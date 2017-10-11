Turnaround Letter Labels Amplify Snack Brands Worthy Of A Nibble

Their newly-acquired companies offer not only new products in new markets, their marketing and distribution infrastructure offers the potential to expand sales of existing products at relatively low marginal costs.

Amplify Snack Brands - Worthy of at Least a Nibble

Stocks of snack companies like Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) and J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) have been strong performers. With their three-year returns exceeding 40%, they have handily outperformed their broad food and beverage company peer return of 14% (as measured by the “PBJ” ETF from Invesco) and the robust 30% return of the S&P 500. Even Hostess Brands (TWNK), the re-invigorated maker of the iconic Twinkies snack, has kept pace with the major indices since its initial public offering last November.

One snack company, however, whose stock price has gone sharply in the other direction is Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands (BETR). Shares of this $560 million (market cap) specialty snack maker have plummeted nearly 60% from the initial public offering price of 18 in October 2015.

While the market has abandoned Amplify, we think the small cap company offers impressive value with significant positive changes—qualifying it as a strong turnaround candidate.

Amplify is a $400 million (revenue) food company focusing on “Better-for-You” snacks with allergen-free and non-GMO ingredients. Founded in 2010 as the creator of the highly popular SkinnyPop popcorn, the company received a major boost when respected private equity firm TA Associates acquired a majority stake in 2014. Since then, it has tripled its revenues from both strong organic growth and acquisitions of specialty snack brands like Tyrrells (United Kingdom), Paqui, Oatmega and Lisa’s Chips.

SkinnyPop is the nation’s #2 ready-to-eat popcorn brand, behind Smartfood, with a 23% market share. Its category, healthy snacks, grew 17% last year, accelerating from a 12% rate the prior year, making it one of the fastest growing in the food industry. SkinnyPop represents about 60% of Amplify’s total sales, and produces a wide 44% profit margin as measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA. This margin is about three times the industry average.

TA Associates is leveraging the successful SkinnyPop brand to build a global specialty snack platform. Recent acquisitions have broadened its product line and added new core geographies, including England and Europe, along with new peripheral markets like Japan, Australia, China and Brazil.

Despite its continued rapid growth, investors have soured on Amplify. Its revenue growth has not produced similarly strong profit growth, as its EBITDA has increased only about 63% while revenues tripled.

Furthermore, Amplify has disappointed investors looking for “beat and raise” stories, in which companies report results that beat estimates, and then raise guidance for future quarters. Its first major stumble occurred with 3Q16 results: healthy sales growth was tainted by self-inflicted problems that eroded EBITDA margins. Rather than raising guidance, management reduced guidance for the remainder of 2016. The shares plummeted 24% on the news.

Amplify's most recent results, for 2Q17, led to a sharp 35% decline in the shares. While earnings were in-line with the market’s expectations, Amplify guided full-year 2017 sales and earnings to below prior guidance. (In the sometimes bizarre world of Wall Street, investors were disappointed that the updated guidance was right in-line with expectations).

We think Amplify has a bright future.

Despite investors’ frustration, Amplify is demonstrating an ability to create and sell high-demand snacks. Few companies can boast of having Amplify’s 14% organic (not related to acquisitions) growth rate. Furthermore, their newly acquired companies offer not only new products in new markets, their marketing and distribution infrastructure offers the potential to expand the sales of existing products at relatively low marginal costs.

Additionally, Amplify’s margin decline is largely due to the lower margins of its newly acquired companies. This should not be worrisome, as high-potential acquired brands with more typical margins (well-below SkinnyPop's 44% margins) should be expected to pull down the overall company margin. Despite this effect, Amplify’s recent 24% margins are still well above the 15% margins of peers Snyder's-Lance and J & J Snacks.

Investors attribute much of Amplify’s revenue and margin issues to slowing industry growth and rising competition. We disagree with this conclusion.

We believe the balance of the company’s revenue and margin problems are directly related to its rapid growth exceeding management’s capabilities. In a competitive marketplace, successfully managing rapid organic growth is hard enough - layering in fast-growing acquired companies in other countries has added considerably more complexity to Amplify’s business. The current team, while capable at $250 million in revenues, appears overwhelmed at $400 million.

Secret turnaround ingredient?

This is where TA Associates, the private equity shareholder, generates a highly-underestimated value for Amplify. Not only does it provide a controlling shareholder with the patience to wait for strong long-term results, it also brings the expertise and determination to produce those results.

Three key management additions illustrate this value. In mid-September, TA added two impressive senior leaders to Amplify. Greg Christenson, the new CFO, brings critical global public-company experience, having served as CFO of healthy-foods company WhiteWave (which was acquired for $12.5 billion in early 2017 by Danone), and led many large acquisition and integration teams there.

New chief operating officer and president for North America, Craig Shiesley, worked with Christenson at WhiteWave and has strong marketing, management and international experience in food products. He led the integration of Vega Nutritionals, built a successful international platform and led the tremendous growth of the Silk brand soy milk.

Also, its International Advisor, Ben Clarke, recently boosted his commitment by joining the Amplify board of directors. Clarke brings immense expertise from his experience as CEO of United Kingdom-based Burton’s Biscuits and as a senior executive for Kraft Foods.

We believe these additions have put in motion the turnaround of Amplify’s platform and lay the foundation for the next up-leg of revenue and profit growth.

Amplify’s balance sheet is fully leveraged, with debt at 6.2x EBITDA, mostly from funding the Tyrrell and other acquisitions. While not overbearing, we think the debt has reached a practical limit and expect that Amplify will focus on improving its existing operations for the next year or so rather than making additional acquisitions. Management has committed to reducing its debt to less than 4.5x EBITDA by the end of 2018, likely from a combination of paying down debt and increasing EBITDA.

The shares are currently valued at an attractive 12.2x estimated 2017 EBITDA and only 10.8x, a conservative 2018 estimated EBITDA of $104 million. Both multiples are at meaningful discounts to its peers Snyder's-Lance and J & J Snacks, and in-line with struggling micro-cap Inventure Foods.

Amplify’s future looks promising, although it could take as much as a year or more for meaningful progress to appear. In a reasonable recovery, we think BETR shares would be worth 15, compared to today’s 7.23 price. The shares could be more than just a tasty snack for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.