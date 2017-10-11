Kraft Heinz: Now Is The Time To Make A Move

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has disappointed the shareholders so far this year. The world's fifth largest food and beverage company has been silent after getting rejected by Unilever (UN) earlier this year. More importantly, Kraft Heinz has seen sales decline across the entire product portfolio during the first six months of 2017, except its frozen and chilled meals business. The stock has plunged nearly 20% from its February 17 peak, primarily due to weak organic sales performance and valuation concerns.

The market is currently valuing Kraft Heinz at a forward price to earnings multiple of approximately 20x, whereas the packaged foods stocks are trading at 17.2x multiple. Kraft Heinz is worth considering for the long-term gains at these valuation levels, as the management continues to invest in product innovation, aggressive marketing, and cost-cutting initiatives to generate value for the shareholders. Kraft Heinz has a robust portfolio and best-in-class profit margins, which means even modest revenue growth rates will magnify bottom-line. Furthermore, the timing is favorable for Kraft Heinz to make its next big move as most of the packaged food stocks are trading at attractive valuations.

Flat To Modest Growth

The slow consumer spending due to increased price cautiousness and the proliferation of discounters are putting negatively impacting growth rates in the packaged food industry. Hence, Kraft Heinz is experiencing escalated headwinds. The company has registered a 1.8% decline in organic sales so far this year, as compared to a 0.3% increase during 2016. As the industry dynamics are expected to remain challenging in the future, Kraft Heinz is stepping up innovation and marketing efforts to accelerate sustainable organic growth rates.

Source: Sec Filings

Kraft Heinz is overly exposed to mature and highly fragmented North American packaged food industry, from where it earns nearly 80% of total revenue and EBITDA. The downside of having small footprints in the emerging markets is that Kraft Heinz will miss some lucrative growth opportunities. Although Kraft Heinz is increasing investments in South America and Mexico to expand distribution footprints, most of its efforts and investments will remain focused on the domestic market. Euromonitor estimates that the U.S. sauces, dressings and condiments market will register a high-single-digit sales growth over 2016-2021, which is a reasonable opportunity to capture growth. Therefore, Kraft Heinz’s leading market position and continued innovation initiatives will help generate growth in condiments and sauces business.

Kraft Heinz is struggling against significant macroeconomic headwinds in Europe, from where it generates 9% of total revenue. Apart from currency headwinds, the overall organic sales performance in most of the European markets has remained quite stable during the first half of 2017. The packaged food industry in Europe is expected to expand modestly in the coming years, but wellness trends will provide faster growth opportunities. The U.K. dominates the European ready meals industry with approximately $3.92 billion in annual sales. As the demand for convenient ready meals is set to soar further, the introduction of a line of Weight Watchers brand targeted at the health-conscious consumer will help gain more market share in the coming years.

The overall frozen food business returned to growth during the second quarter 2017, which indicates that Kraft Heinz is hitting right spots with its marketing and innovation initiatives. The continued expansion of two new brands, Devour and Smartmade, in the U.S., which are already getting popularity among health-conscious consumers due to focus on wellness trends and convenience, will play a role in generating profitable sales growth in the frozen food business.

Kraft Heinz is offering more choices to its customers, with a primary focus on being natural and nutrition. The company is spreading renovation and innovation efforts across the product portfolio after experiencing healthy sales growth in core brands, including all-natural Oscar Mayer hot dogs and mac and cheese. According to Euromonitor, the decline in per capita juice consumption from 47 liters in 2002 to 33 liters in 2016 is attributable to concerns over high sugar content and artificial flavors. Therefore, the rollout of four new Capri Sun juices with no added sugar and all-natural ingredients will help Kraft Heinz benefit from increasing demand for organic fruit and vegetable juices. On the other hand, more personalized efforts and aggressive social media marketing to reach out more parents in the midst of increasing competition from the likes to Honest Kids and Juicy Juice organic will drive growth in Kraft Heinz’s market share.

Kraft Heinz has suffered a 3.6% decline in cheese and dairy sales during the first two quarters of 2017. The sales performance is quite disappointing in my opinion considering the consistently growing demand for cheese in the global markets. Kraft Heinz is facing stiff competition from small specialty cheese brands in the U.S., but a quick turnaround in sales momentum is possible. The expected increase in consumption will push the U.S. cheese market to $25.8 billion by 2021, which will translate into a CAGR of 2%. The investments in distribution channels from rapidly growing brands like Arla will ignite competition, but the market dominance with 27% market share and robust brand recognition will help Kraft Heinz stay ahead of competing firms. Furthermore, targeting the next generation of consumers with the expansion of innovative brands, such as bagel chips and cream cheese dips and oven-baked macaroni and cheese, supported by increased marketing investments will positively impact the top-line growth.

