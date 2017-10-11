African Gold Group On Path To Production After Win-Win Deal With Hummingbird

Source Seeking Alpha

Investing case

African Gold Group (OTC:AGGFF) has a nice relatively small gold project in Mali named Kobada with reserves of 511 koz and 1,215 koz of resources in the Measured and Indicated category. With a net present value at a 5% discount rate of USD 86mn and an all-in LOM sustaining cash operating costs of USD 788 per oz, it's a very feasible project.

However, the company seemed to be caught in the Catch-22 of junior miners - new shares are needed to finance the project, but share prices are low as dilution is expected. It's something like a chicken and egg situation from which many promising junior companies can't seem to escape nowadays. It seems that getting funding these days is more difficult than finding gold.

Enter Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) - the company is currently building its Yanfolila mine some 75 km off Kobada. Yanfolila is expected to produce 132 koz of gold in its first year but the average output over the life of mine is 107 koz. Naturally, Hummingbird found in Kobada an opportunity to boost its output by around 50 koz per year through a 50:50 joint venture. Furthermore, Hummingbird will subscribe for a 10% stake in African Gold Group at a price of CAD 0.09 (USD 0.073) - much higher than the current share price. Also, Hummingbird will finance Kobada's capex, meaning African Gold Group can get into production without any dilution.

The deal was inked on 27 September, but the shares of African Gold Group are trading at USD 0.03 in the USA and CAD 0.065 in Canada as of time of writing. I think the Hummingbird transaction is a win-win and I believe that African Gold Group's shares are worth at least USD 0.073 apiece (the level of the funding).

The Kobada project

Kobada is located in the Birimian Greenstone Belt in southern Mali and it has shallow mineralization and deep oxidation. The ore is largely free-digging which means less blasting is required and all-in LOM sustaining cash operating costs are low at USD 788 per ounce. It was planned as a 50 koz per year project with a LOM of eight years. However, the project can easily get into the teens as there are a lot of M+I resources and current resources only cover 33% of the total mineral strike length identified on the Kobada Main Shear Zone.

The initial capex stands at a modest USD 45.4mn:

And the project economics look great with an IRR of 43% at USD 1,200 gold per ounce:

And of course I have to mention the board of African Gold Group - four of the seven members used to work at Avion Gold. The latter operated the Tabakoto gold mine in Mali and was bought by Endeavour Mining for close to USD 400mn in 2012.

The Hummingbird deal

Hummingbird agreed to invest CAD 3.6mn (USD 2.9mn) for an initial 9.9% stake in African Gold Group. It will get a total of 40 million units at CAD 0.09 (USD 0.073) per unit. Each unit consisting of a share and a warrant at CAD 0.12 (USD 0.097) per share. Hummingbird also has an option to boost its stake in African Gold Group to 19.2% for a further of CAD 4.4m (USD 3.6mn) at CAD 0.09 per share paid in Hummingbird stock.

African Gold Group has to fund a definitive feasibility study for Kobada and if Hummingbird like what is sees, it can get a 50% interest in the project by funding all of the capex. Hummingbird will receive 70% of cashflows from Kobada until capex is recovered and get 50% of cashflows after that.

Why it's a rare win-win situation

The main benefit for Hummingbird is that it will get an additional 25 koz of gold per year at a very small price while African Gold Group gets to commission the Kobada project by only paying for the DFS. The combination of the two projects will also decrease the capex as well as sustaining costs thanks to synergies. For example, the two companies now only need to build a concentration plant at Kobada and the concentrate can be then processed at Yanfolila. Bert Monro, Head of Business Development at Hummingbird, said in an interview that the capex at Kobada is expected at USD 30mn - USD 35mn. This is much better than the initial USD 45.4mn. The DFS for Kobada is expected to be completed in 2018 and construction will start sometime in 2019.

Regarding the valuation of African Gold Group, let's be conservative and take the initial capex at USD 35mn, add no additional reserves and years to LOM and assume a USD 1,200 gold price. My calculations show that Hummingbird will get 70% of the free cashflow until some point of the third year of operations at Kobada. We also have to take into account that the Government of Mali gets a 10% free carried interest.

Using this calculator, I calculated that the new NPV at a 5% discount for Kobada after the Hummingbird deal is around USD 97mn. The share of African Gold Group stands at around USD 52mn.

Conclusion

African Gold Group signed a great deal with Hummingbird which allows it to go into production without any dilution. The capex for the Kobada gold project will be the responsibility of Hummingbird and African Gold Group will get funding to complete a DFS for the property.

It's weird that the share price of African Gold Group is not higher after the deal considering that Hummingbird is subscribing for shares at a very large premium. I think that the company should be trading at least at the USD 0.073 level. I also think that the value of African Gold Group is be much higher than that considering that the Kobada project is about to be de-risked without new shares.

African Gold Group had USD 1.8mn in cash at the end of June 2017 and let's assume that Hummingbird subscribes for the 19.2% stake for USD 6.5mn. Then if African Gold Group uses all that cash for the DFS, current shareholders are left with some 80% of a company with a NPV of USD 52mn. This implies that the fair value of the shares should be currently at CAD 0.145 (USD 0.126) per share.

I have bought some shares and I consider everything below the funding price of CAD 0.09 (USD 0.073) to be a bargain.

