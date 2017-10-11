Liberty Health Sciences: Unique Medical Marijuana Opportunity

An interesting way to play the rapidly growing legalization of marijuana is Liberty Health Sciences (OTCPK:LHSIF). The stock recently started trading on the U.S. markets and already has a key license to operate in Florida providing a rare and attractive investment opportunity.

The backing of Canada based Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) makes the company all that more intriguing. The ability to utilize proven techniques from Canada gives the Liberty Health Science a leg up in a quickly expanding market, but does it provide the impetus for an investment in the unknown company.

Creation Of Liberty Health

Through a $25 million investment, Canadian based Aphria that trades primarily on the TSX created what has become Liberty Health Sciences. The company made the following statement about the launch of Liberty.

Aphria used a special purpose private company called DFMMJ Investments LLC to purchase the assets of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm and a reverse merger with SecureCom Mobile to form the private company now listed under LHSIF that trades on the US exchange. Along with a $35 million investment from Clarus Securities, Aphria is now invested in a company with one of the few licenses to dispense medical marijuana in Florida where the demographics are very promising.

The transaction with Aphria provides the company the Aphria medical brand along with the greenhouse growing IP system for a 3% perpetual license. Liberty Health has already seen considerable yield improvements at the Chestnut property.

At the end of September, the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use approved the transfer of the license to cultivate and dispense marijuana in the state from Chestnut Hill Tree Farm LLC to Liberty. The move sets the company up to move forward with the facility expansion plans and to start opening up dispensaries all over the state.

Growth Story

The company has one of 12 licenses to operate medical marijuana treatment centers (MMTCs) in the stare. Having a limited supply of a valuable commodity improves the investment story. Not to mention, Florida is forecast to have one of the largest medical marijuana markets by 2020 with a projected market reaching $1.6 billion. The large population of elderly residents is expected to make the state valuable to medical marijuana operators.

The Florida Health website only lists 19 MMTCs up and operating in the state. Noteworthy is that only Trulieve, Knox Medical, and Curaleaf have more than two centers open. Several of the approved firms don't even have contact information listed suggesting quick market expansion could provide Liberty Health with a first mover advantage in most of the targeted markets.

Source: Florida Health website

Liberty Health plans quick expansion with the opening of a dispensary in the Villages followed by Fort Lauderdale. Other locations in Miami and Jacksonville are scheduled for shortly after year end with other locations planned for 2018.

Source: Liberty Health Sciences presentation



According to the Palm Beach Post, Liberty Health will open the second dispensary that serves the large retirement community of 150,000 people called The Villages. Apparently, the opening of the MMTCs can't come fast enough as the amount of patients in Florida expands rapidly having now reached nearly 38,000 and almost doubling from the level only three months prior.

Source: Palm Beach Post

At the same time, the company is working on opening MMTCs, Liberty Health is already moving forward with purchasing addition land to expand the previous Chestnut facility in Alachua County. Liberty Health currently has 13,000 square feet of growing space to produce 700 kgs annually.

The updated plan now includes the intent to increase annual production to 2,800 kgs with an additional 46,000 square feet of growing space in January. The ultimate goal is to expand to 435,600 square feet for annual production of 25,000 kgs by December 2019. Yes, Liberty Health plans to expand production by 33 fold in the next two years with future expansion plans in the works if patents continue growing.

Source: Liberty Health Sciences presentation

Limited Finances

Due to asset purchases and business formation taking place during Q3, Liberty Health has limited reported finances. The investments by Aphria and Claurus Securities went towards the $40 million purchase of Chestnut Tree Hill and leaves the company with a listed cash balance in the $10 million range.

Chestnut only started growing medical marijuana in June 2016 and slowly ramped up production. With modest production, the company didn't operate a dispensary and chose to sell product by car delivery limiting sales. Chestnut reported around a $1 million loss for the prior six months.

The financials will change dramatically as Liberty Health builds out dispensaries and expands medical marijuana production. Investors will want to closely watch the financials over the next few quarters as more information about the operations are available.

The company lists a share count in the 290 million range that would place the market value near $250 million. Lead investor Aphria has a listed market value of $884 million while only producing quarterly revenues of $5 million in the last reported quarter. Revenues grew over 100% for the quarter supporting the market valuation. To a small extent, investors can review those financials to obtain an indication of the business model at Liberty Health.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Liberty Health provides a unique investment opportunity with access to the medical marijuana market in the US and backed by a leader in the Canadian market. The limited licenses in the potentially large Florida market makes for an intriguing investment.

The stock is naturally risky as Liberty Health has no operating history and hasn't opened a dispensary yet. The stock is only appropriate for a diversified portfolio willing to accept capital losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.