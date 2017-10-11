Gold: Headed To New Highs, Or A Losing Bet?

Source: CNBC.com



Since the publication of our Marketplace Article in early September, in which we called for a short-term top in gold, the yellow metal’s prices had declined by roughly $100 or by approximately 7.5%, from a high of $1,362 in early September to $1,262 just a few days ago. In this time SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), a popular ETF that mimics the price of gold, had dropped from over $128 to under $120. However, since hitting a low a few days ago gold has rebounded with vigor, and is now once again bouncing up against key resistance of $1,290 - $1,310.



There appear to be mounting fundamental and technical factors that suggest GLD/gold has completed a healthy correction process and a retest of last month’s highs with a possible breakout to the upside is likely.



About GLD



GLD is the largest physically backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world which offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market. The ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures for many market participants as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange instead of having to deal with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.



Furthermore, GLD is an appealing alternative to buying physical gold, as investors get the same exposure to gold, but can buy and sell gold using GLD with great fluidity and do not need to worry about the hassle of dealing with the physical metal.

Since GLD is backed by physical gold and mimics the price movement of spot gold almost exactly, we will use GLD and gold interchangeably throughout this analysis.



Fed’s Shift Toward Tighter Policy



The reasoning behind our September short call concerning gold had to do with overheated technical factors, coupled with an oversold dollar and exceedingly optimistic expectations regarding easy Fed policy. In early September, the CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool indicated that there was only a 30% chance rates would rise in December. However, the odds of a December rate hike moved up significantly by mid-month to over 70% and are currently at over 93%, suggesting that a rate hike in December is all but imminent.



The implementation of QT, the rising chances of a December rate hike, and extremely overbought short-term technical conditions proved too much to support gold prices at or above $1,350 at the time. However, even with expectation for tighter Fed policy gold’s backdrop looks much different today.



Healthy Correction



Gold prices have corrected, the most recent move lower lasted approximately one month, and shaved $100 or 7.5% off the price of gold. Therefore, the yellow metal is no longer overstretched from a technical perspective. Moreover, now that expectations for a December rate hike have firmed up significantly, tighter Fed policy should be largely priced into the current gold price. Furthermore, the U.S. dollar had rallied over 3% from early September to early October, and now appears to be weakening once again.



Inflation on the Rise



The U.S. economy appears to be showing signs of inflation, one of the most prevalent elements concerning gold prices. The higher the level of inflation is in relation to interest rates, the more likely investors are to flock to gold, as the yellow metal represents the ultimate hedge against inflation.



The CPI’s last reading was 1.9%, a three-month high, and appears to be in an upward trajectory. Perhaps more importantly, wage growth in the most recent employment report came in at 2.9%, the highest level in over eight years.



Key bond rates in the U.S. are still very low, the 10-year is at 2.35% and the five-year is at 1.95%, thus, inflation is likely higher than the yield on some of the most widely held bonds. Therefore, the real interest rate concerning many of the traditional “safe haven” assets may be negative, suggesting gold may be primed to become a favored investment vehicle once again.



Geopolitical and Political Implications



There are an increasing number of possible political and geopolitical events in the world that could transpire in the near future which have the potential to unnerve investors, and simultaneously create greater demand for gold.



Donald Trump’s unpredictable administration could easily disappoint investors on various fronts, most importantly on successfully delivering the highly anticipated tax reform package. Europe is battling issues with Catalonia, and the possibility of further EU deterioration. However, the most serious immediate threat to instability appears to be the potential military showdown with North Korea.



Markets have grown complacent in regards to the North Korean crisis. However, as market participants turn a blind eye to Donald Trump’s alarming rhetoric, “Rex don’t waste time negotiating with N.K.,” “Calm before the storm,” etc., the U.S. is moving more military assets into place.



The bottom line is that North Korea has the potential to represent a major threat to the U.S.’s homeland, more so than any other country has since the Soviet Union was around. Unlike with the Soviet Union the U.S. can do something about the North Korean threat before the rogue nation finishes developing the military capabilities necessary to deliver a nuclear blast to the U.S. mainland.