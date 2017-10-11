GM Acquires Strobe For LiDAR Technology

The deal promises to provide GM with critical technology for bringing its first high-autonomy vehicle to market in the next few years.

General Motors (GM) has announced the acquisition of Strobe, Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Strobe has created lower cost, next-generation LiDAR distancing and ranging technologies necessary for autonomous driving.

GM will combine Strobe with its Cruise Automation unit to move forward on its plans to introduce higher autonomy in its automobiles.

Target Company

Pasadena, California-based Strobe was founded in 2013 to develop LiDAR (Light Distancing And Ranging)-based technologies that help computers to understand static and moving objects within range of its sensors.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Julie Schoenfeld, who was previously CEO of Perfect Market, a digital publishing software company.

Strobe says its LiDAR technologies offer a number of critical improvements over existing offerings:

One-Pulse Doppler for faster decision making

Single laser-detector pair for each unit

Inherently low latency

Immune to interference

Wide dynamic range in different lighting environments

Controllable resolution in real time

Strobe’s investors were not disclosed, nor was how much investment the firm has raised prior to the acquisition.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms. GM didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was for a non- material amount.

GM plans to integrate Strobe into its previously acquired Cruise Automation group. Cruise is spearheading GM’s development plan to field an autonomous Bolt vehicle in the next four to five years. GM is currently field testing self-driving vehicles in San Francisco, Phoenix and Detroit.

As Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise Automation, stated in the deal announcement,

Strobe’s LIDAR technology will significantly improve the cost and capabilities of our vehicles so that we can more quickly accomplish our mission to deploy driverless vehicles at scale.

So, GM views Strobe’s next-generation technology to reduce costs and improve the performance of LiDAR-based environment imaging systems.

The current state of LiDAR systems in production cars is rather unimpressive. Systems with a low-enough cost to apply to current automotive offerings are limited in their speed of detection and operation in low-light or challenging weather conditions.

Strobe’s enhancements to LiDAR promise to greatly improve capabilities while reducing unit costs so that LiDAR units are cost-effective for consumer- or fleet-purchased vehicles at scale.

On the regulatory front, major legislation is working its way through Congress to create a workable framework for autonomous vehicle operation on public roads. Many technology developers are supportive of creating a single set of rules that are applied across all states, rather than the current patchwork of regulations.

If the legislation passes, I would expect high-level autonomy vehicles to be sold to consumers by 2021.

GM and other major manufacturers are working hard to bring their first high autonomy solutions to market, as the industry begins a historic shift to self-driving vehicles.

