Delta Air Lines: Should've Been A Bad Quarter

Prior to the open, Delta Air Lines (DAL) kicked off the earnings season with a solid beat. The airline had every reason to prove its doubters correct, but instead, Delta produced another very profitable quarter, backing my bullish investment thesis.

The stock is trading near the 52-week highs with a market valuation below $40 billion. Are the solid results further proof that the airline stock is undervalued?

For Q3, Delta Air lines faced a $120 million hit to pre-tax income from Hurricane Irma and to a small extent the other natural disasters. The impact from the storms though didn't prevent the airline from reporting substantial profits. Investors need to understand the stock trades at these levels because the market still sees the industry of the past that produced large losses during such periods.

Historically, the quarter would've been bad, but the airline actually generated net income of $1.1 billion and EPS of $1.57. Both numbers were only slightly below the 2016 levels. The key though to valuing Delta Air Lines is that the company has proven the ability to generate solid profits despite the environment.

Investors can now focus on the future without so much concern that profits will suddenly disappear as the airlines wildly add capacity to gain market share. For Q4, Delta Air Lines expects passenger unit revenues to grow 2% to 4% on an approximate 2% increase in capacity.

Considering Delta Air Lines can handle the challenging operating environment during Q3, the EPS forecasts are something the market should become comfortable with these days. The stock at $53 is a considerable bargain trading below 10x forward EPS estimates that should rise after the Q3 numbers.

DAL EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

My investment thesis has remained incredibly bullish on the airlines considering this cheap valuation compared to other transport stocks. In comparison to a railroad like Union Pacific (UNP) and a package delivery firm like United Parcel Service (UPS), the airline sticks out.

DAL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the quarter should've been bad due to capacity concerns and disastrous storms. The strong profit generation and picture going forward should finally change the investor landscape and allow the market to start valuing Delta Air Lines like the other transports that trade at P/E multiple nearly double those of the leading airline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.