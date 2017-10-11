Chevron's CAPEX Plans Reflect The Current State Of Global Oil

When I decided it was time to start positioning for an oil price rebound, starting in late 2015, I figured that it will likely be a very wild ride with a lot of uncertainty. I, therefore, figured that I should focus on the oil majors, with the added security of investing in upstream, midstream and downstream at the same time. Not to mention the fact that unlike shale producers, for instance, most of them have a wide range of upstream operations in terms of types of reserves and global geographic location, which adds to the stability through an added layer of flexibility. Even the fact that the likes of Chevron (CVX) can focus on projects where Brent prices apply rather than WTI can be an advantage within the current context, where Brent crude sells for $55/barrel versus WTI which sells for about $50/barrel. Chevron, which is one of the three companies I selected to invest in about two years ago can, in this case, choose to cut back spending on its US projects, while perhaps expanding elsewhere, where the crude will trade based on Brent price movements. As we look forward, towards the second & third legs of the current oil price recovery, I believe that a company like Chevron, with its diverse oil & gas portfolio, solid financial position and arguably prudent leadership is, in my view, the best way to continue to approach investing in the oil & gas sector.

The prudent part seems to be the most important aspect of the equation at this point, given that the market may end up having a very delayed response to the obvious trend we are in right now of declining global oil stockpiles, as well as arguably declining conventional reserves, which means that the second leg of the current oil price recovery that started over a year and a half ago may not materialize for another year or perhaps even longer. I personally would not want to have a long-term position in oil & gas, which might include significant exposure to companies which might not even be around one or two years from now, in the event that the current oil price recovery stalls out.

Lack of upstream profitability is industry-wide

For the second quarter of the year, Chevron announced upstream net earnings of $853 million, while downstream operations yielded a net income of $1.2 billion. Of note is the fact that its upstream operations in the US actually registered a loss of $102 million, with its international operations registering a net operations gain of $955 million. This is where my whole point in regard to global diversification comes in. I recently covered another one of the companies I invested in, Suncor (SU), which as I pointed out in my article is still losing money on its upstream operations, which are of course mainly focused on Canadian oil sands. While there are some projects and producers in North America who can break even or produce an actual profit from their upstream operations, it seems to me that on balance the North American upstream oil & gas producers are cumulatively losing money at the moment. Higher production costs, especially when it comes to unconventional resources, are a part of the reason for sure but the price gap between WTI and Brent also plays a role.

Everywhere we look, whether we are talking about multinationals, local companies, state-owned or privately owned, it seems that the profitable extraction of oil at current prices tends to be more of an exception rather than the norm. If we take a step back and contemplate Chevron's CAPEX allocation and what it means, I believe that we are looking at extraction costs for Chevron and worldwide that are continuing to increase.

Source: Chevron.

The reason I concluded that this data point suggests higher oil & gas extraction costs are on the way for Chevron is because as we can see, the exploration & other longer-term projects have been mostly cut in proportion to capital spending, with shorter-term projects. In other words, shale drilling plans, as well as exploiting existing aged conventional fields are Chevron's main upstream preoccupations now. Squeezing out some extra barrels out of existing fields tends to be more expensive than tapping new conventional fields and so is squeezing the stuff out of shale formations. I should clarify the fact that simply looking at the chart above, without looking at actual spending levels in the two years being compared can be misleading. In 2014, Chevron spent almost $40 billion on CAPEX, while for 2017, it is about half of that. What this means is that the cut in exploration and other longer term investments is even more dramatic than the chart above suggests, while there was no increase in shorter-term projects.

Chevron's CAPEX cuts reflected in global exploration spending and discoveries

This shift in CAPEX is something that I believe is more or less happening worldwide, and it is in my view partially reflected in global conventional oil discovery results in the past few years.

Source: gCaptain.

As we can see, global discoveries have been on a long-term declining trend that is decades old, with the last half decade or so becoming especially dramatic, especially when considering the fact that the world is currently producing about 26 billion barrels of conventional crude oil every year. There have been few years that came close to matching production with new discoveries this century, while the past two years have only yielded about a fifth of the replacement ratio, even when assuming that the initial discovery announced tends to be conservative and we assume that the actual size of the average discovery is actually double the initial estimate.

Within this context, we should be not at all surprised that Chevron and other companies around the world opted to cut exploration spending drastically in the aftermath of the 2014 oil price crash. It has been the activity which has been showing the least amount of returns on investment since the beginning of the century. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that companies are all but giving up on it.

Chevron likely to further cut CAPEX if oil prices do not improve

As I pointed out, one of the features I appreciate the most about Chevron and other oil majors is the fact that it can adapt to different circumstances through the diversity of its project portfolio. One of the interesting aspects of its CAPEX outlook to the end of the decade is the fact that it is potentially set to average less than it does this year, in the event that Brent crude prices will average below $50/barrel.

Source: Chevron.

In effect, even though Chevron is currently profitable within the current oil price environment we experienced so far this year, it clearly does not think that its capital spending has been cut enough to reflect the optimal spending level given current oil & gas prices. What this says to me, aside from the fact that Chevron can continue to adapt, is that Chevron is most likely looking at the prospects of having to continue to adapt to oil & gas production costs that are on the rise, meaning that the current level of adaptation may not be enough to break even in coming years.

One might be confused at this point in regards to my reasoning behind making a long-term bet on oil majors. After all, with new discoveries not making up for oil reserves produced, the situation seems dire for the longer term. The fact that it takes more and more money to get the oil already booked as reserves out of the ground does not seem promising either. After all, in theory, this should lead to profitability being eroded. We should take a step back in this regard and remember the fact that just two decades ago, the markets used to regard oil prices above $20/barrel as being unjustifiably high, given production costs and availability, while we currently speak of oil prices in the $40-$50/barrel range as being low. What all this tells us is that oil's scarcity value in on an ascending slope for the long term, which I believe that it is something we can start to at the very least admit that it is possible, given that we are beginning to wake up from the half decade of shale oil hysteria and we are now finally starting to realize the realities in terms of what this resource is and what it is not. Given oil's trend of increasing long-term scarcity value, there is no choice in my view but to own a company like Chevron, because even if its reserves will decline in coming years and so with its production, the increase in the price of oil will most likely outpace that decline by a very wide margin. I know this is hard to comprehend, given that for the past few years, it has been all about how the joke will be on companies and countries which will be caught with oil reserves in the ground, beyond the point where there will still be demand for it, but most evidence currently points to oil scarcity still being the long-term trend, which started about a decade and a half ago, and aside from some temporary disrupting factors, such as was the case with shale oil, the trend is likely to continue for a very long time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.