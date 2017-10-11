Micron Tecnology: D- In Capital Allocation

Ron Foster is back! Women, children, and retail investors: Don your life jackets and get in the life boats! Former Micron (MU) CFO, Ron Foster, is on the bridge of the S.S.Micron madly spinning the wheel, and cranking the throttle telegraph to the engine room back and forth. He has channeled through current CFO, Ernie Maddock. Normally clear eyed skipper Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron CEO) looks dazed and comatose and keeps muttering, "Where's Judy?" apparently referring to his ace CFO from his Sandisk gig, the great Judy Bruner. Judy was a model of clarity at Sandisk, a master of shareholder communications, and a great wing woman for Sanjay. He needs her here as CFO or board member. She would never have let this offering happen, two weeks after assuring shareholders cash flow was fine and debt reduction would be handled via the torrential current free cash flow.

Long time passengers on this voyage will recall that it was Ron Foster who cost the company more than $1billion in cash with his disastrous hedges of the Japanese yen, and repeated issuances of toxic convertible securities which were also inappropriately hedged. Foster continued his money and earnings burning actions even after being chided by this writer, other SA commenters, and even some sell side analysts. I've met derivatives traders who were on the other side of these Micron deals and they are still howling with laughter and patting themselves on the back.

So what has happened here? What's the big deal? As SA and others have press released, Micron is issuing a mere 2.5% additional chunk of equity at a 17 year high to retire expensive 7.5% debt in a low interest rate environment. Nothing wrong with that, right? Wrong!

Here are some of the problems:

Google finance shows Micron's PE at 9.71x. That means its earning yield (the inverse of the PE) is 10.3%. The company's GAAP full year reported tax rate is a low 2.19%. And applying that to the 7.5% rate on one of the pieces of debt being retired, the after tax cost is 7.3%. Compare the earnings yield on the stock to the after tax yield on the debt. Micron has engineered a negative 3% arbitrage on $438 million of capital.

The company is repurchasing this $438 million in debt at a premium, for $476 million. The FASB indicates this $38 million premium will be a hit to earnings. That's about 3.3 cents on the currently outstanding 1.154 billion shares.

The press releases have referred to this as a $1 billion offering of about 25 million shares. But the SEC document on the offering, Form 424B5, shows a placeholder for the commonly used "Green Shoe", or over allocation. This amount may be an additional $150 million of common stock. So the exercise of the "shoe" would make this 15% more dilutive than has been bandied about.

If the company called some of its currently callable convertible securities, or did a Dutch Auction where the holder chooses a price and voluntarily tenders their non-callable convertibles, the associated underlying shares reserved for conversion would be retired. These instruments have a lower interest rate but would prove much less dilutive.

What's the possible upside? I scratched my head when these Senior Secured securities, now being partially retired, were issued way back on April 14, 2016. Some of that head scratching was due to curious timing and still mysterious company events as originally brought to my attention by SA's Stephen Breezy in his article Micron Technology: Tainted Love. Credit Breezy with the first and third mentions of corporate events:

June 25, 2015: Carlow Innovations LLC is formed.

July 29, 2015: 3DXpoint is unveiled

July 31, 2015: Ovonyx transfers nearly all of their IP to Carlow.

April 14, 2016: $1.25 Billion of 7.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 are issued. Presumably Carlow is part of the collateral package for these Senior Secured Notes.

October 10, 2017: The maximum possible amount of the 7.5% 2023 bonds will be retired. See the bond indenture at Section 3.07(A)(3) for maximum repurchase amount.

What the heck is Carlow? Who knows? The company has never told us and analysts have never asked. Why dump the IP into this vehicle? Sure seems proximate to the announcement of 3DXpoint. And could giving a blanket security interest in this mystery Carlow vehicle also be part of the 3DXpoint saga? And could this debt redemption, to begin clawing back 35% of that blanket security interest, presage some upcoming event also regarding 3DXpoint? I don't know but it all seems to be entangled. This timing could also dovetail with the little noticed news that I recently published on SA that apparently the last planar NAND wafer has been made at the Lehi, Utah fab jointly owned by 3DXpoint developers/inventors Micron and Intel (INTC). Stopping the manufacture of NAND in Lehi would double the capacity available to 3DXpoint from 25,000 wafers per month to 50,000 wafers per month. Sure seems like a time the partners might want to get back to unfettered ownership of the related IP, with no pesky lender passing muster on any actions regarding their collateral.

Conclusions. I hope Mark Hawtin @ GAM, David Tepper @ Appaloosa, David Einhorn @ Greenlight, Gilchrest, Lou, Paul and Bill Joy @ Water Street, and the suave well dressed portfolio manager @ Dalton Investments are all paying attention. Proxy season is upon us. Would they like to get someone with financial literacy (EP, Bill Tidwell, Judy Bruner?) into the proxy statement and onto this demonstrably financially illiterate board of directors? They should ask themselves how they like this example of capital allocation? And how would they like this same cast of characters designing the financing for the next $10 billion fab?

I'd been hoping for a pullback but didn't suspect we would get it via another company inflicted wound. I've been writing weekly covered calls against my positions. Even got sweaty palms when today's trading ticked the $42 call price of the options I've written for this Friday. (Goodness, how quickly those qualms passed.) Micron seems too expensive to hedge via purchase of puts, so I have bought options on the triple inverse ETF, SPXS, to protect me (umm, somewhat) from macro events which might be behind such bizarre comments as our President's: "...this is the calm before the storm." Good luck to all.

