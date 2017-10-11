Macy's - A Lack Of Catalysts Keeps Me On The Sidelines

Real Estate and Hidden Value

The bullish case on Macy's (M) in the last few years has been always at least in part related to the value of the company's real estate and the fact that the stock was trading below the value of such assets. I don't think that a significant number of analysts tried to calculate the value of the company's assets accurately. It would have been time-consuming and probably not worth its cost. The general view that Macy's assets were worth more than the company's stock price was mainly based on what Starboard Value indicated in a presentation from early 2016, where they valued Macy's real estate at $21B or more, significantly above the market cap at that time and much higher than the current one. They also explained a path to unlock the value in Macy's assets. Unfortunately, their trials failed and the fund decided to dump its stake and wave a white flag.

If we assumed the initial valuation from Starboard Value was right, the stock would be currently trading 70% below the value of the company's assets alone, leaving more than 230% upside from the current levels. Unless we assume that Starboard Value analysts were drunk when they did their calculations, it's reasonable to assume that the stock is still trading well below the value of its real estate assets. Whether their value is 100% or 150% higher than the stock price is not the real question at this point.

The main point is if the company will be able to unlock that value, how and when. The trial from Starboard Value failed miserably, not because the management rejected it or fought against Starboard's proposal -- at least there was no evidence of such a refusal in the media (correct me if I am wrong). Anyway, it was evident that Macy's preferred to adopt a much cautious and gradual path to monetization, opting to sell some of its assets and redevelop others, including its flagship locations.

Later, Macy's got in touch with Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) to discuss a potential sale of the company to the Canadian department store operator, another source of excitement that ended up in failure. Hudson's Bay could not manage to finance the operation and we don't know anything about the price of a potential takeover, leaving no further information about what an external player would be willing to pay for Macy's assets.

At the beginning of this year, the company informed investors that it set up a strategic alliance with Brookfield Asset Management where Brookfield has an "exclusive right for up to 24 months to create a pre-development plan for each of approximately 50 Macy's real estate assets, with an option for Macy's to continue to identify and add assets into the alliance". We don't know whether something concrete will result from this partnership. For the moment, Brookfield's work involves just 50 real estate assets, less than 15% of the company's owned stores. Anyway, even this modest attempt sponsored by the company could end up in nothing and, in any case, I think it's at least a few years away.

I think it's obvious that Macy's management doesn't want to implement a drastic solution to this problem of undervaluation. They think they can right the ship and I think they will continue to run Macy's as a retail company and not as a REIT for the foreseeable future. This creates a potential problem around how Macy's should be considered by an investor with a value mindset. Maybe it doesn't make much sense to focus too much on the value of Macy's assets at this point. Brookfield's future proposal could be refused or the monetization of a limited number of assets may not make a big difference. I think the only thing that makes sense at this point is focusing on Macy's as a business and on its profit-generation.

Positives and Negatives in Macy's Fundamentals

If we focus on Macy's financials and less on the value of its real estate assets, there are both negatives and positives that we should try to ponder. Regarding negatives, it's obvious that the company is still facing an aggressive decline in revenue as a result of weak foot traffic. Comps have been trending down for a while and don't show signs of a stabilization:

Source: Author's elaboration

To make it even worse, we should remember that comps include sales from the e-commerce segment, which is estimated to account between one quarter and one-fifth of the total revenue and which is growing at double-digit rates, confirming that the trend in traditional stores is significantly worse than the overall trend in comps. I estimated that the comps variation in traditional stores last quarter was between -5.5% and -6.5%, assuming an e-commerce growth rate in the low double digits. Such a fast decline has negative consequences on operating leverage that drive down margins. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce at the expense of traditional stores has an ambiguous effect on Macy's profitability. The management is not clear on this point and I couldn't find any precise information about the marginality of the different segments.

After all, the company doesn't even disclose e-commerce's growth rates. Anyway, according to what I usually see in the industry, more often than not the e-commerce segment tends to have a dilutive effect on margins, especially for third-party retailers. Just like third-party retailers, brands tend to face higher variable costs related to free shipping but benefit from cutting the middle-man and selling their stuff directly to consumers. Third-party retailers don't have the same benefits but face the same increase in variable costs.

