Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Alexion's Catalysts, Amgen's Prolia, Ultragenyx Borosumab

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Alexion

Today we will discuss An In-Depth Look At Alexion's Competition And Upcoming Catalysts by Biotech Beast. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is an interesting stock with strong movements in the past couple of months. The article starts off with a dissection of Soliris, one of the top revenue generators for the company. The drug’s earliest approval dates back to 2007 and since then it has generated strong revenue for Alexion. The article touches upon the company’s business model for marketing this hyper expensive drug. Soliris comes with a price tag of over $400,000 per year and is among the most expensive drugs in the world. The fact that the drug has virtual monopoly in the aHUS segment and PNH segment is helpful.

Our take is that while the drug accounts for nearly 90 percent of the company’s revenue, it has started showing signs of maturity, as is evident from its relatively low rate of growth. However, it is likely that the growth rate will pick up as the company is looking to expand its label indications. The drug is currently under FDA consideration for the treatment of patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (‘GMG) with a PDUFA date of October 23, 2017. It is already approved in the EU for this indication and the chances of getting the FDA approval are fairly high. This new indication will open up yet another lucrative market ahead as the US and EU combined may have an addressable market of over $750 million. Refractory GMG occurs in 10 to 15% of GMG patients who do not respond well to treatment. “The prevalence of MG in the United States is estimated to be about 20/100,000 population. However, MG is probably under diagnosed and the prevalence may be higher.” The FDA is expected to announce its decision on October 21, 2017 and it may prove to be a major catalyst for the stock.

The company is also working on its pipeline. The article talks about ALXN 1210, one of its promising drug candidates, which is going through the regulatory process for PNH. While the probability of this drug receiving an approval is also high, this doesn’t count as an upcoming catalyst for the stock. The article is mainly devoted to the study of biosimilars and other likely contenders for Soliris. The study of competition is important for judging the future potential of the drug and the company. However, it ignores the other steps taken by the company to retain its viability. Despite Alexion’s dependence on the drug, the company is not concentrating all its efforts on this one drug. Instead, the company has taken a multi-pronged approach towards its business.

Alexion is currently in the process of restructuring its business, with special emphasis on cost saving. The company expects its new efforts to lead to $270 million in GAAP and approximately $250 million in non-GAAP pre-tax savings annually by 2019, which may boost the company’s GAAP operating margin to 37% and non-GAAP operating margin to 50% in the same year. As discussed earlier and as shown in the referenced article, the company is looking to lower its reliance on Soliris. For this purpose, it endeavors to boost its R&D spending by nearly $100 million annually starting next year onwards. These efforts are likely to show positive results in the coming years.

The article shows long term investment potential of the company, which we agree with. However, unlike the author, we would prefer to wait for some cool off in the stock price before initiating a position. The company is also scheduled to report its third quarter results on October 26, which may be yet another catalyst. With the upcoming FDA decision and the earnings announcement, investors with a high risk profile may initiate a position in the stock for some short term speculation.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of AMGN, SGEN, FLXN, INSY, RARE

FDA accepts Amgen's marketing application for expanded use of Prolia, action date May 28, 2018

Company: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AMGN Amgen, Inc. 135B $185.79 2,619,483.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $191.10 $133.64 39.02 3.4B Oncology



Therapy: Prolia

Disease: glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

News: Amgen announced that the “FDA has accepted for review the sBLA for Prolia (denosumab) for the treatment of patients with glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis (GIOP). The sBLA, which was submitted on July 28, 2017, is based on a Phase 3 study evaluating Prolia compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of May 28, 2018.”

Analysis: Prolia is a bone drug approved in 2010 and that makes Amgen about $1bn per year. It is nice to see it getting an extension, if it does. The molecule denosumab also makes another billion in cancer, where it is known as Xgeva. We have been a little about Amgen, as we covered it in a recent article. Overall, this is a great stock at lower prices.



SGEN initiates Phase 2 study of tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer

Company: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume SGEN Seattle Genetics, Inc. 8.25B $57.72 1,009,664.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $75.36 $45.31 27.39 1B Oncology



Therapy: Tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

Disease: Recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer

News: “ Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) and Seattle Genetics, Inc.(SGEN) announced a decision to start a Phase II study of tisotumab vedotin in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer. The study could provide the basis for a regulatory application for approval. Tisotumab vedotin consists of a tissue factor (TF)-targeted antibody linked to the cell-killing agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). TF is a protein expressed on a broad range of solid tumors. The Phase II trial is single arm and includes about 100 patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who relapsed or progressed after standard of care treatment. The companies plan to start enrolling patients by the first half of 2018.”

News: Registrational study underway assessing Seattle Genetics and Astellas Pharma's enfortumab vedotin in urothelial cancer

“The first patient has been dosed in a registrational Phase 2 clinical trial, EV-201, evaluating enfortumab vedotin in patients with locally advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer who have been treated previously with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. If successful, the data will support a U.S. marketing application. The primary endpoint of the 120-subject, single-arm, open-label study is ORR. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2019.”

Analysis: Seattle Genetics is looking to diversify its product portfolio which currently has only Adcetris in it. With a long-term horizon in mind, the company has some interesting drug candidates such as Tisotumab Vedotin. Seattle Genetics’ recent collaboration with Genmab is to co-develop the drug for treating solid tumors. The drug is currently being studied for treating recurrent cervical cancer. The new 50:50 basis cost/profit collaboration may help the company in significantly augmenting the potential addressable market. The deal with Genmab will also allow Seattle Genetics to diversify its resources in a more efficient manner as both the companies will have equal share in the future costs of development.

