Northern Dynasty Minerals: Countering CNN Piece 'This Is The Most Valuable Wild Salmon Fishery In The World'

Nevertheless, from an investment standpoint, additional dialogue is encouraged, and CNN did get one point correct, that it is a done deal.

In its brief presentation of Pebble Mine CEO Tom Collier, CNN did not allow adequate time for him to fully explain the counterarguments and the full historic context of the pre-emptive veto and its subsequent lifting.

Fundamentally, the CNN piece presented a picture of a mine in the immediate vicinity of Bristol Bay, when in fact the proposed mine is some 100 miles away.

The recent CNN piece on Northern Dynasty Minerals was not only one-sided, but it also presented misleading and incorrect information about the proposed Pebble Mine.

In its recent reporting on the Pebble Limited Partnership (PLP), CNN presented a picture of a mine that would have an imminent, permanent, adverse effect on the robust salmon fishing industry in Bristol Bay. This could not be further from the truth. In outlining the newly minted mine plans for the Pebble Project, PLP CEO Tom Collier presented a factual analysis of how Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) has responded to the concerns of stakeholders and by doing so, the mine will have no negative impact on the salmon fishing industry.

Perhaps the greatest misrepresentation in the CNN report is its characterization of the proposed mine as sitting in the immediate vicinity of Bristol Bay. What CNN did not report is that Pebble sits just over 100 miles from Bristol Bay, and is 1,000 feet above sea level. Only two tributaries near Pebble feed into Bristol Bay, and these two tributaries account for less than 1% of Bristol Bay's water flow. Based on stakeholder concerns, NAK has responded and in its new mine plan, it has eliminated any mining near one of the two tributaries, the Upper Talarik watershed region, in order to reduce the project's footprint. In fact, according to the new mine plan, PLP has safeguards in place to withstand the highest seismicity event (i.e. earthquake) predicted by science. With this and many more environmental safeguards, there will be no negative impact of the proposed mine on the Bristol Bay salmon.

The second most significant mischaracterization in the CNN report is regarding the nature and timing of EPA's decision to lift the pre-emptive veto on applying for a permit. In fact, per Tom Collier's mine unveiling speech, the EPA had agreed to lift the veto toward the end of the Obama administration, but then in the final days in office failed to conclude the agreement. This is noteworthy as it sheds light that the prior EPA had reached a verbal agreement to lift the veto and thus for the new administrator to follow through on the agreement after his review of the situation appears to be a very conservative and appropriate course of action. Importantly, we further note that the lifting of the veto does not guarantee that the mine permit will be approved. It is merely a process issue whereby Pebble should be allowed to submit a permit for scientific review, a prospect with which many Alaskans are in agreement.

Finally, the CNN piece does not cover the many new significant environmental safeguards that are part of the proposed mine plan. Please see the full list here. For ease of reference, I am including some of the most noteworthy safeguards below, which are direct quotes from the company's PR:

1) "Under the development scenario currently being considered, the footprint of Pebble Project's major mine facilities (pit, tailings storage facility) would be reduced to approximately 5.4 square miles. 2) "Primary mine operations in the Upper Talarik watershed region would be eliminated, minimizing the project's environmental footprint and addressing stakeholder concerns relating to the local salmon population. 3) "Enhanced Tailing Storage Facilities (TSF) would be constructed with enhanced buttresses and slope and a greater safety factor. Potentially acid generating tailings would be separated from other tailings and be stored in a lined TSF. All tailings storage would be consolidated to the North Fork Koktuli area. 4) "Pebble would no longer require the use of waste rock piles, significantly reducing risk associated with acid rock drainage and potential related environmental impacts. 5) "Pebble would not use cyanide in the recovery process. Cyanide is safely used in Alaska and around the world to increase gold recovery. However, in order to respond to stakeholder concerns, Pebble would elect not to utilize the material for this particular project."

Before we conclude with the investment ramifications, we first reiterate that the lifting of the veto is more of a procedural item to allow the PLP to undergo normal course permitting, which is a very rigorous process that will be undertaken by the Army Corps of Engineers. This will indeed allow a scientific evaluation of all the facts and, in our opinion, confirm that the mine will have no negative impact on the salmon fishing business.

Second, one other recent piece of news is worth highlighting. In my last article, I noted that due to the new environmental safeguards, even the mine's staunchest opponents would likely reevaluate their opposition. In this vein, we understand that the Bristol Bay Native Corporation is considering engaging with Pebble Limited Partnership. This is a tremendous step in the right direction and demonstrates that NAK's recent outreach efforts, and its responsiveness to stakeholder concerns, are gaining momentum.

In summary, from an investment standpoint, counterintuitively the CNN piece may have actually served as a positive catalyst for NAK. The CNN piece did get one thing right, that the EPA has agreed to lift the veto and NAK will go into normal course permitting. This major overhang is now nearing its inevitable conclusion, which will be a significant tailwind for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.