These considerations must be done when assessing the attractiveness of Macy's as an investment. The shift to an omnichannel model is definitely the future, although the overall effect on margins will be negative almost for sure. This creates a problem because as analysts/investors we are not able to separate the dilutive effect of e-commerce penetration from the dilutive effect of other factors, such as lower sales per store.

On the other side, the company has implemented a turnaround plan that includes closing many unprofitable stores (up to 100, amounting to roughly 15% of the portfolio of stores). We know that Macy's portfolio is full of stores exposed to high-traffic malls/areas, as it was confirmed by Starboard Value in its presentation, where they showed that two-thirds of Macy's assets were in high-quality areas that have suffered less from the recent decline in foot traffic. It's obvious that closing underperforming stores will have a positive effect on margins, although we can't quantify the effect.

If we want to try to forecast Macy's margins five to 10 years from now, we have to rely on some simplifying assumptions. For example, the first problem is that we have to guess what will be the e-commerce penetration in the fashion industry. Several scenarios have been offered by analysts but all expect the digital share to be significantly higher than it is now. Anyway, the split between traditional stores and e-commerce could stabilize anywhere between 70/30 and 50/50. Based on these assumptions we could try to pick a range of levels where the company's margins could reasonably stabilize.

Using a 60/40 split between traditional stores and e-commerce, we could simply calculate a weighted average of net margin assuming a 5.5% margin in brick and mortar (in line with Macy's and peers' performance before the recent headwinds) and a 3% net margin for the e-commerce segment (based on benchmarks such as Zalando and the likes). The result would be 5.5%*0.60+3%*0.4= 4.5%. If this was the target, the company's EPS would have 65% upside. This is just an example that should be taken with a grain of salt. The ratio between traditional stores and e-commerce could differ by a significant amount and the performance of each channel could lead to different margins. Even if we assume that a 4.5% net margin is a reasonable target, we should have an idea of when the company's financials will start to move toward that target.

According to the most recent guidance, adjusted EPS (excluding real estate gains) are expected in the $2.90 to $3.15 range, against last year's adj. EPS of $3.13. Unless we focus on the high end of the guidance, this year's EPS are expected to contract further from last year's level. Therefore, the bottom is not expected for this year. According to Factset estimates, the bottom for EPS should be reached in 2020 at $2.61, which would mean the stock is currently trading at 8x 2020 EPS. Anyway, there is so much volatility in the business and so many factors to bring uncertainty that any forecast beyond next year is basically useless.

Turning to the company's strengths, we have to give credit to Macy's for being a good FCF machine. The $937 million generated in the last four quarters translates into a 14.7% FCF yield for the stock, which largely covers the 7.4% dividend yield and offers firepower for share buybacks. Frankly speaking, I am really surprised that the rich dividend yield was not able to provide support to Macy's stock, especially considering the solid FCF generation. The market really believes this company is going to shrink from here.

Final Thoughts

Trading at 6.5x - 7x adj. EPS for 2017 the stock is definitely discounting a scenario of perpetual decline. I admit that Macy's has many interesting characteristics from a value perspective -- good free cash flows, a rich and relatively safe dividend, the hidden value of the company's assets, and so on. On the other side, I still see the company in a clear downward spiral and I wouldn't take the low P/E as a good indicator of cheapness. The company will suffer from the ongoing transition to an omnichannel model with negative repercussions on margins, which leads to low visibility into the company's future profitability.

After seeing several failures, I am starting to believe that waiting for the company to unlock the value of its real estate is like waiting for Godot. Several attempts have failed and even the recent partnership with Brookfield is rather limited and would start to bear fruit at least in 1-2 years, if it ever will. There is room for margin recovery for sure but the company has to demonstrate it can manage to recover some foot traffic and/or successfully drive higher sales through the digital channel. The lack of catalysts and the high uncertainty on the margins side keeps me on the sidelines for now. The stock will remain on my watch list, but at the moment I think an investor's money is better placed elsewhere.

