Take-Two Interactive Is Priced Awfully High

Note: All sales figures courtesy of vgchartz.com unless otherwise noted.



By now Take-Two Interactive (NYSE:TTWO) has outgrown its former reputation as being The House That Grand Theft Auto Built. While the 2013 release somehow manages to remain on top 10 charts a full four years after its debut, the company no longer solely relies on the GTA franchise to survive. In fact, the company has developed an impressive library of franchises that have served to solidify the company's bottom line on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

First, and most importantly, Red Dead Redemption 2 is looming over the horizon. This, the sequel to 2010's megahit Red Dead Redemption, could smash the previous installment's sales figures of 15.1 million on the strength of gamer anticipation alone. The company's recent acquisition of space launch simulator Kerbal Space Program brings a quirky but beloved intellectual property to the table, which should lure fans of the original back for another liftoff. The company's sports franchises WWE 2K and NBA 2K continue to perform well, with their 2017 iterations selling 2.2 million and 6 million copies respectively. Finally, the company continues to develop their strong portfolio of strategy games, with regular iterations and updates to their popular XCOM and Civilization series.

The visually stunning Red Dead Redemption 2 promises to deliver strong results in 2018. Photo courtesy of gametransfers.com.



So, all seems to remain good for the company, which remains strong and profitable. However, the drastic increase in the company's stock price--from about $20 in 2013 to over $100 today--has changed a lot in terms of whether the company remains a strong investment going forward.

A Matter Of Earnings

My previous assessments of Take-Two Interactive were much simpler. A much lower market cap and roughly similar cash balance meant that one could make an investment thesis based on the value of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and the net cash position alone. After all, Grand Theft Auto V has by now taken in an estimated $2.5 billion in sales revenue alone, and that's not to count the sales of expansion packs and add-on sales. Given an average release cycle of five years for the GTA series, one can imagine the value one would assign to the franchise. (For comparison's sake, Lucasfilm sold to Disney (NYSE: DIS) for $4.05 billion, which included the Indiana Jones franchise as well, so be careful when applying traditional valuations to intellectual properties. I suspect the Star Wars franchise is more valuable overall than Grand Theft Auto despite shockingly similar numbers.)



Whatever value one wants to assign to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, it was easy to speculate in 2015 that a roughly $2.2 billion enterprise value didn't properly account for the value of the GTA series. I did this in my article Why Take-Two Was Undervalued (And Probably Still Is), written in August 2015.

But what's happened since then?

Well, not much. Following their early 2015 catastrophe in Evolve, which drew criticism for its uneven gameplay and extortionate DLC content, Take-Two followed up with another bomb in the hero shooter Battleborn, which sold less than 1.3 million copies. At last the company experienced a minor success with the critically panned Mafia III, which sold just shy of 4 million copies.

A surprise bomb from a company with an otherwise solid reputation, Evolve suffered a death of a thousand small cuts, from poorly implemented DLC to difficult multiplayer strategy and rapidly waning player enthusiasm. Photo courtesy of gameinformer.com.



Other than that? Not much. The company's releases during this time have otherwise largely consisted of their seasonal sports releases, ports of old games to more modern systems, and smaller strategy titles like Civilization VI and XCOM 2. The company has served to beef up their online presence as well, exponentially growing revenue from digital sources, including in-game add-ons. But both Civilization 6 and XCOM 2 failed to capture the success of their prior installments, with sales of only 2 million and 1.5 million respectively (versus 10 million and 3.5 million, according to steamspy.com). And the Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement was the only major new AAA title given a release date during this time.



Granted, the company has certainly made a lot of money during this time, and sold a lot more copies of Grand Theft Auto V than anyone ever expected was possible. But in terms of their library, is the Take-Two of 2017 really that much different from the Take-Two of 2015? Is it $8 billion different? Are they five times bigger than they were just a few years ago? Hardly.

Now That We're Here

With the recent stock price explosion, Take-Two is priced like a growth stock.

To be fair, the company has been growing. 1Q FY18 revenue numbers look good, particularly for a non-AAA quarter, and the company is cashing in on digital repeat sales. In fact, the news was overall great for a firm that didn't have a lot of meaningful news to report--when you're down to naming the cover athletes for your sports franchises, you're not offering much red meat to chew on. 2018 revenue projections of up to $1.72 billion and net income of up to $140 million had been pushed up by strong 1Q results, but other than good numbers, not much was announced.



Take-Two's habit of under-promising and over-delivering on revenue and income projections will likely hold here. I'm anticipating Red Dead Redemption 2 to be a blockbuster hit despite fewer PS4/XB1 consoles being in play than PS3/XB360 consoles had been for Red Dead Redemption 1. (~60 million PS4 and ~30 million XB1 consoles as opposed to ~80 million each for PS3/XB360). Consequently, for purposes of this argument only, I will assume that net earnings will come in at about $160 million for FY18, about 15% higher than their highest projection.

But even this inflated estimate leaves us with a earnings per fully diluted share of $1.35/share, giving us a P/E ratio of 75.5 against a stock price of $102.67. That's sky-high for a company in a fickle market with two major unique intellectual properties. And as we've seen with Evolve and Battleborn, Take-Two isn't impervious to making a blunder from time to time, even given their careful treatment of each release.

The More Pressing Question



So, well, we've seen companies with such outsized P/E ratios before. That didn't mean they weren't good investments. But what can Take-Two do to grow into their current valuation?



That's a good question. Between 2013 and 2017 Take-Two's market cap grew by a factor of five, while global gaming revenue grew from about $93 billion to the aforementioned $108.9 billion. And according to research firm Newzoo, global game revenue is poised to rise just 18% by 2020, to $128.5 billion, from 2017 figures of $108.9 billion. (This is roughly the same rate that revenues rose from the beginning of that study, which was started five years ago.) The silent killer of Take-Two's Battleborn, Electronic Arts' Overwatch would like to have a word about you about market share. Photo courtesy of pcgamesn.com.



Take-Two currently expects to be responsible for about $1.72 billion of those revenues in FY18, which ends on March 31, 2018. So at first glance it would appear that there is room to grow into a big market. But assuming that Newzoo is correct about revenue growth, that means that Take-Two will need to take significant market share away from other companies in order to grow beyond that ponderous rate Newzoo is assuming the market as a whole will grow by. Without new intellectual property coming online, ideally something more substantial than Kerbal Space Program, they're going to have a difficult time doing that.



Furthermore, gamers can be choosy. Word of mouth gets around quickly--even a wealth of hype won't save a mediocre game. (Evolve and Battleborn serve as recent lessons on the matter.) Consequently, even developing an intellectual property won't guarantee success or market share. Gamers still have to buy it, and most gamers have a limited amount of time and money to throw at their hobby. So investors betting on significant growth by TTWO should raise the question as to just where that growth will actually come from.

What To Do About It

The company does have an interesting new option opened up now that the stock price is through the roof. Take-Two could begin issuing stock to acquire other studios while the price is still red-hot. Using overpriced stock to pay for fairly valued assets seems like a good deal to me. In the event of a market pullback, which I think would hit Take-Two disproportionately hard, the added assets would therefore have come at a discount.



I don't foresee legitimate trouble for Take-Two as a company. The company will continue to make good money and good video games for the foreseeable future. Grand Theft Auto is an incredible property and Firaxis in particular is a great studio. But even given the recent run in video game stocks such as Electronic Arts (NYSE: EA), which also posted a 100% gain in the last two years, I just am left scratching my head over Take-Two's current valuation. It seems too ambitious to be true.

