Olaroz Brine Lithium Project Of Orocobre: From Zero To Nameplate Production And Beyond

But the high-flying lithium prices may provide a rare opportunity for the junior players to break the barriers to entry.

The incumbent producers hold an advantage over the junior players in technological know-how, less capital-intensive project expansion, ready access to existing facilities, and better access to the market.

The product lithium carbonate goes through four steps: brine lifting, pond evaporation, purification, and drying and bagging; to capture higher prices, Orocobre is building lithium hydroxide plant to further process.

It took some seven years for the Olaroz brine project to complete the long course from exploration to first delivery of a product.

1. Introduction

To appreciate the arduous process to bring a brine lithium project from exploration all the way to production, one needs to look no further than the Olaroz Project of Orocobre Ltd. (OTCPK:OROCF). Olaroz is the only new brine lithium project that was brought on stream over the last 20 years, joining existing brine lithium producers SQM (SQM), Albemarle (ALB), and FMC (FMC).

Those interest in investing in the lithium field (LIT), particularly the growth-potent junior players -- e.g., Galaxy (OTCPK:GALXF), Lithium Power (OTC:LTHHF), and Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) -- need to evaluate the pace of progress of the plethora of lithium projects currently carried out by them. An understanding of the mineral resources development cycle (Fig. 1) is essential for such an assessment. The investment decisions as to those lithium miners largely depend on an objective assessment of whether the projects are being executed according to the respective plans; in doing so, a benchmark is needed. Olaroz supplies just such a benchmark. Table 1. The second-tier lithium miners. Source: Author's compilation based on company filings and releases.

Fig. 1. The mineral resources development cycle and life cycle of a mining project, modified after Harazz.

2. The Long Lead Time

It took a long seven years for Orocobre to bring the Olaroz project from exploration to the first delivery of a commercial product. Exploration started in March 2008 in the Olaroz Salar, with the initial resource and scoping study done one year later. The company brought in 25%-interest partner Toyota Tsusho Corporation (OTC:TYHOY) in January 2010 to form a joint venture. By May 2011, the Olaroz definitive feasibility study was finally completed, which was not approved by the government until a little over one year later. The company began the construction in November 2012, with the first brine well pumping by August 2013. The first commercial product was delivered in April 2015 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The Olaroz project from exploration to commercial production, modified after Orocobre presentation of Nov. 16, 2016.

3. The Four Steps From Brine to Final Product

Brine goes through four steps to emerge as the marketable lithium carbonate, namely, brine lifting from the reservoir underground, evaporation in ponds, purification, and drying and bagging for shipment (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The process from brine to lithium carbonate, after Orocobre presentation of Feb. 28, 2017.

3.1 Brine From Well-Bores

Lithium-rich brine is pumped with ESPs from wells drilled to around 200m depth (Fig. 4) and transported through pipelines to a limiting plant where lime is added to raise the pH value and to precipitate magnesium before it is channeled to the first evaporation pond.

Orocobre originally planned 18 wells operating at 10 L/s under constant flow, in addition to two spare wells. The operator ended up to have 23 wells, in aggregate capable of pumping 280 L/s. More wells were drilled than the DFS plan in order to create the necessary redundancy needed to cover for the outage during maintenance, to enable flow-rate variation per evaporation condition throughout the year, and to facilitate flexibility in pond inventory management. The pumping rates from these wells averaged 200 L/s in 2017.

Fig. 4. A brine lifting well at Olaroz, modified after Orocobre presentation of Feb. 28, 2017.

3.2 Primary Evaporation

The brine concentration evaporation ponds at Olaroz cover a total of 4.5 sqkm. As brine is transferred from one pond to the next, it is concentrated for about 10 rounds to eventually become a suitable feed for the lithium carbonate plant. This evaporation process in the ponds takes approximately nine months (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Brine concentration evaporation ponds, modified after Orocobre presentation of Feb. 28, 2017.

The management of brine movement from pond to pond, the control of evaporation time, with the end to achieve desired lithium concentration in the harvest ponds at high throughput, is a skill that can only be perfected through trial and error before an optimized routine is established. For example, Orocobre found in early 2017 that the lithium concentration in the harvest ponds had been in a decline since April 2016, which required a fine-tuning of the inventory model by re-allocating brine through the ponds and adjusting evaporation time. Because of this corrective measure, the lithium carbonate production would be raised significantly by 1H 2018 (Fig. 5).

3.3. The Primary and Purification Circuits

The concentrated brine from the harvest ponds feeds into the primary circuit to produce lithium carbonate product of the industrial grade. Such a product can be sold or further refined in the purification circuit (Fig. 6).

