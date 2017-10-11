AnaptysBio Atopic Dermatitis Data Impresses: Buy The Secondary

Readouts from phase 2a studies in other indications in the near and medium term could push shares higher.

In the future investors can expect EASI scores for each patient up to Day 140, representing another important catalyst.

ROTY scored a solid run-up profit on the stock- unfortunately we erred on the side of conservatism by not holding through data.

Anaptysbio (ANAB) was the fifth stock to be added to the ROTY model account back in mid-June. Shares have more than tripled since.

ANAB data by YCharts

Keys to the original bull thesis included the following:

The stock had sold off by over 20% prior to the article, but there were no negative developments to justify such a move and several key institutional investors held significant positions (Baker Brothers, Novo, BVF, Perceptive Advisors, and Deerfield Management).

The company's $450 million market capitalization appeared rather small compared to its $123.8 million cash position and deep pipeline internally generated utilizing its Somatic Hypermutation Platform.

Partnered programs were receiving little credit as well, including an immuno-oncology collaboration with Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) from which they could receive up to $1.1 billion in milestone payments as well as single-digit royalties. Two programs in development with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) could bring in up to $106 million in milestone payments as well as single-digit royalties.

Lead clinical candidate (wholly-owned) appeared to be superior to competing therapeutic antibodies which block only a subset of IL-4, IL-5 or IL-13 cytokines. Recent FDA approval of Regeneron's (REGN) dupilumab and subsequent pricing bodes well for the drug candidate and appeared to be paving the way for a potentially superior treatment addressing a large market opportunity (1.3 million atopic dermatitis patients, 1.6 million adult patients with peanut allergy in the United States, and 600,000 adults with severe eosinophilic asthma in the US).

I expected near term catalysts in the form of top-line data for the first two indications to push shares significantly higher, followed by future data readouts in 2018.

While I'm glad for readers who stayed in the stock based on our prior thesis, I'm a bit upset that the ROTY model account achieved only a 60% or so gain on our stake- as with Zogenix (ZGNX) and Motif Bio (MTFB), the plan had been to hold at least part of the position into data based on a potentially superior mechanism of action.

However, readers know that in addition to my losing picks another way I err is often on the side of being conservative, wanting to take risk off the table and avoid giving back profits. For that reason the ROTY model account exited its position prior to data to lock in a solid gain.

Encouraging results were announced from the phase 2a study in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. 12 patients were enrolled and given a single intravenous dose of placebo within 14 days followed by a single 300 mg dose of ANB020 one week after.

An interim analysis was conducted after all patients reached day 57 following treatment with ANB020. The average baseline EASI score (measure of extent and severity of disease) of each patient prior was 32 and when treated with placebo average EASI and pruritus scores decreased by only 4% and 10%. Keep in mind these patients had severe disease which was not adequately treated with topical corticosteroids or other non-biologic anti-inflammatory therapy.

15 days after being treated with ANB020, 75% of patients achieved EASI-50 with three achieving 75% improvement in their EASI score. Average pruritus reduction was 28%.

29 days after being treated with the study drug results got even better, as 83% of patients achieved EASI-50 and 33% achieved EASI-75. Average pruritus reduction inched up to 32%. Clinical responses appeared durable up to day 57.

Importantly, the drug appeared safe and well-tolerated, with most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events including slight dizziness in two patients and headache in two cases.

Anaptysbio Remains a Buy

In the future investors can expect EASI scores for each patient up to Day 140, an important catalyst to learn more about the sustainability of responses. Top-line data from the phase 2a study in severe peanut allergy is expected in the near term and data from the trial in adults with severe eosinophilic asthma is expected in the first half of next year. Additionally, management plans to start enrolling 200 to 300 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate multi-dose subcutaneous administration of ANB020.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $120.3 million, while research and development expenses totaled $7.2 million. General and administrative expenses totaled $2.4 million. Management had originally guided for funding to last until the end of 2018, but the current three million share secondary offering should extend the runway significantly after raising close to $100 million upon completion.

The time frame for expected outperformance for the stock, even after the recent run up, is in the near to medium term.

Risks include competition, such as DBV Technologies and Aimmune Therapeutics in treating peanut allergy, and also dupilumab, Amgen's AMG317 and Vitae's VTP-38543 in atopic dermatitis. Another risk is disappointing data for the latter two phase 2a studies (which have been somewhat derisked after positive results from the first trial). Dilution in the near to medium term does not appear to be a risk after completion of the current secondary offering.