The packaged food industry will continue to expand steadily, though shifting trends and intensification of competitive landscape make it difficult to gain market share and generate incremental sales growth. According to Euromonitor, the global packaged food industry is expected to soar to $2.2 trillion by 2021. China will account for more than a third of incremental sales growth, whereas retail sales in the U.S. will grow modestly due to elevated price cautiousness. Thus, as the U.S. still makes 70% of total sales, it's reasonable to expect that Kraft Heinz’s will register flat to moderately positive organic sales growth over the next five years.

Where Is Kraft Heinz Investing?

Today, the organization are increasingly investing in digitalization to keep up with the evolving competitive landscape. The survey conducted by Garnet reveals that typically a CIO spends 18% of the budget on digitalization and this spending ratio will jump to 28% by 2018. According to Andy Rowsell-Jones;

A digital ecosystem amplifies the reach of a company. It enables scalable connections between known partners and customers, but also provides a platform for unknown parties to connect with one another.

Kraft Heinz is looking for more ways to cut the costs to sustain a steady margins growth beyond 2017. The management is putting more emphasis on automation to reduce inefficiencies and further control operating costs. The artificial intelligence investments in sales, marketing, and supply chain operations will ultimately trickle down to the top-line growth, whereas the increased use robotics in production facilities will drive long-term cost savings.

Kraft Heinz is ramping up innovation and marketing capabilities to stay ahead of the competition. The company has more than doubled its R&D spending in the recent years to revamp its product portfolio. On the other hand, the management is on track to invest $1.2 billion in restructuring and technology this year, which will help optimization cost structure. While restructuring spending will diminish going forward, the marketing investments will continue to soar. Kraft Heinz currently invests 2.7% of total sales advertising, but this number is likely to grow steadily over the years to support existing and new products to boost brand appeal.

Leading The Way

Kraft Heinz has achieved accumulated cost savings of worth $1.45 billion since July 2015 and is on track to reach $1.7 billion by the end of this year. Despite that, the muted gross margin improvements during the first half of 2017, primarily due to higher input costs and the decline in organic sales, can disrupt the expected EBITDA growth in the short-term.

Source: 10Q

The profitability is expected to improve steadily in the second half of 2017 due to pricing initiatives to offset input cost inflation, more aggressive marketing to support new products, and better in-store activity. Despite challenging organic growth environment, the industry-leading EBITDA margin and large-scale operations will allow Kraft Heinz to continue to generate robust cash flows and steadily deleverage its balance sheet.

Kraft Heinz is a heavily leveraged company with a total outstanding debt balance of approximately $31 billion as of 1 July 2017. At the end of December 2016, Kraft Heinz had a significantly higher debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.3x than its peer group. The leverage ratio, however, will steadily improve to a mid-3x, primarily due to some debt repayments and an expected mid-single-digit annual growth in EBITDA by 2019.

Still Waiting

The earnings growth streak of Kraft Heinz has outperformed most of its peers in the recent years, but now the earnings growth risk has surfaced as its signature cost savings program is moving closer to completion. Although Kraft Heinz has been silent since its failed attempt to acquire Unilever back in February, the company still needs another acquisition to refuel EBITDA growth and improve its balance sheet.

Source: Yardeni

Now the timing is interesting for Kraft Heinz to make a move. Kraft Heinz is probably more interested in diversifying its product portfolio to improve the business risk. Interestingly, the personal products stocks are currently trading at a forward PE multiple of 25.1x due to an impressive 26.3% value gain so far this year. In comparison, the packaged food stocks are trading at a significantly lower multiple of 17.2x. While an attractively valued target company in the packaged food industry generates much better synergies, a personal products company will provide business diversification opportunities. Nonetheless, a mega deal in either industry is likely to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Concluding Remarks

The operating environment will remain challenging, but most of the product categories in the packaged food industry will reflect healthy sales growth in the coming years. Therefore, the rollout of new products focused on innovation and wellness trends, vigorous marketing campaigns, enhancement of online channels, and a further push into the emerging markets will drive organic growth over the long run.



The rising input cost pressure could put a strain on gross margin in the short-term, but optimized cost structure, a balanced pricing strategy, and additional cost savings will fuel the bottom-line in the coming quarters. The consensus estimates show that Kraft Heinz can generate a high-single-digit bottom-line growth. The dip in stock price has also pushed the dividend yield to 3.2%, which is quite attractive considering the industry average dividend yield of approximately 2.62%. Thus, in my opinion, it's a good to make a move for the long-term gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.