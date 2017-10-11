BlackRock On The Rise To $500

Investment Thesis

I’ve been a BlackRock (BLK) shareholder for many years. I just love the company. BlackRock is not only the world’s largest asset manager by assets under management (AUM), it is also a dominant leader in the fastest growing investment product: ETFs. As low-cost fees and passive investing solutions tend to grow stronger every day, more money is being transferred toward BLK. As you can see, this is a very strong uptrend:

Over the past five years, BLK shares jumped by 145% (as of October 9) and its dividend raised by 66.67% for a 10.76% annualized growth rate. On October 11, management released its most recent quarterly report. It’s time to take a look at BLK’s business model and see if there is still juice for future investors.

Understanding the Business

BlackRock is an investment company mostly known for being the world's largest ETF provider through its iShares brand. But what makes BLK so strong in its market is its wide product offering. BlackRock offers investment products in all asset classes enabling it to generate fees regardless of whether investors are bullish (moving toward equity products) or bearish (seeking fixed income and cash products).

Revenues

This morning, BLK declared revenue growth of 14%, mainly supported by strong AUM growth (+17%). While the stock market is going ever higher, this helps AUM reach new high records. But keep in mind that BLK also has gathered $96 billion in total net inflow (as compared to $69.8 billion in Q3 2016). Since the beginning of the year, the firm has welcomed $264 billion in net investment in its products.

BLK also is having strong success with its investing platform designed for adviser: Aladdin. This tool has shown revenue growth of 15%. There is no doubt; BLK is on a roll.

Earnings

Earnings went up significantly this morning too: +10% while adjusted EPS was +15%. The company is currently showing 53% of its AUM invested in equity and a total of 93% invested in long-term investment solutions. In other words, investors are not waiting on the sideline and BLK is cashing on it.

Management continues to use its capital in a shareholder friendly manner with another $275 million of quarterly share repurchases.

But BLK does not only buy back its shares, it also pays some juicy dividends.

Dividend Growth Perspective

BlackRock is just starting to appear on dividend growth investing radars. BLK successfully raised its dividend for seven consecutive years but there is no doubt it will reach the status of Dividend Achievers in three years. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

The company maintained a double-digit dividend growth rate over the past five years. During this period, the dividend yield remained around 2%. While BLK will never be confused with an income booster in a portfolio, management’s commitment to increase its payouts is real.

With payout ratio under 50%, management benefits from enough room to keep raising its dividend with a high single-digit growth rate for many years. BLK is a great combination of both stock price and dividend growth.

Potential Downsides

The gloom of a market crash could hurt BLK business. BlackRock will keep its clients as they can easily shift from equities to fixed income through their wide product portfolio. However, fixed income related products will generate less profit than actively managed equity investing solutions.

At this stage, I think BLK’s largest downside is the overall hype around the company. I mean, what’s not to like? BlackRock is the largest asset manager on the planet, it is the leader in the fastest-growing investment product in the industry (ETFs) and it is a super shareholder friendly company! I have no doubt BLK will reach the $500 price per share in no time. The problem is that I doubt it’s currently worth it.

The company has a strong business model and it is generating generous dividends to its shareholders. However, BLK has never been traded at a higher multiplier for the past five years.

Valuation

I usually take 10 years of history when I look at a company’s PE. However, the 2008 crisis is making look like BLK is trading at a rebate when it’s not. As much as I love the company, BLK is trading at its highest valuation over the past five years. I don’t think there is a bargain here.

Let’s see how the dividend discount model stands for BLK. Since BlackRock is a leader in its industry and it is currently surfing on strong tailwinds, I think management will continue its high single-digit dividend growth rate policy. However, I’m using a 10% discount rate (as opposed to 9% for stellar companies) as BLK’s business model comes with a higher volatility factor. If the market goes down, financials like BLK will be leading the parade down to hell.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $10.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 9.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $762.00 $504.81 $376.36 10% Premium $698.50 $462.74 $345.00 Intrinsic Value $635.00 $420.67 $313.63 10% Discount $571.50 $378.60 $282.27 20% Discount $508.00 $336.54 $250.91

As much as I tried to be generous by using high dividend growth rates, BLK is still overpriced by 10%. This is not the end of the world considering its strong potential, but there is no margin of safety if you enter in a new position at the moment.

Final Thought

As much as I like BlackRock and I will keep my shares in my portfolio, I hardly find any reason to add more money into this position at the moment. BLK is poised to provide strong returns as long as the market is bullish. I even think we will see BLK around $500 on recent hype on the market. However, this kind of situation could turn quickly.

