bank of America's credit portfolio becomes less risky, the bank's owners should benefit from a trio of earnings growth, high shareholder returns and possible multiple expansion, which is why I believe that Bank of America's stock has a lot of merit at the current level.

