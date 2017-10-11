Transunion Acquires eBureau For Faster Risk Analytics

The bolt-on deal for Transunion will add capabilities to its Prama offering and will be combined with Transunion's large data assets to help clients better understand repayment risk.

eBureau has created software that enables lenders to more quickly model risk for customers and prospects.

Quick Take

Financial information company Transunion (TRU) has announced the acquisition of eBureau for an undisclosed amount.

eBureau provides predictive analytics for companies in B2B and B2C markets to help them acquire customers, identify and manage customer risks and maintain ongoing customer relationships.

Transunion acquired eBureau to help its clients reduce the time to create new risk models, and combine its platform with Transunion’s extensive data assets to offer more comprehensive market intelligence.

Target Company

Saint Cloud, Minnesota-based eBureau was founded in 2004 to develop software solutions driven by data analysis to assist enterprises in making better-informed decisions about prospects, customers and financial risks.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Gordy Meyer, who was previously president and CEO at RiskWise.

Below is an overview video of eBureau’s system:

(Source: eBureauLLC)

eBureau’s primary offerings include solutions to:

Marketing & Lead Management

Fraud Prevention

Credit Risk Assessment

Collections & Recovery

eBureau raised $43 million in private investment from venture capital firms such as Redpoint, Tenaya Capital and Split Rock Partners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Transunion didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount and closed on October 2 , 2017.

The combination of eBureau with Transunion will add a ‘rapid-model-development platform’ to Transunion’s offerings, which will enable customers to reduce the time to build customized risk models from months to days.

eBureau will be integrated into Transunion’s Prama system, which is marketed to lenders evaluating repayment risks for consumer and business loan applicants.

As Transunion stated in the deal announcement:

The purchase allows TransUnion to accelerate eBureau’s market presence by leveraging existing TransUnion relationships with thousands of financial institutions. Additionally, TransUnion will enhance the effectiveness of eBureau’s analytics with the introduction of new data assets, leading to greater accuracy and effectiveness to promote safer lending and less fraud. The eBureau solution will be integrated into the widely acclaimed Prama sm platform, allowing lenders to move directly from market insight to action.

So, Transunion hopes to combine its data assets with eBureau’s easy-to-use and transparent modeling system to improve client modeling capabilities and reduce credit losses.

Financial services firms in the risk space have been acquiring technologies and startups at a fast pace in recent quarters.

These startups represent a new generation of entrepreneurs who have created systems that include many different inputs about a person’s risk profile, or a business’s revenue stream.

Entrenched financial firms have proven themselves less than adept at changing with new technology development, but sharp management teams are instead acquiring promising startups as bolt-on assets to expand their offerings without disrupting their existing businesses.

Additionally, these legacy firms have large, in-house data assets that can be accessed by new technology platforms to supercharge their value to clients.

I expect to see continued acquisitions like this as financial firms react to a rapidly changing environment for service offerings.

