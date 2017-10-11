Micron Falls 5% On News Of $1 Billion Stock Issue

As DRAM and NAND memory markets firm, and production is constrained, Micron is well placed to use additional free cash flow to generate greater revenue.

$476 million to be used to pay down 2023 notes, freeing cash for development in the critical AI and machine learning high-bandwidth memory segment.

Will the market see this as overly dilutive or engendering of profitability, as Micron falls nearly 5% upon announcement of the share issue?

One billion dollar share issue arranged by Micron, premised on the Q4 beat and in anticipation of climbing share price.

One Billion Dollar Share Issue

In the advance knowledge that Q4 numbers were a beat, and in the expectation that stock price would rise significantly as a consequence, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) arranged a $1 billion new stock offering, announced October 10, 2017.

While the company's performance, outlook and commitment to higher capex in the earnings report has since taken Micron to new highs, how may investors expect this capital raise to now impact Micron's share price?

The earnings report saw revenue climb to $6.14 billion from $3.22 billion a year previously. Micron reported 4Q net income of $2.37 billion, delivering $1.99 a share, when a year ago there had been a loss of $170 million, or 16 cents a share. Adjusted earnings hit $2.02 a share when analysts had projected $1.82 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. This was great news for investors, but has that fillip now been replaced by concerns over share dilution?

Stock Loses Nearly Five Per Cent

The immediate effect of the share issue announcement was that Micron lost $2.08 (4.95%) in after-hours trading on the day the news broke, a sell-off premised on the dilutive ramifications of the new offering. However, with a market cap of $45.63 billion, the issue represents a dilution of just 2.24% based on current valuation. Consequently the after-hours pullback appears to be a generic market reaction by short term traders to the issue of new stock, a reaction which is unlikely to have a lasting negative effect on stock price beyond the near term.

Expansion by Micron of the proportion of common equity to total assets over recent years has been controlled, rising from 47.82% in 2013 to 52.70% in 2017, according to FactSet Research Systems Inc. Therefore there is no backdrop of concern over prior disproportionate dilution upon which this latest announcement can build.

To review the areas where the capital raised by the new issue is to be applied gives insight into the implications for share price of this latest move by Micron. The company currently has $9.87 billion in long term debt, the amount of which has doubled since 2013 as Micron weathered extreme fluctuations in demand in the highly cyclical memory market.

Reduces Long Term Debt Service

Of the $1 billion to be raised, Micron is designating $476 million to pay down notes due to mature in 2023, thereby reducing long term debt service. With a total debt to total equity ratio of 82.04 and a long term debt to equity ratio of 75.78, holders of Micron should welcome this decision. Lower debt service drag will produce increased free cash flow and increased profitability to enable strategic decisions which increase shareholder value.

A business sector that will be strategically key for Micron is high-bandwidth memory for AI and machine learning applications, where low power draw coupled with increased performance are critical. As the cutting edge technology in the memory field, greater financial reserves will enable Micron to better develop this driver of future revenue.

Also with additional free cash flow Micron may in the future decide to further reduce debt service by paying off more long term debt beyond the $476 million designated to be used for that purpose from the present share issue. Therefore this capital raise may have a multiplier effect in growing the bottom line.

Huge Whipsaws May Be Over

The stock's history of huge whipsaws may be over with the firming of both DRAM and NAND memory markets in the burgeoning era of AI applications. As manufacturing output is presently disciplined and fears of a memory glut resulting from China's state-financed production program are in abeyance, Micron is positioned to benefit well from improved financial strength.

The company has grown average selling prices as markets firm. Furthermore, a Gartner report predicts 52% growth of the memory market in 2017. For further context on Micron and its operating environment, see the following articles by this author published on Seeking Alpha:

Conclusion

In summary, any fears of undue dilution created by the recently announced share issue have little basis in fact. The negative impact on share price should be transient, and in the longer term insignificant, compared to the benefits of increased free cash flow as long term debt is paid down.

Micron is set to exploit a confluence of factors, predominantly the advent of AI memory applications and constrained production levels, which are bringing about firming markets.

In turn Micron's share price may be expected to continue its rise in the forthcoming period as increased free cash flow resulting from this share issue powers the company's drive to grow revenue.

