A Cheap, Growth, Defensive Food Stock - TreeHouse Foods (Video Analysis)

There is also a margin of safety coming from industry consolidation and huge free cash flows that make the company ripe for a buyout.

If such stocks come at low valuations and offer upside potential, even better.

In the late part of the economic cycle it is wise to look for defensive stocks.

My strong belief is that markets are irrational and totally skewed on what happens in the short term. As soon as there are multiple variables or there is short term uncertainty a stock usually gets hammered as few calculate the impact of the possible outcomes or probabilistically assume what can happen.

The good thing is that such predominant behavior allows the ones that dare to look beyond the next quarter or beyond the front line EPS to find very attractive investment opportunities and quality businesses.

In this video I analyze ThreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS), which is a private label food producer that has been hit by negative news as impairments made it look like a money losing company. However, the truth is that the free cash flows are huge and the company is in a restructuring process. I never trust any management on their restructuring promises so I'll leave that as potential upside. The fact is that THS is strongly undervalued as it is now when compared to the market. Additionally, if you look for defensive portfolio diversification you might really like it.

Looking forward to your comments and enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.