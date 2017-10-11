Kroger Signals It Intends To Fight For Every Digital Customer

The company expects to be able to invest in its core business because of its expected $4 billion in free cash flow between now and 2020.

The company is also investing in technology to personalize the digital experience for each customer from the chef to the quick and easy microwave customer.

Kroger is rolling out across all its stores a program where customers can order and pay for their groceries online and pick them sacked up at the store.

At Kroger's (NYSE:KR) Investor's Day Presentation the company presents a plan to fight to retain every online customer and expand its businesses. The company has been kicked to the side by Wall Street ever since Amazon (AMZN) acquired Whole Foods and announced plans for home delivery of groceries. Amazon lowered prices at Whole Foods to increase foot traffic and pressure its competitors like Kroger.

Kroger has needed to find a different way to attract investors looking for growth and value. The company's previous strategy was to take its substantial cash flow and primarily buy back its stock. In an earlier article I argued Kroger Should Stop Buying Back Stock And Double Its Dividend. Here is a look at Kroger's substantial stock buy-back program from their 2017 first quarter ended May 20, 2017:

If you look at Treasury stock purchases in the cash flow statement above you will see a negative $772 million. This represents stock buy-backs of $772 million. You can also see above Dividends paid above and see a negative $111 million. It doesn't take a math genius to see Kroger could stop buying-back stock, which wasn't capturing Wall Street's interest, and double its dividend for a lot less money. I further argued the company should take the remaining cash flow and reduce debt and invest in its core businesses.

The company has now clearly decided to take a portion of its cash flow and compete aggressively against its digital competitors. Kroger has rolled out a program whereby customers can order and pay for their groceries online. A Kroger employee shops for the customer and another employee sacks the groceries and waits for the customer to call from the parking lot. When the customer calls the employee rolls the groceries out to the parking lot and loads them in the car for the customer.

It should be noted Kroger has not innovated this strategy. One of the best grocer's in the country is privately held HEB based in Texas. HEB has rolled this program out to its store customers over the last year.

Kroger is also focused on personalizing the digital experience for each customer based on their life style and preferences. They will feature fresh ingredients and recipes for chefs. For on-the-go customers they will feature ready-made meals that can be heated up in the microwave for speed and convenience. Again, this is simply catching up to other competitors like HEB. But it is important Kroger's management team has gotten the message that innovation is the future of the grocery business.

Finally, the part of the plan that most impressed me is Kroger's plan to upgrade each store based on the individual experience of all its stores. Who are the other retailers in the neighborhoods of each store. Kroger intends to compete locally wherever they are based on the different needs and tastes of each neighborhood rather than using a cookie-cutter one size fits all style. Again, this requires an investment in digital technology and research.

Kroger is taking the right path by focusing on growth. Hopefully that growth will be organically funded and they will not borrow any money to compete. If it means in the end they have to reduce stock buy-backs that will not hurt them. The price of the stock clearly shows nobody is impressed by the stock repurchase plan. While challenges remain Kroger does have one big thing going for it. They already have the customers and all they have to do is retain them, which is easier than luring them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.