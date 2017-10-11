Boeing To Acquire Aurora Flight Sciences For Autonomous Aircraft

The deal is a continuation of Boeing's interest in unmanned systems and looks to be a first significant step toward civilian applications.

Aurora is developing autonomous and electric propulsion aircraft systems for a range of commercial applications.

Boeing has announced an agreement to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Boeing (BA) has announced an agreement to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation for an undisclosed amount.

Aurora has created autonomous systems that enable unmanned air vehicles and is a leader in electric propulsion for aircraft.

Boeing will operate Aurora as an independent subsidiary as it appears to begin its foray into civilian, autonomous and electric flight technology development.

Target Company

Manassas, Virginia-based Aurora was founded in 1989 to develop structural assemblies and technologies to enable flight vehicles to operate with increasing levels of autonomy.

Management is headed by founder and CEO John Langford, who previously worked at Lockheed Corporation on the development of the F-117 stealth fighter.

Below is a video of Aurora’s development stage electric VTOL system, which was selected by Uber as a development partner for its Elevate Network:

(Source: Aurora Flight Sciences)

Aurora has a number of development programs including:

The firm has more than 550 employees and has raised at least $15 million in private investment from investors such as Westbury Partners, Cowen Group and Enlightenment Capital.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Boeing didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was probably for a non- material amount.

Boeing is acquiring Aurora for its systems knowledge in the areas of ‘perception, machine learning and advanced flight control systems.’

The two companies were well-known to each other before the acquisition announcement, having worked together over the past decade on ‘rapid prototyping of innovative aircraft and structural assemblies for both military and commercial applications.’

It appears that Boeing will work to commercialize Aurora’s three most promising technologies.

As Aurora CEO John Langford stated in the deal announcement,

As an integral part of Boeing, our pioneered technologies of [1] long-endurance aircraft, [2] robotic co-pilots, and [3] autonomous electric VTOLs will be transitioned into world-class products for the global infrastructure.

The three platforms, when combined with electric propulsion as battery technologies and endurance improves, promise to open new and large markets for Boeing to pursue.

Notably, Boeing plans to continue operating Aurora as an independent subsidiary under its Engineering, Test & Technology business segment.

The deal is not surprising for Boeing, as the company has been steadily acquiring new technologies and companies in the autonomous operations space.

In December 2016, I wrote about Boeing’s acquisition of Liquid Robotics. Liquid had developed networked, wave- and solar energy-powered oceangoing autonomous platforms for a variety of commercial and military applications.

While Boeing has well-known programs in unmanned drones for military applications, the firm appears to be bolstering its commercial unmanned air vehicle technologies with the Aurora acquisition.

It’s not surprising since many cutting-edge technologies are first developed for high-end military purposes and are later applied to commercial uses.

The deal makes sense for Boeing as it pushes into civilian autonomous and electric flight opportunities.

