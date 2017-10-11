IBM Shareholders Are Not Going To Be Rewarded

Investment Thesis

IBM's (IBM) venture into cloud is too small a contributor and so does not move the needle on the company's bottom line. Management has too many businesses under its controls which are growing far too slowly for the cloud to make IBM's shareholders a suitable return from the current share price.

The only option IBM has left is the most difficult decision. That would be to split the company and return IBM to an aggressive growth company. Needless to say, this management would never embark on this mission.

In spite of the illusion that IBM is trading cheaply, it is actually quite expensive, as it is not growing fast enough to support its current valuation.

Business Prospects

IBM's cloud has been growing its revenue at a strong clip. Admittedly, not quite as aggressively as Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, which has delivered two quarters of growth at plus 90% year over year. While on the other hand, IBM has had 4 very significant quarters of cloud growth, which puts its revenue at $15.1 billion, which is nothing to be snooty about. This is an impressive amount of revenue in a short amount of time, no doubt about that. However, the problem being, that for IBM, this only amounts to 20% of its consolidated revenue as of Q2 2017.

Although IBM tries to split up its reporting to give investors insight into its wonderful businesses, which management has under its control, the majority of its businesses, which are not reported under Strategic Imperatives, are stagnant or dragging down IBM's overall performance. In fact, as IBM acknowledges its Strategic Imperatives are not businesses, but just 'signposts'. The cynic in me would argue that IBM fails to single out its growing businesses from its stagnant business lines to obfuscate the information for investors. In order to prevent a shareholder activist coming in, busting up management's empire.

Its biggest shareholder, Warren Buffett, dropped a third of its shares in IBM. Obviously, Buffett has long since stopped being an activist shareholder. Any activist coming in would have to win a proxy fight against Buffett and several other passive institutions. Clearly this would be a near enough impossible task. This leaves IBM's management entrenched and unincentivized to deliver growth by spinning out IBM's mature business lines and focusing on high growth business opportunities, such as the cloud.

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations.

Free Cash Flow guidance for fiscal 2017 is expected to come in flat compared to last the fiscal year. This once again reinforces that investors paying up 12 times multiple to Free Cash Flow are actually overpaying to participate in IBM.

Objectively speaking, IBM's revenue is actually at a decade low (data not shown). Evidently, it has already pulled all the levers it can to improve its margins. However, sadly, it simply has too many businesses which underperforming under its control.

Further compounding issues is IBM's balance sheet. IBM's financial position is neither lean nor particularly flexible. At the end of Q2 2017, IBM carried debt and pension liabilities of approximately $63 billion. While it does carry some cash and cash equivalents to offset this, it is still not enough and it ends the quarter with a net debt position of approximately $50 billion. When we compare this balance sheet with the likes of Facebook (FB) which has a net cash position of $35 billion at the end of Q2 or Microsoft's $48 billion at the end of its fiscal 2017, one should at least pause and question whether IBM’s management is being savvy in deploying its financial resources to the ultimate benefit of its shareholders.

Share Repurchases

What once sounded very promising for shareholders has now faded into the background. IBM has spent approximately $2.5 billion in share repurchases over the past 6 months, with an additional $2.4 billion authorized. However, this amounts to less than a 4% return to shareholders. In any case, since the average cost of these share repurchases over the past 6 months of 2017 had an average cost above $160 per share, these repurchases have not been accreditive to the long-term shareholder, as IMB currently trades for significantly less than that now.

I fully understand management's interest. It wants the status and prestige of managing the Big Blue. However, as it stands, no matter how cheap the stock gets, the company is now just a shadow of its former self, but investors are still willing to fork out to participate in this imaginary growth which IBM’s management spins.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: author's calculations.

The above table highlights IBM’s problem. While IBM appears to be trading at a significant discount to its peer group, the rest of its peers are showing robust growth. Investors buying into IBM's stock might think that they are investing with a margin of safety, but as its revenue keeps declining its margin of safety continues to erode.

Conclusion

IBM chooses to cherry pick its highest growth business and gives them a fancy title, Strategic Imperatives. However, this is little more than PR spin and distracting information. The real long-term shareholder should at least question management's empire building tactics. Investors are currently asked to pay approximately $150 billion market cap with the promise that management is reinventing its business. But at the end of the day, its Strategic Imperatives do not even account for 45% of IBM's overall revenue.

