Incyte: No Major Catalyst, Rising Expenses, Stretched Valuation

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has one up-and-coming blockbuster in its JAK inhibitor Jakafi, approved in the US for Myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, as Jakafi gets to the elite club of $1bn revenue drugs. Incyte has baricitinib, approved in the EU for rheumatoid arthritis, under a CRL for the same indication in the US but to resubmit its NDA in January; and in mid stage trials for Eczema or atopic dermatitis. It has epacadostat, a promising molecule in early stage trials in combination with Keytruda in melanoma, which this year declared positive results. It has a few other partnered drugs in various stages; overall, I count more than 20 trials in various stages of completion. The pipeline is large and diverse, and it is meant to impress - but it fails to convince me for a variety of reasons.

Reason one, despite its strutting pipeline, Incyte is still absolutely dependent on Jakafi for its $25bn valuation. Of course, Olumiant did get approved in the EU, and so has collaboration drug iclusig, but those are small fry; it is Jakafi's $1bn revenue that forms the basis for Incyte's current valuation. And at 25x, that valuation, unless bolstered by other things, is a little stretched. $15bn, I could be fine with for Incyte in its present form; the extra $10bn seems like a burden.

Now, what else could we use to value Incyte? Baricitnib for RA in the US would have been a promising prospect, but that did not go through properly. Baricitinib in other indications are still a way off. Epacadostat in Melanoma with the Keytruda combo is okay, but it is a combo drug with moderately good results in a crowded space - and although it explores a slightly different therapeutic angle, there are literally dozens of therapies out there for various stages of melanoma. Basically, despite a strong looking pipeline, if you dig a bit deeper, that pipeline is a bit fuzzy.

Reason number two, rising expenses despite moderately rising revenues. As to revenue, Incyte reported $326 million in total revenue for the second quarter of the year, up from $246 million in revenue it had earned for the corresponding period of the last year, showing a respectable 32 percent growth on year over year basis. With a $25B valuation, the company is selling at a borderline high premium to its product revenue. Jakafi continues to be the major money spinner for the company and showed encouraging traction in the market by accounting for 33 percent year over year growth in its revenue.

As to expenses, however, the figures again underscored the main issue of Incyte's over reliance on one drug. In order to remedy the situation, Incyte is focusing on its R&D efforts. For the second quarter, the company spent $202 million on research and development while its expenditure on R&D during the second quarter of the previous year stood at $120 million. This increase in R&D efforts is likely to yield results in the coming quarters as the company gears up to announce data from several of its ongoing trials. While that may be true, it led the company to report $12 million in net loss for the second quarter of this year. The company expects its R&D expenses to increase further as it upped the guidance for FY 2017. From its previous estimates of the R&D expenses to be in the range of $1 billion and $1.1 billion, Incyte now expects the expenses to be between $1.05 billion and $1.15 billion. The upward revision underscores the company's commitment to keep its product pipeline fluid. But it also shows increasing expense; in my opinion, Incyte is a bit stretched in the R&D sector, and it needs to pick and choose more carefully.

Reason three, which follows from the one above, is liquidity. While the company's future prospects appear bright, its net losses this year are a cause of concern. Incyte's second quarter net loss of $12 million, combined with net loss of $187 million in the first quarter, is something too big to be ignored. While the single biggest reason for these losses is the increase in R&D expenses, the company needs to pay heed as such losses also impact its liquidity. Incyte ended the quarter with $609 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which is not a comfortable cash reserve for such a valuation, but in comparison to its $809 million cash balance as of December 31, 2016, that is something of a downer. This makes it important for the company to stem its losses and manage its expenses in a more judicial manner to ensure that it does not run into liquidity crisis.

Reason four, and my main reason not to consider buying, it that the stock showed choppy performance this year, following a series of issues and quarterly losses. The stock's 52-week range is huge, and after going up to its highs in April, the stock has seen consistent sluggish movement. Right now, it is trading midway between its highs and lows, with no major catalyst in the next 2 quarters. Yes, it will refile its NDA for baricitinib for RA in the US in January, which could show some movement, but we have no inkling of what sort of safety data the FDA wanted, and what is being provided, with both INCY and partner Eli Lilly (LLY) keeping things under the wrap for the time being. So, there's no major catalyst, no lead candidate with major data upcoming, no first time, unencumbered NDA filing of a high interest molecule.

Finally, baricitinib has been something of a dampened after high potential initially. After a couple of setbacks earlier this year, Incyte received a minor breather as it reported successful results from its mid-stage trial for its eczema drug baricitinib. The company is developing the drug in collaboration with Eli Lilly. The trial showed that after 16 weeks, 61 percent of patients on the highest dose of baricitinib and a topical corticosteroid had at least a 50 percent reduction in symptoms, compared to 37 percent of patients treated with just a steroid. However, the news came with a caveat as the positive results were seen only for the higher dose as the lower dose failed to show any significant improvement over placebo. The trial is to be moved to Phase 3 later this year. Eczema or atopic dermatitis presents a lucrative market as it is expected to reach $7.3 billion valuation by 2024. However, due to its sheer market size, the condition attracts a number of drug candidates, which ensures that baricitinib will have to fend itself against several competitors. Incyte's peer company AbbVie recently reported solid mid stage study results for its eczema drug, upadacitinib. It is likely that several more drugs will be approved by the FDA before Incyte's drug reaches the market.

Given all of the above, I would give INCY a pass. The stock gained over 18 percent in the past 12 months and is currently trading midway between its 52-week high and low of $153.15 and $83.01 respectively. However, the January NDA may give it some momentum -- or not. I wouldn't take the bet at $114; but give me INCY at below $100, and I may just consider it as a three-month term trade.

