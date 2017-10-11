Apple: The November Earnings Wrinkle

This year, Apple (AAPL) has decided to do things a bit differently, and in more ways than one. First, the company is launching three new iPhones instead of the normal two, with the iPhone 8/8 Plus already available and the X potentially coming to some early next month. Additionally, Apple decided to keep an extra legacy line around this year, the 6s, giving consumers even more options when looking for a smartphone. These moves will add a bunch of intrigue to the company's earnings report, an event that has its own wrinkle this time around.

As a quick reminder, Apple does not use a calendar year for its earnings report, nor for its fiscal quarters. Usually its reporting period ends on the last Saturday of the month for the period, so it's not always the 30th or 31st like other firms do (it did happen that September 30th was the last Saturday this year). Additionally, Apple's fiscal year ends in September, so in a few weeks we'll be getting results for fiscal Q4 2017 and getting guidance for fiscal Q1 2018. The big change this year is when Apple will be reporting, compared to when we got this report in prior years:

2014: October 20th.

2015: October 27th.

2016: October 25th.

2017: November 2nd.

Now there are plenty of companies that won't report until November, so this isn't a problem or anything, it's just that we're used to Apple's earnings being before Halloween along with many other technology sector companies. The major change for this year likely has to do with the fact that the iPhone X only starts pre-orders on October 27th, with consumer availability hopefully being on November 3rd.

Had Apple reported earnings in the October 24th to 26th range that most would have normally expected, management would not have had an idea as to how strong pre-orders for the X were, and what the general ratio of orders was for the lower storage model versus the higher storage one. Even though we've heard about production delays causing limited supplies at launch, it likely would have been foolish to provide guidance before any concrete data on the X was in. Had the pre-order date for the X been the same time as the iPhone 8, or even as late as mid-October, I think the earnings report would have been at a normal late October date.

Investors also likely benefit from this as well because if recent reports about a delay until December are true, we'll likely see that in extended shipping times for the iPhone X. If in the first hour that pre-orders begin consumers are given shipping estimates in multiple weeks instead of days, that likely means production is very limited, and thus sales will be pushed further into the March fiscal Q2 period. We saw this happen with the AirPods last year. As a result of some production concerns, revenue estimates have come off their highs recently.

I continue to reiterate my stance that we'll see street estimates for Q1 decline further into the report, and if that doesn't happen guidance could easily disappoint. Don't forget that analysts are currently looking for more than 10% revenue growth on top of last year's quarterly record, which also contained an extra week due to the non-standard fiscal period I referenced above. If you take out the additional sales Apple had from that time last year, you'd be looking at estimates calling for almost 20% revenue growth in fiscal Q1, which would seem extremely difficult if iPhone X supply is very limited at launch.

So if you are looking for Apple's earnings around the time that many of its large-cap tech peers report, be advised that we won't get that report until early November. Management likely wants to see how well iPhone X pre-orders are doing, and hopefully by then they'll also have more visibility on how production is faring for this revolutionary device. Unless we get some big news on tax reform in the coming weeks, I still think a pullback is in store for Apple shares as iPhone X sales will be pushed forward a bit. Apple is more of a 2018 story than a holiday 2017 one it seems, but as I like to remind investors, a pullback from all-time highs would likely provide an attractive opportunity to enter the name or add to an existing position.