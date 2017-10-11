Shareholders Should Be Wary Of Bed Bath & Beyond's Outsized CEO Compensation

The CEO's 2016 salary ranks as the highest among an 18-constituent peer group, and the "at-risk" compensation ranks as the fourth-lowest among its peers.

To say that Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has struggled in recent years would be an understatement. As of the close on Oct. 6, 2017, shares of BBBY have declined 71.7% since reaching an all-time intraday high of $80.82 on Jan. 3, 2014. BBBY's share price performance appears even worse when compared to a benchmark such as the S&P 500 or Nasdaq. Since much has already been said about the company's weak same-store sales, decline in margins, and pressure from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), my focus will be on the risks related to the structure and magnitude of BBBY's executive compensation.

A leading theory on executive pay is that compensation levels are meant to maximize shareholder value. However, this theory does not appear to hold true at BBBY. In fact, it's quite the opposite as there has been a significant decoupling of share price performance (as discussed above) and CEO compensation at BBBY. To illustrate this point, I conducted an analysis on BBBY's CEO's compensation and compared it an 18-constituent peer group. The peer group consists of the following companies: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), GameStop (NYSE:GME), The Gap (NYSE:GPS), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Staples, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

This peer group is the same one developed by Arthur J. Gallagher (an independent compensation consultant retained by BBBY) and agreed upon by BBBY's Compensation Committee. This analysis begins with a review of the salary component of CEO Temares' compensation.

As illustrated in the table above, CEO Temares' salary in 2016 ranks as the highest of all CEOs in our peer group. Temares received a base salary of $3.97 million in 2016, which was 183.4% (208.7%) higher than the peer average (median). Not only was Temares's salary excessive relative to the peer average and median, it was 98.4% higher than the next-highest CEO salary in our peer group (L Brands' CEO received a base salary of $2.0 million in 2016). It's important to note that Temares' salary represents the piece of his compensation package that is not "at risk" (this analysis considers salary to be the only piece of compensation that is not "at risk"). That is, Temares receives this piece of his compensation package regardless of the underlying share price performance at BBBY (and I'm sure he's thankful for that).

Another way to look at Temares' compensation is to compare the "at-risk" portion of his compensation to the "at-risk" portion among peers. For example, Temares' salary comprised 23.4% of his total compensation package, which means the remainder (76.6%) of Temares' compensation would be considered to be "at risk." This compares unfavorably to the peer average (median) of "at-risk" compensation of 84.9% (87.1%).

We can expand the analysis by looking at Temares' total compensation package. On this basis, it also looks outsized relative to both peers and to a broader group of mid-cap firms. In 2016, Temares' total compensation package amounted to $16.95 million. However, to be fair, Temares' realizable compensation amount was likely less than the reported amount. (There is a distinction between an executive's reported compensation and their realizable pay since the Summary Compensation Table does not reflect the impact of performance-based metrics or stock price performance.)

Nonetheless, on a reported basis, Temares' total compensation package was 58.3% (60.1%) higher than the peer average (median). In addition, according to Edmans, Gabaix, and Jenter in "Executive Compensation: A Survey of Theory and Evidence," median total annual pay (the authors measure total annual pay as the "sum of the executive's salary, realized payouts from bonuses, and long-term incentive plans plus the grant-date value of new stock and option awards, as calculated using Black-Scholes") stood at just $5.4 million in 2014 for CEO's of mid-cap firms -- i.e., the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (this index has a mean (median) market capitalization of $4.40 billion ($4.04 billion) and minimum (max) market capitalization of $899.2 million ($10.90 billion); as of the close on Oct. 6, 2017, BBBY's market capitalization stood at $3.28 billion).

If BBBY were to respond to this article, they would likely argue the following points:

1. Our comparison is not apples-to-apples as BBBY does not pay cash bonuses.

While it is true that BBBY doesn't pay cash bonuses, under most incentive compensation plans, cash bonuses are tied to various performance objectives (i.e., achieving certain economic profit objectives) and therefore still considered an "at-risk" piece of compensation.

The cash bonus component is disclosed under the "non-equity incentive plan compensation" column in the "summary compensation table" in each firm's proxy statement. Even if we were to combine the salary component and the non-equity incentive plan compensation component of each CEO in our peer group, BBBY still ranks third out of 19 firms. On this combined basis, only the CEOs at Ross Stores and Dollar Tree earned a level of compensation greater than the CEO of BBBY. Furthermore, on this basis, the argument still holds that BBBY is at a greater-than-normal risk for future share price underperformance.

2. BBBY reduced the value of its CEO's target compensation in 2017.

As highlighted in BBBY's 2016 proxy statement (filed on May 31, 2017), the company "reduced the value of CEO target compensation from $16.9 million [in 2016] to $14.55 million [in 2017], or by approximately 14%." The firm's 2016 proxy statement also notes that there has been no increase in the CEO's base salary for four consecutive years. This, perhaps, makes it even more remarkable that BBBY's CEO earned the largest base salary in 2016 despite there being no increase for four consecutive years.

While the steps undertaken by BBBY are commendable, the magnitude of the reduction in the CEO's target compensation does not adequately reflect the magnitude of the decline in BBBY's share price. Shares of BBBY fell 15.7% in 2016 (we calculate share price performance in 2016 using the opening price on the first trading day in 2016 and the closing price on the last trading day in 2016). This earns BBBY the distinction of experiencing the fourth-largest decline in share price in 2016 among our peer group. Shares of L Brands, Office Depot, and Williams-Sonoma experienced price declines of 33.0%, 19.4%, and 18.2%, respectively, in 2016.

At this point you may be asking : "Why do we care that BBBY's CEO is among the most generously compensated in our peer group?" We care because it might indicate that BBBY is at risk of future share price declines. According to Cooper, Gulen, and Rau in "Performance for Pay? The Relationship Between CEO Incentive Compensation and Future Stock Price Performance," there is a "strong negative relation between annual pay and future returns." The authors continue on to note that "the firms in the highest compensation decline earn highly significant abnormal returns of -4.38%." However, the authors find that the share price underperformance is even greater over the longer term. On this note, "in the five years after the classification period, firms in the high compensation decile earn a significant negative excess return of -12.27%."

As this analysis has attempted to illustrate, despite the fact that BBBY has already declined over 70% since 2014, investors may need to brace themselves for additional share price declines. While I'm not currently active in the name, if I were, I would push BBBY's board to make additional changes to the way it structures its CEO's compensation plan. In particular, I would recommend that they 1) reduce Temares' cash salary to a level that is more in line with peers, and 2) increase the portion of Temares' compensation that is "at risk." These changes would likely put greater pressure on Temares to improve BBBY's operating performance and increase future returns for shareholders.