Flexion Therapeutics launches 4M-share equity offering

Company: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume FLXN Flexion Therapeutics Inc 866M $27.17 1,207,635.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $32.25 $15.93 70.56 30M anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies



News: “Flexion Therapeutics announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. Flexion also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. Flexion intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund manufacturing and commercialization of Zilretta, which was approved by the FDA on October 6, 2017, to fund product pipeline development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.”

Analysis: Flexion recently got its Zilretta drug approved for osteoarthritis-related knee pain. And immediately proceeded to dilute themselves. The dilution is painful because the stock didn’t really go up that much on the catalyst - a measly 100%. I am kidding, of course, the movement was lovely. But this tells us yet again to sell out a bunch with the catalyst.

Insys continues slide, down 9%

Company: Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 570M $7.85 570,205.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $15.06 $7.55 3.97 100M Oncology



News: Insys Therapeutics is down again, this time on almost double normal volume. Shares have retreated nearly 24% since touching $10.31 on October 3.

Analysis: Insys is already fighting with a number of lawsuits over its alleged misconduct in marketing Subsys (fentanyl). To worsen the situation is an updated CDC report that shows U.S. drug overdose deaths were up 20% in February 2017. Expect more downside to the stock.

FDA accepts Ultragenyx’s co developed Burosumab marketing application for inherited low blood phosphate

Company: Ultragenyx (NASDAQ: RARE)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RARE Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc 2.9B $54.01 333,485.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $91.35 $49.56 8.98 160M rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases

Therapy: Burosumab (human monoclonal IgG1 antibody)

Disease: X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), an inherited condition characterized by low levels of phosphate in the blood.

News: “Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Kirin) and Kyowa Kirin International PLC (Kyowa Kirin International) jointly announced that the FDA has accepted BLA for burosumab to treat pediatric and adult patients with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH) and has granted Priority Review status. Burosumab previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of XLH in pediatric patients one year of age and older.” The agency's action date under Priority Review status is April 17, 2018.

Analysis: Burosumab was discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin and is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Ultragenyx. The Company which was founded in 2010, has rapidly built a diverse portfolio of product candidates with the potential to address diseases for which the unmet medical need is high. RARE with a diverse and strong pipeline in the rare genetics disorders, definitely has upsides for the investors specially with Burosumab nearing a possible approval. There are approximately 12,000 Americans with this relatively rare disease.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio (ANAB): Credit Suisse Group, JMP Securities and Royal Bank Of Canada raises target to $85.00, $82.00 and $79.00 respectively. ANAB reported positive results from its phase 2 trial.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS): Oppenheimer Holdings reiterate hold rating. See news analysis in our daily pharma scoop of 10/10/2017.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN): Janney Montgomery Scott raises target with fair value rating; Laidlaw reiterates buy rating with target of $38.00. See news analysis in our daily pharma scoop of 10/09/2017 and in news section above.

K2M Group Holdings (KTWO): Cowen and Company, JMP Securities and Wells Fargo & Company reiterate outperform rating with target of $22.00, $25.00 and $23.00 respectively. William Blair reiterates outperform, while Piper Jaffray reiterates overweight rating with target of $28.00.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE): Cantor Fitzgerald, Cowen and Company and Jefferies Group LLC reiterate buy with target of $94.00, $95.00 and $95.00 respectively.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Oppenheimer Holdings initiate coverage with hold rating.



Insider Sales

Amgen Inc (AMGN): Harper Sean E, EVP-R&D, sold 1525 shares for $283,574. 59156 shares remain with him.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): Goldsberry Debby, Dir, sold 2200 shares for $6,380.

Hologic Inc (HOLX): Levy Lawrence M, Dir sold 7138 shares for $266,818.

Nevro Corp (NVRO): Demane Michael F, Dir sold 5000 shares for $467,500.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): McDowell Caryn Gordon, GC, Chief Compliance Officer, disposed 44% of their shareholding in Sale+OE of $204,162.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Robin Howard W, Pres & CEO, Hora Maninder, SVP Pharma Dev, Mfg Ops, Doberstein Stephen K, SVP, Chief Scientific Officer, disposed 35%, 12%, 58% respectively of their shareholdings in Sale+OE.



Insider Purchases

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI): Director Rosenwald Lindsay A Md, doubled his shareholding by acquiring 10000 shares for $55,817; Director Herskowitz Neil increased shareholding to 50500 by acquiring 500 shares for $2,620. The company recently announced the dosing of the first patient in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of intravenous (IV) tramadol, for the management of pain following bunionectomy surgery.

Casi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI): Director He Wei-Wu increased their shareholding to 3060204 shares after acquiring 200000 shares for $366,000. This constitutes 5% of the $116 million company.

Delmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:DMPI): CEO Bacha Jeffrey purchased 10000 shares for $8,725. Their shareholding is now 63697 shares.

Earnings

IntelliPharmaCeutics (IPCI) reported its third quarter results. The company reported revenue increase to $1.2 million from $0.6 million in third quarter 2016. The company recorded net loss for the three months ended August 31, 2017 of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per common share, compared with a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.07 per common share, for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The increase in loss is mainly due to an increase in third-party R&D expenditures.





Appendices/Tables

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share

