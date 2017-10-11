Wal-Mart: Fully Priced, Questionable Buyback

I think that we have seen a great run-up already, as Wal-Mart might be best advised to keep investing into the business.

Wal-Mart has the scale and financial resources to compete with Amazon, as investors see the huge buyback program as a vote of confidence in the business.

This is reassuring to some investors as the retail landscape is difficult and plagued with uncertainty following the acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon.

Wal-Mart (WMT) is announcing early holiday gifts to its investors as it reiterates its full-year guidance in a difficult operating environment, while it sees earnings growth in the upcoming year. While this looks assuring, earnings growth is largely driven by share repurchases. These payouts to investors do not reinforce the competitive position of Wal-Mart, justified by current momentum, while competitors are stepping up their spending efforts.

While investors like the good news show, I wonder if Wal-Mart is spending too much to keep investors happy and taking its foot off the investment pedal a bit too quickly, as the competitive environment remains very tough.

Reiterating Guidance

Wal-Mart sees GAAP earnings in fiscal 2018 at $4.18-$4.28 per share, as adjusted earnings are seen at $4.30-$4.40 per share. So far nothing new, other than the fact that some peers have seen continued challenges of late, as the reiteration of guidance is comforting in that light. Investors also like the projection that earnings per share are expected to grow by 5% in fiscal 2019. At the same time, Wal-Mart announced that it's looking to retire $20 billion worth of shares in the coming two years.

To put the size of this buyback plan into perspective, Wal-Mart is planning to buy back $10 billion worth of shares each year in the coming two years, as this plan is sufficient to retire 8% of the outstanding shares at current price levels. This shows that much -- and, in fact, most -- of the projected earnings per share growth in 2019 is the result of share buybacks.

CEO Doug McMillon reiterated that the company sees continued momentum, as Wal-Mart was early compared to some peers to revamp stores and make a big move into e-commerce in order to fight the battle with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Seattle-based competitor could arguably be happy with today's announcements, as they probably applaud Wal-Mart's move to return money to shareholders instead of making additional investments into the underlying business.

Nonetheless, Wal-Mart has invested heavily with the purchase of Jet.com and numerous other smaller e-commerce platforms, as well as the recent opening of the 1,000th online grocery location in the U.S. This is important as the grocery business is the largest segment in the wider retail landscape, while it has the smallest online penetration. This huge potential has seen renewed interest following the Whole Foods deal this past summer.

Wal-Mart pays a $2-plus dividend, which comes at a rate of $6 billion-plus a year. Assuming that share repurchases run $10 billion a year in the coming two years, Wal-Mart is "spending" $16 billion each year to keep its investors pleased. It goes without saying that this adds to its debt and does not translate into additional investments into the business (after Wal-Mart has already made large investments in recent years).

Earnings power is seen at $13 billion this year, which indicates that the payout ratio, defined as dividend and share repurchases, exceeds earnings power by $3 billion per year. On top of that, "modest" capital spending of $11 billion still exceeds depreciation charges by $1 billion a year, as it's likely that Wal-Mart will continue to make some bolt-on deals.

Valuation Is Fair

Shares of Wal-Mart jumped by almost 5% in response to the upbeat comments made during the investor day. On the one hand, investors appear relieved that the current guidance is maintained in a challenging environment. On the other hand, management seems confident that it can continue to grow sales without having to step up investments in a big way, allowing it to actually return a lot of cash to investors.

With earnings seen close to $4.50 per share and shares trading at a 52-week high of $84, forward multiples of 18-19x are not cheap, as the projected earnings have already reflected the anticipated share buybacks. Net debt already stood at $41.1 billion at the end of Q2. Nonetheless, this is still very modest with EBITDA seen around $33 billion, for a mere 1.2x leverage ratio. As discussed above, it's obvious that net debt could easily jump to $50 billion in the coming years, mainly on the back of share repurchases. Nonetheless, leverage ratios will remain very modest, certainly if EBITDA can continue to grow alongside top-line sales.

Sticking to the Thesis

I checked out Wal-Mart's prospects in August when it released its second-quarter results as shares traded around the $80 mark. The near $500 billion conglomerate was regaining some operational momentum, in part driven by spectacular growth, with an e-commerce business that generates an estimated $10 billion in annual sales. I concluded that Wal-Mart might be best-positioned to compete with Amazon given its size, strong capital position and the fact that it made investments "early" into its business. Only a business with its scale can compete with Amazon.

On the one hand, it's comforting to see that the company thinks it can return a lot of cash to investors, which is always welcomed. It should be a vote of confidence by management that the business can fend off competition without much additional spending. At the same time, doubts emerge as Amazon keeps spending. Wal-Mart's focus on shareholder returns might prove costly as Amazon is integrating and making plans for Whole Foods, and it might move into pharmacies as well.

I concluded that if Wal-Mart delivers and generates $500 billion in sales in the coming year(s), while it can return to historical margins of 5%-6%, earnings could indeed come in at $5-$6 per share. Such earnings power could easily justify today's valuation. If margins were to retreat to 4%, earnings per share could fall back or stay constant at $4 per share, and today's valuation is arguably too high.

With shares being up 20%-plus year to date, which marks a dramatic outperformance vs. the wider retail sector, and shares trading at a small premium to the market, the best is already priced in. I furthermore question the timing of the buyback, on top of the rationale. When shares ended 2015 at levels around $60 per share, Wal-Mart bought back just $1 billion worth of shares, while now it's happy to spend 10 times that amount when the stock is trading in the $80s.

In all, shares already trade at the higher end of my neutral zone, as I see no immediate appeal. To see relative modest upside from here real margin gains need to be delivered on in the coming years, something I doubt Wal-Mart can do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.