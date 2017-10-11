GBTC Tailwinds And Stability

Support for Bitcoin and GBTC comes from several unlikely sources.

I've written several articles about the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). I've been asked many times about how institutional investors might drive up the price of Bitcoin and therefore GBTC.

Investors do not ask me about Bitcoin stability although I wish they did. That's because I believe it's a critical piece of the pie. Ideally, Bitcoin and GBTC would have have less volatility. Stability is your friend if you're conservative and care about the long term.

Therefore, we're going to look at three things. First, we'll look at a major tailwind for Bitcoin and GBTC. Then, we'll look at Bitcoin volatility and how it compares to other currencies. Third, we'll look at how the tailwind and Wall Street might calm things down over time.

The Institutional Impact

The Economist recently released a report outlining how institutional investors are adapting to risks. Their conclusion is that North American investors are pouring into equities.

The risks they see are presented here:

Summarized this way:

U.S. political and regulatory uncertainties are particularly problematic for smaller institutional investors, with nearly half (48%) seeing them as being one of the two top challenges.

While I find that interesting, here's what really caught my eye for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors.

Typically, "alternative investments" include private equity, private debt and real estate. However, in our world today, alternatives absolutely include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The Hedge Fund Effect

To bring this fully into the light, there are now more than 50 hedge funds dedicated to cryptocurrencies. They put money into Bitcoin, alternatives such as Ethereum, but also initial coin offerings, and soon, derivatives. ProShares recently filed for two Bitcoin ETFs.

As more institutional money flows into Bitcoin, via hedge funds, ETFs, and much more, GBTC will benefit. Because money is flowing in, prices will rise. Therefore, GBTC will rise. As infrastructure is built, there's more reason to keep things going. This is more evidence that Bitcoin will not go to zero.

Putting it all together, institutional investors who worry about risk, are actually likely to fuel Bitcoin. By using Bitcoin as an alternative to mitigate risk and to diversify, we have a virtuous circle of stability and growth.

Let's now take a closer look at other developments that are adding energy to the tailwind for Bitcoin and GBTC.

Wall Street Big Boys

On October 2nd, we found out that Goldman Sachs (GS) is thinking about opening up a Bitcoin trading operation. On the one hand, this would give GS power and control in the market. On the other hand this would also increase volumes and awareness.

We also have news that Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman believes that Bitcoin is speculative but not necessarily bad. Furthermore, unlike Jamie Dimon who calls Bitcoin a fraud, Gorman makes the point that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies provide new privacy protections. Investors like that.

Wall Street operators at the highest level are smelling money and opportunity. But, some of them also understand that Bitcoin has merit. That creates stability as their words continue to flow into the market. Perception matters, perception moves markets. Strong positive words decrease the chances that Bitcoin, and therefore GBTC, will flame out. It's about trust.

The Rollercoaster

All this said, what about Bitcoin volatility? What does it look like? Here's a great visual to guide us:

Source: Buy Bitcoin Worldwide

There's not a huge surprise here. Bitcoin's price volatility has been pretty choppy. You can see the range from about 1% to upwards of about 7%. The averages are also there in plain sight for you, over 30 days and 60 days. For comparison, gold is about 1.2% and most currencies usually fall between 0.5% and 1%.

It's pretty clear that Bitcoin volatility can drop down into the 1-2% range. It can happen. In fact, volatility appears to slowly be calming down over time. It hasn't gone above 10% since 2014. See for yourself here:

Source: Buy Bitcoin Worldwide

Volatility is an indication of risk to most investors. As institutional investors enter the market, and the cryptocurrency market cap increases, volatility is likely to decrease. That's more good news for Bitcoin and GBTC.

Adding It All Up

Let's put the pieces together.

First, interest rates continue to be low. Institutional investors feel political and regulatory risks, and plenty of uncertainty. To get diversification and to increase yields, some of these investors buy into Bitcoin via hedge funds, ETFs and crypto derivatives.

Second, the Wall Street sharks smell blood in the water. Although some bankers (e.g., Jamie Dimon and JPM) feel threatened, others like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are looking closely at the opportunities to trade, and cut through the fog. This will increase volume, awareness, and usage. It will also likely drive up prices as demand increases.

Third, while it's true that Bitcoin price is volatile, there's evidence that it is slowly calming down over time. This will attract more investors who will gain confidence in Bitcoin, and therefore GBTC.

In summary, there are reasons here to believe that GBTC will enjoy more gains going forward. Point blank, as confidence grows and the story unfolds, more money will pour into Bitcoin and GBTC.

GBTC Isn't Perfect

Of course, I can't talk about GBTC without bringing up the premium to Bitcoin. Over time, the GBTC premium has been 42%. In fact, over the last year, the average premium has been 52%. Today, the premium is over 62%. Plus, there's an expense ratio of 2% on top. You can see that below.

Source: Bloomberg

I've previously explained why GBTC can be better than Bitcoin for some investors. Here are some of those reasons for easy reference:

Titled, auditable ownership through a traditional investment vehicle Eligible for tax-advantaged accounts Publicly Quoted Supported by a network of trusted service providers Robust security and storage

I also want to point out that initial coin offerings "ICOs" have almost no impact on Bitcoin, other than awareness. It's best to simply think about GBTC roughly trading along the same trend as Bitcoin albeit at a premium as shown above.

The Bottom Line

There's more and more evidence that Bitcoin and GBTC deserve consideration. You are the master of your own mind, your own choices and your own destiny. Keep looking and digging and thinking. I don't care how you do that, but learning is much better than doing nothing at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: Bitcoin, Ethereum