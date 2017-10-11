Apple Stock: Focus On The Big Picture

Apple (AAPL) always is a much debated stock among the investment community. However, investors and Wall Street analysts many times put too much attention on the details when discussing Apple, and they often overlook the big picture.

Everyone is trying to calculate to the second decimal place how many iPhones the company will sell next quarter, and this is clearly relevant to the investment thesis. On the other hand, the company’s value depends much more on its ability to generate earnings and cash flows over the years to come, and putting too much emphasis on quarterly sales figures can be detrimental to understanding the most important drivers. Missing the forest for the trees is a much common mistake when it comes to analyzing Apple stock.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at Apple from a quantitative perspective, centering the analysis on three of the most relevant factors that have a big impact on investment returns: business profitability, valuation, and momentum.

Building a simple and effective quantitative system

The following quantitative system picks stocks based on a combination of simple and effective rules.

To begin with, the company needs to produce a return on investment ratio (ROI) above 20%. This is quite a demanding criteria, and it reduces the universe of potential candidates from nearly 5,000 names to only 219 companies in the data universe.

Business profitability is a powerful return driver for stocks. All else the same, the higher the returns the company can make on invested capital, the higher its ability to generate value for investors over time. Besides, when a company generates above-average profitability in a sustainable way, this typically means that the business has solid competitive advantages and an efficient management tea.

The screen then filters the universe to companies with a forward price to earnings ratio below 25 based on earnings expectations for next year. Since we are looking for companies with exceptional profitability levels, we need to have some flexibility in allowing for valuation ratios moderately above the market average. That being said, this requirement eliminates companies that are trading at excessively high valuations.

Picking the best stocks is not just about financial performance in isolation. Revenue and earnings figures need to be compared against expectations, and companies that are doing better than anticipated by the market are the ones that typically deliver superior returns. For this reason, the system looks for companies that are seeing upward revisions in their earnings forecasts.



After applying these requirements, only 87 companies are currently available for inclusion. The quantitative system picks among those names the 25 companies that are delivering higher price momentum. Winners tend to keep on winning in the market, so we want to focus on the companies that are moving in the right direction as rapidly as possible.

The backtesting assumes that the 25 positions in the portfolio are equally weighted and positions are rebalanced monthly.

Backtsested performance is outstanding. Since 1999 the portfolio recommended by the system produced an average annual return of 21.65%, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) gained a much smaller 6.5% per year over the same period.

This means that a $100,000 investment in the market-tracking ETF in january of 1999 would currently be worth around $324,300. In stark contrast, the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the system would have a much larger value of almost $3.9 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the full list of companies in the system is available to subscribers in my research service: The Data Driven Investor.

Key Quantitative Indicators For Apple

Companies generating a return on investments ratio above 20% are quite exceptional in the market. This is even more true for companies operating in businesses related to hardware products and consumer electronics, where profit margins are typically razor-thin.

The table compares key profitability metrics for Apple against the average company in the hardware and peripherals industry. While many competitors are struggling to make money, Apple generates impressive performance in terms of Return on Assets (ROA), Return on Equity (ROE), Return on Investment (ROI), profit margins on sales, and sales per employee.

Apple Industry ROA 14.34% -3.05% ROE 36.03% -1.94% ROI 21.24% 1.70% Gross Margin 43.08% 37.12% Net Margin 20.87% -9.03% Operating Margin 26.84% -1.27% Sales/Employee $1,926.78 K $322.56 K

According to estimates from Canaccord Genuity, Apple retained 92% of all industry profits in smartphones last year. The company is followed by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) at a wide distance, since the Korean manufacturer accounted for only 9% of all industry profits. In a sector where profitability is scarce, Apple captures the lion's share of all available profits.

Apple is quite a unique player in the sector. Brand power, a differentiated customer experience, and a loyal customer base allow the company to charge premium prices for its products, while massive scale generates cost efficiencies across the board. This means exceptional profitability for the company, which is a powerful return driver for stocks in the long term.

Valuation also is quite compelling. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Apple to make $11 in earnings per share during 2018, under this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio in the neighborhood of 14.1. By comparison, the average company in the S&P 500 index is trading at a forward price to earnings around 20.6.

Keep in mind that the quantitative system shown above uses a forward price to earnings below 25 as a valuation limit. This relatively soft threshold is because it’s not easy to find companies with exceptional profitability levels and also trading at comparatively low valuations. In Apple’s particular case, the stock looks remarkably attractive when looking at valuation and profitability together.

Stock prices reflect market expectations to a good degree. When earnings expectations for a particular company are increasing, this generally pushes the stock price in the same direction.

Apple reported earnings figures above Wall Street forecasts over the past three consecutive quarters. In this context, analysts have substantially increased their earnings per share expectations for the company next year, and the stock price is following along.

AAPL data by YCharts

A simple and straightforward investment thesis can many times be remarkably effective. Apple makes massive amounts of money, the stock is attractively cheap, and expectations for the business are improving. In a nutshell, the big picture looks quite strong for investors in Apple stock.