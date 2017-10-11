Micron's $1 Billion Dilution: Cons Outweigh The Pros

Background

On October 10, 2017, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) announced a $1 billion common stock offering. Their press release explained that the company intends to use $476 million of the net proceeds to redeem $438 million of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2023. As for the remaining equity raised amount, it will use toward future repurchases and debt repayments.

Argument for why the public offering makes sense

Micron claims they are using the raised money to retire some 7.5% notes, which makes sense. Although investors should listen to the most recent conference call on September 26, 2017, in which the company did not hint at all about a potential public offering. Despite this happening, I don’t necessarily view this motive as a bad move. Micron's business frequently requires them to invest money into research and development. The cash raised is likely to be used for capital expenses and/or “rainy day” situations just in case. Given the volatility of the stock market this year, having this extra cash on hand is a nice buffer.

Investors should keep in mind that the offering of 25 million shares for $1 billion still represents only 45% of cash raised to pay the senior notes. What this means is that perhaps the company is stockpiling the rest of the cash for other purposes such as a new purchase or construction of a new manufacturing plant. There can be potential growth in 2018 should these possibilities come to fruition.

These high cost notes (7.5% annually) were issued when Micron desperately needed the cash for operation. However, as you may know, the company has turned their financials around and are now profitable. Their net income for Q3 and Q4 in 2017 were $1.647 billion and $2.368 billion, respectively. Micron has truly came a long way from their non-profitable quarters in the past. For perspective, the company’s net income was $170 million in Q4 2016. As a result, it didn’t make much sense for the high interest to be stuck with Micron.

I will agree with most investors that this news will set back the share price. This event is definitely a short-term bummer, but investors should look at the longer-term picture. The actions taken by Micron helps to build a “leaner and healthier” company. Specifically, this means that the company will incur less debt overall because of the upfront payment to eliminate the liability of these high cost senior notes. Because they will pay off these liabilities sooner, the company wisely positions itself to stay afloat as a profitable business should a bear market come around. Additionally, if the bull market continues, then Micron will only keep increasing their bottom line of profit due to the interest expense disappearing. Similarly, think about credit card interest. If you could pay off your credit card debt and not have to pay interest on it, then why not do so? Investors should not fault Micron for paying off the 7.5% interest senior notes when they have the ability to do so.

Assume Micron sells $1 billion of stock at $40/share, this equates to an additional 25 million shares in the public market. In previous conference calls, the company believes and stated that every $1 billion in debt retired, then $50 million goes toward their bottom line. Overall, if the company keeps paying off their debt, it only makes Micron’s bottom line much stronger. Imagine if the company had $4 billion in cash to pay off these senior notes and debt, that would equate to a smooth $200 million.

Savings from redeeming senior notes vs. dilution cost

As mentioned in the most recent conference call, Micron hopes they will be able to finish 2018 with a net cash positive position. This means that the company wants to pay off their debt or to carry more cash than available debt.

The debt they're erasing will save them ~$32 million/year in interest payments or around $0.03/share. After the tax of 35% (tax deductible on interest payments), the true saving is only $20.8 million The saving is only about $0.02/share.

During Q4 2017, the company had an earnings per share of $2.13 (non-diluted). Let’s assume that the company will continue to do well for the year 2018 and forecasts an EPS of $8.00. Because this public offering will add more shares and dilute ~2.5%, we will multiply EPS of $8.00 by this 2.5% to obtain the decrease in 2018 EPS. As a result, the dilution will decrease EPS by $0.20/share.

OK, now let’s compare these two scenarios of interest savings and the dilution. As you can clearly see, the dilution decrease EPS by $0.18/share (net of benefit from interest savings of $0.02/share.)

Argument for why the public offering is nonsense

Someone may make the argument that, based on the EPS, this public offering is 1000% more expensive than the debt interest payments. Remember that according to Micron’s Q4 2017 financials, they have $6.15 billion in cash and a strong cash flow from operations of $8.15 billion. Based on their healthy industry fundamentals, one can suggest Micron should have no reason to dilute, and rather, should borrow as much as possible to buy back shares to further boost EPS. In this scenario, Micron will likely see their stock price rise even higher due to the hypothetical buy back of shares and continued strength in 2018 earnings.

However, we all know that Micron is not taking the aforementioned approach of share backs, and actually going the opposite route. Does this maybe mean that management like the CEO and CFO believe the stock price is overvalued? To be fair, since the beginning of the year, the stock has gained almost 100% in price. It is always wise for companies to dilute to prepare for times when they really need the cash. When the company is in a strong financial point, they should take advantage of this large stock price run up. The stock is trading at a 14-year high!

Conclusion

This public offering conducted by Micron has taken many investors by surprise. There was no indication or any clues of this dilution at all. Fundamentally, the company is profitable and has truly turned around its operations. If the company can save ~$32 million/year in interest payments from these high cost notes (7.5% annually) then they should do so. Similarly, if the company can take advantage of their favorable high stock price for dilution, then should also do so. In the short term, shareholders will be hurt by this. But in the long term, this equity raise may just be needed to help the company continue its strong growth in 2018.

Author's note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, please click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option. If you post a comment or send me a private message, I will respond to you. Hope you enjoyed reading, thank you!