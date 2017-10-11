Lamb Weston: Why Are French Fries Beating The S&P 500?

In the health food craze, wouldn't it seem that fast food sales would be on a decline?

(Image from LambWeston.com)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is the primary supplier of frozen french fries to McDonalds (NYSE:MCD). Since its split from Conagra Brands (CAG) in 2016, Lamb Weston has shown impressive returns for its industry, and for the market at large.

The chart below shows the comparison between Lamb Weston and the S&P 500. Since its first public trading day Lamb Weston is up over 60%. During the same time the S&P 500 is up 13%. I am not typically too surprised when a firm's stock price jumps after their IPO. However, Lamb Weston operates in an archaic industry with typically little growth. A jump in sock price over 60% got me curious as to why the market seems to think Lamb Weston is such a strong pick.

After digging through 10-k reports and listening to earnings calls I found a couple intriguing developments.

Lamb Weston's Location Provides it an Edge

Potato's are one of the most common crops grown around the world, so my first thought was why is Lamb Weston able to maintain its position as the leading supplier of potatoes. It turns out that McDonalds requires the highest quality frozen potatoes for use in its restaurants. Upon further digging I found that McDonalds prefers to use Russet Burbank potatoes, which are primarily only grown in a few regions around the world. The North Western United States, and a few places in Northern Europe and China. This puts a pinch on the available supply.

(Image-Lamb Weston investor relations)

The map above shows the locations of Lamb Weston's processing facilities. It is not surprising to find the vast majority are located in the Pacific North West. This specific positioning provides huge advantages. Because the firm's plants are close to where the potatoes are grown, they reduce input costs by not having to spend money to ship them to begin processing.

Lamb Weston also receives major advantages from return shipping freight rates out of the ports on the west coast. There are far more refrigerated goods coming to those ports than there are leaving. This provides Lamb Weston great rates when shipping into China. The chart bellow indicates Lamb Weston's shipping advantages.



(Image-Lamb Weston investor relations)

Economies of Scale

Lamb Weston french fries account for 45% of all french fries sold in North America, and 20% worldwide. This alone provides reason to believe that Lamb Weston has developed sufficient scale to protect its business. However, there are no direct publicly traded companies that specialize in frozen potato production to compare to. In my attempt to compare Lamb Weston to other in similar industries I looked at margins associated with the food packaging industry. In terms of operating margins, Lamb Weston has managed to beat the industry with an average margin of 17.26%, while the industry average is 10.16%.

Emerging Markets

(Image-lambweston.com)

North America and Europe are the top two markets in terms of billions of pounds. As emerging markets continue to progress they often adopt western culture and with it, french fries. Lamb Weston's European joint-venture, Lamb Western-Meijer, serves as the firms major source of exposure to the growing markets in the Middle East and Russia.

Lamb Weston has established a global footprint to further serve the needs of expanding fast food markets. Most of the growth from this point until 2020 is expected to happen outside Europe and North America.

Primary Risks

The firm has been lucky the last few years to have had great crop yields in North America. Due to simply supply and demand, the more potatoes on the market the lower their respective price will be. This has allowed Lamb Weston to increase its margins. Historically, gross margins fall somewhere between 20-22%. In fiscal 2017, the firm was able to capture a 24.8% margin. It wouldn't be a safe assumption to assume that this margin is here to stay.

Due to Lamb Weston's expectation for continued emerging market growth, the firm is heavily exposed to systemic risk. Emerging markets are usually propped by developed economies. If the US were to enter a recession, emerging markets would suffer declined growth as well.

Lamb Weston is exposed to increasing commodity, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing costs. For example, Global segment cost of sales was $338.6 million, or 4% higher for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017, this was due to rising costs.

Valuation

Lamb Weston is an attractive company for a number of reasons, but I am not sure its a buy at the current price. If I'd stumbled onto the stock earlier in its 60% rise this year it might have been a different story.

My estimation for intrinsic value is as follows. The following assumptions have also been made: revenue growth remains constant at 5%, gross margin returns to a normalized 22%, and the PE multiple remains at 21.5. With those assumptions the estimated value of Lamb Weston is 49.46 per share, just pennies above its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.