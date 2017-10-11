IPO Update: MongoDB's New Pricing Range Sets Up A Cheap IPO

The compelling IPO valuation prices MongoDB for a substantial pop on opening day, especially given the popularity of its platform and the strength of its growth profile.

At the midpoint of $19, this implies a $152 million offering and an initial undiluted valuation of $930 million.

MongoDB has released details on its IPO offering, setting a range of $18-$20 on an offering of 8,000,000 shares.

Finally, we have more light on the highly anticipated upcoming IPO of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). The company had previously filed an initial S-1 in late September that withheld the offering details. Now, MongoDB's bankers have spoken: 8,000,000 shares at a range of $18-$20 apiece.

I believe MongoDB to be one of the most compelling IPOs of the year, for reasons detailed in my prior article.

This update will take the new valuation into account and expand on my belief that MongoDB is setting up the stage for an extremely successful IPO that will pop in initial trading. Investors had previously assumed that MongoDB would seek to at least keep its $1.6 billion valuation, implying a fairly expensive multiple of ~7-9x EV/FTM revenues. However, given MongoDB's modest ask of a sub-$1 billion valuation and ~4x EV/FTM revenues, I believe the IPO to be extremely undervalued and priced for outperformance.

Updated Offering Details

First, let's establish what new information came to light in MongoDB's updated announcement:

8,000,000 shares offered, or 16% of total undiluted share count of 48,968,305 shares outstanding post-offering

1,200,000 shares greenshoe option that would potentially bring the offering to 9,200,000 shares (a standard 15% greenshoe)

Initial pricing range of $18-$20

Excluding the greenshoe and assuming the midpoint of $19, MongoDB would hit a valuation of $930.4 million post-IPO, essentially removing it from "unicorn" status. See the company's current cap table below:

Figure 1. MongoDB undiluted cap table

Now, a couple caveats. First, the $930 million calculation is based on MongoDB's undiluted market cap. Per the company's updated S-1, it has 2.9 million and 9.5 million outstanding options of Class A and Class B stock, respectively, as well as 0.1 million outstanding Class B warrants, that would dilute the equity pool to 61.5 million shares and increase the valuation to $1.17 billion, assuming the $19 pricing holds.

If MongoDB's investment bankers exercise their 15% greenshoe option, the equity pool increases to 62.7 million shares and valuation bumps up to $1.2 billion. A greenshoe exercise would be almost guaranteed given the low pricing range.

Regardless, however, MongoDB's public valuation will sit at least 25% below its most recent private valuation of $1.6 billion.

Implied Valuation is Extremely Cheap

Now let's compare MongoDB against the valuations of the other software companies that have gone public this year, assuming the following:

IPO priced at $19, the midpoint of the range

Valuation based on undiluted market cap of 48,968,305 shares as shown in the cap table above

Standard investment banking fees of 7% reducing net IPO proceeds to $141.4 million, implying post-deal cash balance of $203.8 million

$185 million in estimated forward twelve month revenues, calculated by taking $124 million of LTM revenues at MongoDB's current 50% y/y growth rate

This yields an enterprise valuation of just $726.6 million, subtracting $203.8 million of net cash from an initial market cap of $930.4 million.

Figure 2. MongoDB implied valuation versus software peers Note: peer market caps as of close of trading on October 10; forward revenues based on extrapolations of management guidance, and balance sheet figures as of most recent quarter

MongoDB looks to be launching its IPO at a valuation of just under ~4x EV/FTM revenues. While we have to asterisk this figure with a caveat - taking the full extreme of dilution and assuming a fully diluted market cap would yield a ~5x multiple - we can still appreciate that few technology companies go public at such a low valuation.

Most software peers, as shown in the table above, settle into a ~7x valuation early on in their trading histories, and most launch at a multiple in that neighborhood. For an extreme comparison, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) went public at a ~$20 billion valuation on $1 billion in estimated forward revenues, implying a 20x forward revenue multiple.

MongoDB does have one comparison risk - skeptical investors may draw uneasy parallels to Cloudera (NASDAQ: OTC:CLDR), the other database software company that went public this year and has the cheapest multiple (4.3x EV/FTM revenues) in its peer group. Like MongoDB, Cloudera's IPO was a "down round," with its initial market cap of $2.3 billion down significantly from its private valuation $4.1 billion. Additionally, Cloudera has been under pressure recently due to its lockup expiration this month and decision to raise a secondary offering at $16.45, below its trading price.

Still, investors aren't likely to miss the fact that MongoDB's valuation is extremely cheap and opportunistic. While some parallels to Cloudera exist, MongoDB is the faster-growing of the two database infrastructure companies. Additionally, MongoDB can escape Cloudera's own ill-fated comparison to Hortonworks (NYSE: HDP), its low-valued primary competitor in Hadoop distributions, a company and category which are more far-removed from MongoDB.

Final thoughts

Rare is the technology company that goes public at a valuation of under $1 billion, especially when that company was previously a unicorn. MongoDB's initial pricing range indicates an potentially lucrative trading opportunity, and the company checks all the boxes that invite a bullish investment: a leader in its software segment, extremely rapid growth, sticky recurring revenues, and a low valuation.

MongoDB's ~4-5x valuation won't last long (indeed, I fear the company may finalize its IPO price above its intended range, which isn't an uncommon scenario). This is a company that, even if the stock shoots up 30-40% on opening day, would still remain reasonably valued, even after accounting for full dilution. The quality of MongoDB's technology assets and the strength of its platform cannot be understated, and the chance to buy this category-leading company at a sub-$1 billion valuation is not an opportunity to be missed.

This IPO is definitely one to watch closely - indeed, it might be the IPO to get in on this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.