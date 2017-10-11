Strongbridge Biopharma: After Tripling, Is There Still Upside Left?

Is there upside still left in this ~$6 biotech stock? Or is it a time for caution?

Today we look at a Busted IPO biotech rocket that has tripled in price so far in 2017. Can the rally continue? We take a look below.

Company Overview

With a market capitalization approaching $250 million, shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) have approximately tripled year to date and. However, shares are still in the red by around 35% over the past two years. One reason the stock has done so well in 2017 appears to be the acquisition of Keveyis from Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in December, an ultra-rare-disease treatment for which the company forked out $8.5 million in addition to being on the hook for payment of future sales milestones.

The New York-based biopharmaceutical company is focused on building up a franchise to address rare diseases, comprised of its rare neuromuscular and endocrine treatments. It was founded in 1996 and had an initial public offering in 2015.

Pipeline

Management has been hard at work to position the company as a rare-disease focused entity with commercial products and late-stage clinical candidates. The next year appears to be full of catalysts that could create value for shareholders.

Management appears to have a wide range of experience at other pharmaceutical companies, including Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and others.

Starting with their commercial-stage product Keveyis, it is the first FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis (PPP), a condition characterized by recurrent, debilitating episodes of muscle weakness and temporary paralysis. Symptoms include clumsiness, significant pain, weakness and fatigue. 59% of patients experience weekly attacks and 28% have daily attacks, and as they age associated muscle weakness can become permanent.

Prior studies showed that patients taking Keveyis experienced fewer weekly attacks with shorter duration and less severity. Additionally, fewer patients on Keveyis experienced acute worsening of their condition. In terms of safety and tolerability, the most common side effects were paresthesia, cognitive disorder, dysgeusia and confusion.

Management believes an addressable patient population of 4,000 to 5,000 exists, while diagnosis can be quite challenging. In some cases, an official diagnosis only comes after 20 or more years from the onset of symptoms. Another barrier to market penetration is low awareness, with over 75% of PPP physicians unaware of the drug's existence as a treatment option. Management believes that a small targeted salesforce (combined experience in 20 orphan drug launches) in addition to offering patient support services and obtaining broad payer coverage should result in future success. The annualized price of the 100 mg dose is $109,500 and the 200 mg maximum dose totals $219,000 on an annualized basis. Already we are seeing initial signs of business picking up, with more than 30 new patient start forms submitted in the second quarter.

Recorlev is the company's drug candidate for Cushing's syndrome, a rare endocrine disorder associated with psychosis, impaired memory, heart attacks, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, muscle atrophy, skin atrophy and other symptoms that severely affect patients' quality of life. Patients typically have mortality rates two to four times above normal, and current treatments have significant limitations (including being associated with higher rates of reproductive disorders and hyperglycemia). Management believes there is a significant need for a broadly approved treatment that would allow for simple dosing and titration, and that an improved safety profile would allow for significant market penetration.

It is estimated that there are around 25,000 patients in the United States with Cushing's syndrome.

Regarding the company's two trial pivotal program, enrollment for the LOGICS double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled study should finish up by the end of the fourth quarter, with top-line safety and efficacy data to follow in the third quarter of 2018. Top-line data for the SONICS Phase III single-arm, open label study could come in the second quarter of 2018, with long-term data to follow in the fourth quarter. For frame of reference, keep in mind that competitor Corcept Therapeutics' (CORT) reported second-quarter revenue of $35.6 million, an 80 percent increase over the same quarter last year as a result of growing strength in their Cushing's syndrome franchise.

Turning the page to their last product candidate veldoreotide LAR, it is a novel, multi-receptor somatostatin analog that early data has suggested to have potential advantages over currently approved somatostatin analogues.

As for intellectual property, the company has orphan exclusivity for Keveyis in the United States through 2022, while method of use patents protect Recorlev in both the United States (through 2030) and the European Union (through 2026).

The company´s strong balance sheet should aid them in funding operations until cash flow positive, while management has not discounted the possibility of acquiring other high value assets in the rare disease space.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The median analyst price target for this stock is approximately $13.00 a share, representing more than a double from present levels. In August an analyst at Oppenheimer started the stock with an Outperform rating, citing that management´s ability to drive Keveyis revenues in the near future along with launching Recorlev for Cushing's syndrome in a couple years could push shares materially higher.

For the second quarter, the company reported non-GAAP net loss of $12.2 million, while research and development expenses totaled $4.1 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $10.1 million, more than double the figure from the same quarter last year. As of June 30th the company had a cash balance of $33.9 million and $20 million in outstanding debt. This figure does note include the $25 million recently raised in a secondary offering, in which 4 million shares were sold at a price point of $6.25 a share.

Verdict

Stonebridge is yet another example of why there are such lucrative opportunities in the Busted IPO part of the market with its triple so far in 2017. We discussed three other biotech Busted IPOs that have doubled or tripled in the past few months last week.

The company has upcoming catalysts, strong analyst support and is well-funded thanks to a recent capital raise. That said, I hate to chase shares after they have risen 200%. Therefore, all I can recommend is a small stake in SBBP right now and a position on your watch list. If the stock did pull back to the $5 level, we might take another look at this Busted IPO rocket.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.