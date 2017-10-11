Ladder Capital: 8.7% Yield And Upside

I believe Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) will be able to maintain and potentially even grow its dividend as short-term interest rates climb. The commercial real estate finance company has good dividend coverage, and higher interest rates could be a catalyst for a dividend hike as well as for a higher market valuation of the REIT's shares. Ladder Capital is sensibly valued and an investment in the CRE finance company throws off a dividend yield of 8.7 percent.

Commercial real estate finance debt providers with large investments in floating-rate assets are appealing income vehicles in a rising rate environment. This is because variable-rate mortgages/loans throw off more cash as interest rates rise, improving a REIT's dividend coverage stats while raising the odds for a dividend hike at the same time. Thus, I think Ladder Capital is an interesting income vehicle from both an income and a growth perspective.

Ladder Capital - Snapshot

Like most commercial real estate finance companies, Ladder Capital originates and invests in balance sheet loans that are backed by cash-flow producing (commercial) real estate. Balance sheet lending is the most important business segment for Ladder Capital though the company also invests in investment grade-rated commercial mortgage-backed securities and makes direct real estate investments.



Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital has aggressively grown its loan business in the last several years. Balance sheet first mortgage loans are typically variable-rate and produce net interest income for Ladder Capital. Hence, Ladder Capital's biggest business segment is poised to throw off more cash as interest rates rise.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

A Potential Catalyst For A Higher Dividend

Ladder Capital has put together a $2.1 billion floating-rate balance sheet loan portfolio that is expected to perform well in a rising rate environment. Management estimates that a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR will boost the REIT's net interest income by ~$11.5 million annually. Since the Federal Reserve has become more aggressive in hiking interest rates this year, CRE finance REIT's like Ladder Capital with huge investments in floating-rate assets are preferred investments to hold as rates are projected to climb higher.

Ladder Capital has pulled in an average of $0.38/share in core earnings in the last eight quarters which compares favorably to an average cash dividend of $0.29/share.

Source: Ladder Capital

Higher net interest income is set to enhance Ladder Capital's already robust dividend coverage stats, tilting the odds in favor of a dividend hike.

Reasonable Valuation And Attractive Entry Yield

An eight or nine percent yield is never safe, of course. That said, though, Ladder Capital has managed to cover its dividend with core earnings in the last eight quarters and higher NII in a higher rate environment would improve the REIT's dividend coverage stats even more. Thus, I think higher net interest income and a dividend hike could also be potential catalysts for Ladder Capital's shares, which are far from being overpriced today.

Ladder Capital's shares are sensibly valued, selling for just 8.2x Q2-2017 run-rate core earnings.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital has a lot going for itself. The CRE finance REIT aggressively pushed its balance sheet loan business in the last several years, which was a smart, forward-looking move considering that interest rates are now rising. Higher interest rates down the road are poised to increase Ladder Capital's net interest income from its loan portfolio which in turn would improve the company's already solid dividend coverage stats. Higher NII could be a catalyst for both a higher cash dividend and a higher market valuation for Ladder Capital's shares. Though an eight percent yield is never safe, Ladder Capital appears to be worth the risk. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.