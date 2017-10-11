Coca-Cola Brand And Dividend Soak Up Syrupy Capital Gains

Coca-Cola (KO) is perpetually overpriced because it has become more or less a commoditized stock dependent on brand equity and dividend sustainability.

For better or worse, the company and its stock carry an asymmetric growth opportunity countered by limited downside risk. The jury is still out on new chief executive James Quincey but how far can any CEO move the needle at 1 Coca-Cola Plaza?

Thus, Main Street Value Investor’s margin of safety rating for Coke is bearish on new investment.

In our view, KO continues as a multi-year play for current shareholders mostly because of its predictable dividend. However, the price is perhaps too lofty to buy or add at this point and likewise too safe to sell in this extra innings bear market.

Here’s our updated research on one of the top five most recognizable global brands.

Like an Equity Bond

Atlanta, Georgia USA-based The Coca-Cola Company is a large cap stock in the beverages-soft drinks industry within the broader consumer staples sector. As of Tuesday’s close, the stock price is up 10.64% year-to-date driven by Quincey's entrance, Coke's refranchising efforts, and a 5.7% increase in its quarterly dividend rate from the prior year.

As of this writing, KO's dividend yield is 3.26%, but the payout ratio is 148.95% of diluted earnings per share. Naturally, we prefer payout ratios well below 100%. However, the stock’s five-year dividend growth is appealing at 24%.

The stock's equity bond rate or earnings yield is a mere 2.10% versus our 5.00% target. We derive earnings yield from dividing earnings per share by the most recent stock closing price. Some investors prefer cash flow measurements as a better barometer than earnings per share analysis. Things only look worse as Coke’s cash flow yield or cash flow per share divided by the most recent stock closing price was 2.85% against our target of at least 7.00%.

Dividend yield notwithstanding, KO performs more like a low-yielding bond than an equity when measuring earnings and cash flow yields.

Economic Moat

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

Besides its dividend, the wide moat competitive advantage assigned to Coca-Cola by Morningstar is undoubtedly one of the company’s most appealing attributes to shareholders.

As the largest beverage company in the world, Coca-Cola has earned a wide economic moat, thanks to its brand intangible assets and cost advantages created by its strong relationships with retailers and economies of scale. Coca-Cola products represent roughly one third of cases sold in the United States liquid refreshment beverage market, and the firm’s portfolio includes 20 brands that generate over $1 billion in revenue each year, leading to extremely strong relationships with distributors and retailers that depend on leading brands to drive store traffic.

Short-sighted investors focused on quarterly earnings and the newswires often underestimate the defensive value proposition of Coke's worldwide dominance in soft drinks.

Growing Payouts But Not Pay Ins

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

Instead, we look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that already are growing, not just promising to grow.

Nonetheless, Coca-Cola is generating negative trailing five-year revenue and EPS growth of -2.10 and -4.15, respectively. However, we take note of Coke’s predictable double-digit operating and net profit margins of 14.88% and 10.69%, respectively.

Our most recent measure of the company’s vertical cash flow margin, i.e., operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months, is 19.86%, which is above average.

Coke’s cash hoard per share or cash on hand plus short and long-term investments are respectable at $11.56 or about 25% of share price as of this writing. We believe that by discounting cash per share from the market price, an investor gets a more accurate picture of the company’s enterprise value per share.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. At the time of this research, Coca-Cola’s return on invested capital was a mediocre 5.77%.

Furthermore, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). When a business' cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 5.12% WACC, as of this writing, Coca-Cola is barely exceeding the company's average cost of that capital.

The potential for manipulation of equity from stock buybacks notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) — or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock — provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. We seek a minimum of 15% and note that Coke’s return on equity is adequate at 17.19%.

We also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to efficiently deploy its assets. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at a mere 4.53%.

Coca-Cola is a fundamentally sound, cash-rich company, in urgent need of improving its revenue and earnings growth, plus returns on investment for CEO Quincey to regain the confidence of long-term oriented shareholders under his watch.

Whether Quincey will be successful remains to be seen. Nevertheless, value investors will look for cracks in the stock’s pricing armor during this anticipated growth turnaround in attempts to buy the stock at more reasonable prices than currently available.

Beverages May Be Discounted, But Stock is Expensive

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

Coke is currently an expensive stock.

KO was recently trading at 25.61 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBITDA). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of whether the stock is oversold or overbought by the market as appears the current case for Coke.

As of this research, the price to sales ratio (P/S) for KO was 5.13 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. In contrast, the domestic consumer staples sector had a P/S ratio of 1.26x versus 2.18x for the S&P 500.

KO also appears expensive when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 8.91 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00x. However, quality companies trading at such attractive trading multiples are hard to find in this secular bull market.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit price-to-free-cash flow ratio (P/FCF) and KO was recently trading at a super-sized 31.38 times.

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer the PEG ratio below 2.00, and KO was recently trading at a lofty 4.93 times based on a five-year growth projection.

For value investors, the stock price is paramount to initiating the productive partial ownership of quality companies. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Evaluating downside risk is a useful measurement of this all-encompassing margin of safety.

Nevertheless, we do not know what Coke’s or any stock’s price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Low Volatility Harbors Below Average Market Risk

A company's long-term debt coverage, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using its liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of Coca-Cola’s CA/LTD was a manageable 1.22 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivables, and inventories.

We measure short-term debt coverage via current ratio (CR), another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. Coke’s most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 1.35, demonstrating that liquid assets are adequate in fully funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

Beta or the fluctuation of a stock price to changes in the overall market is a controversial measure of a stock’s volatility, but we look at five-year trailing beta to see how a stock measures up to the S&P 500. KO’s beta of 0.71 validates that Coca-Cola is a relatively low volatility stock making it suitable for a defensive core position within a diversified portfolio.

MSVI ranks Coca-Cola’s overall market risk profile as below average. We like profitable, dividend-paying, wide-moat companies with low volatility plus the cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term.

Defensive Core Holding in a Historical Bull Market

If you measure MSVI’s seven-year average capital return on Coke at about 4.50% a year (based on 32% increase since initial purchase on October 4, 2010) and then add the approximate average 3% annual dividend yield, we realize a 7.5% average yearly total gain. However, our KO position is grossly underperforming the S&P 500's average annual total gain of about 17.5% during the same period.

In hindsight, investing our Coke allocation directly in the S&P 500 over the past seven years would have beat our KO total return by about 10% a year on average. Once more, the reason we own Coke is defensive by nature. When the S&P 500 takes its unpredictable, yet customary cyclical market dive, Coke, its global brand and sustainable dividend will likely outperform any fixed income or cash hedging to a bear market S&P 500.

If this were an upstart cola company, we would be selling in a heartbeat if we were foolish enough to buy such a speculative stock in the first place.

Then again, this is Coca-Cola. So we take a sip, hold our shares, and enjoy modest but safe returns in perfect harmony for years to come.