As of February 2017, Orocobre had achieved a maximum throughput of 66 ton/d of dried and bagged lithium carbonate of 99.0% purity, which is 35% above the nameplate capacity at 48 ton/d.

The maximum production rate achieved in the purification circuit has been 43 ton/d, i.e., at 90% design capacity, and ran routinely at 35-40 ton/d -- i.e., at 73-83%design capacity, as of February 2017. Production in FY 2018 is expected to reach 14,000 tons, up from 11,862 tons as in FY 2017 (Fig. 6), thanks to successful fine-tuning of operations and debottlenecking, with the company being 2 1/2 years down the learning curve. It improved pond management and control and installed cyclones in both the primary and purification circuits to increase the throughput. The final product after purification maintained a consistent quality of over 99.5% purity, suitable for use in batteries (Fig. 7). Fig. 6. Quarterly production profile. Source: The author's chart based on data compiled from the company filings.

Fig. 7. The primary (left) and purification (right) lithium carbonate circuit, modified after Orocobre presentation of Feb. 28, 2017.

3.4. Drying and Bagging

As of February 2017, Orocobre sold its product to 33 customers, with another 35 in the process of production testing, procurement approval or negotiation. These customers hail from the industrial, chemical and battery fields in Japan, South Korea, China, Europe, and the U.S. (Fig. 8). The Sales de Jujuy brand is gaining acceptance in the market and average realized price appreciated as a result of increasing proportion of higher-priced product in the mix (Fig. 9).

Fig. 8. Lithium carbonate prior to drying, after Orocobre quarterly report.

Fig. 9. The weighted average price on a free-on-board basis (which excludes additional insurance and freight charges as included in CIF pricing -- i.e., Cost, Insurance, and Freight or delivered to destination port), modified after Orocobre presentation of Aug. 31, 2017.

4. Expansion

Orocobre, working with TTC, is executing a plan to expand the operation at Olaroz to 35,000 ton/y and to build a 10,000 ton/y lithium hydroxide plant in Japan. With the former plan, the company seeks to scale up production at low risk simply by duplicating bores, ponds and primary circuit on which it is already further down the learning curve; with the latter, it hopes to capture higher prices with lithium hydroxide production. The Olaroz expansion is estimated to cost $160 million, while the Japan plant $30 million, which will be funded with cash flow generated from the existing Olaroz operations and debt from the Japanese.

Once completed, Olaroz will produce 17,500 ton/y of lithium carbonate of battery grade from the existing purification circuit and 17,500 ton/y of lithium carbonate in industrial grade. Some 9,000 ton/y of industrial grade lithium carbonate will be used as feedstock for the planned lithium hydroxide plant in Japan. Both projects are scheduled to come on stream by November 2018 to 2Q 2019 (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The expansion plan includes the Olaroz scale-up and the Japan hydroxide plant, modified after Orocobre presentation of Feb. 28, 2017.

5. Investor Takeaways

The above review of the Olaroz project reveals to us several important facts, which should be taken into consideration when examining ongoing projects.

Lithium projects are mineral extraction operations, which typically have long lead time (Fig. 1). During that process, a lot of things can happen. Project delays or even cancellations are common. The outcome of project planning has been disappointing. A look at the 11 projected planned as of 2012 tells us that the rate of completion of targeted capacity has been at 20% (Fig. 11). As a result, a significant portion of projected supply did not materialize (Fig. 12).

Even when a project was successfully completed, as in the case of Olaroz, production ramp-up takes time. The operator faces the technical, operational, and financial challenges unique to the project and needs to come up with a bespoke package of solutions to fine tune the operation and debottleneck in order to optimize the operation. On average, the project can only achieve 8% of the nameplate output in the first year of production, which improves to 23% by the second year and 30% by the third year. The incumbent players lead in this aspect for reasons to be discussed below (Fig. 13).

Fig. 11. Project plans in comparison to project completed, modified after Orocobre presentation of May 31, 2017.

Fig. 12. Planned projects are only partly delivered, modified after Orocobre presentation of May 31, 2017.

Fig. 13. Production ramp-up at completed projects, modified after Orocobre presentation of May 31, 2017.

The incumbent operators seem to command an advantage over the junior players for multiple reasons. First, they are further down the learning curve, with knowledge of the production process and technological know-how. Second, to scale up an existing project is simply more economical than working through a greenfield one because lower unit costs can be achieved by economy of scale, by shorter project lead time, by deploying less capital through utilizing existing infrastructure, and by having a knowledgeable workforce and an established sales channel -- please note that the lithium market has not yet developed into a commodity traded on the LME. Hopefully, the high-flying lithium prices are providing a rare opportunity for the junior players to crack the barriers to entry.

Note: Check out this video released by Orocobre.

