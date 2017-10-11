Holly Energy Partners: Dividend Achiever MLP Pumping Out A 7% Dividend Yield

By Bob Ciura

It seems that investors often have to choose between high dividend yields and dividend growth. Holly Energy Partners (HEP) gives investors a mix of both qualities. In that sense, Holly Energy is unique, because it offers the rare combination of a high current dividend yield as well as regular dividend increases.

The stock has a current dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a strong yield, given that the average stock in the S&P 500 Index yields around 2%. Holly Energy is on our list of 397 dividend stocks with a 5%-plus yield.

In addition to its high yield, Holly Energy is a Dividend Achiever, which have increased their dividends for 10-plus consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will discuss Holly Energy’s business model and why it could be attractive for income investors.

Business Overview

Holly Energy is a Master Limited Partnership, or MLP. HollyFrontier (HFC) owns 36% of Holly Energy Partners, and has 2% General Partner Interest and Incentive Distribution Rights. Holly Energy has a large network of assets that stretches across the U.S.

The company operates in the midstream segment, meaning it is engaged in energy storage and transportation. It owns and operates petroleum product and crude oil pipelines and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas. It also has refinery processing facilities in Kansas and Utah.

Source: Citi MLP Infrastructure Conference, page 4

Holly Energy operates five reporting segments:

Refined Product Pipelines (28% of revenue)

Intermediate Pipelines (7% of revenue)

Crude Pipelines (16% of revenue)

Terminal, Tankage, and Loading Rack (33% of revenue)

Refinery Processing Units (16% of revenue)

Holly Energy’s business model advantage is that the company is not highly exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices. Company revenue is nearly 100% fee-based, meaning customers pay Holly Energy fees based on the volumes of products transported and stored.

And these agreements are typically long term. Approximately 80% of Holly Energy’s revenue is tied to long-term contracts and minimum requirements. This limits commodity price risk for Holly Energy.

Growth Prospects

Holly Energy has three main drivers of future growth: internal investment in new projects, dropdowns, and acquisitions. Internal investment should result in organic EBITDA growth through cost cuts and expansion in the Permian Basin.

Dropdowns allow Holly Energy to benefit from its partnership with HollyFrontier. Through dropdowns, Holly Energy will target new growth projects with durable cash flow streams. Lastly, Holly Energy plans to grow through acquisitions. It frequently acquires smaller companies to add to its asset network.

One recent example is Holly Energy’s $250 million acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in pipeline operator Frontier Aspen, and a 75% interest in SLC Pipeline.

Source: Citi MLP Infrastructure Conference, page 10

Holly Energy already owned 50% of Frontier and 25% of SLC. Going forward, SLC and Frontier will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holly Energy. The Frontier Aspen Pipeline is a 289-mile crude oil pipeline from Wyoming to Utah. The Salt Lake City Pipeline is a 95-mile crude pipeline that transports crude oil into Salt Lake City from the Utah terminal of the Frontier Pipeline.

Holly Energy’s growth strategy has worked well thus far. Since inception, Holly Energy has realized 16% compound annual growth of revenue and distributable cash flow.

Source: Citi MLP Infrastructure Conference, page 8

In 2016, distributable cash flow increased 11%. Earnings-per-share increased 5.6% for the year. Growth was due to higher refined product shipments. 2017 is off to a good start as well; distributable cash flow increased 6.4% over the first six months, driven by higher terminals revenue and increased refinery processing units.

Dividend Analysis

Holly Energy has a 7.4% current dividend yield and has raised its dividend for 51 quarters in a row. It has increased its distribution every quarter since it became a publicly traded partnership in July 2004.

Holly’s most recent dividend of $0.6325 was an increase of 8% from the same distribution last year. Management maintains a dividend growth target of 8% each year.

The annualized dividend payout of $2.53 appears to be sustainable, with room for growth. Holly Energy’s coverage metrics are satisfactory, but could be better. The company aims for a distribution coverage ratio of at least 1.0; last quarter, distribution coverage was 1.03. Holly Energy has a trailing debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.33, which is a relatively healthy debt ratio for an MLP.

One risk for Holly Energy is rising interest rates. Companies that rely on debt to finance growth, which includes MLPs, are likely to experience higher interest expense when rates rise. Investors should monitor the company’s financial performance moving forward to make sure its dividend coverage and debt ratios remain within the stated targets.

Final Thoughts

MLPs have unique considerations. Investors should be aware of the tax implications of investing in MLPs as well as the risk factors. There arebenefits to investing in MLPs. They often have high dividend yields, and certain tax advantages.

Holly Energy is has a strong business model, a high yield, and dividend growth. At the same time, its dividend carries a fair amount of risk, meaning this is not a stock investors can simply buy and forget about.

