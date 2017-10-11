Why Is Apache Corp. Stock Tumbling?

Apache Corp. (APA) reported strong levels of cash flows last year, but the company has recently confirmed that it will face a large cash flow deficit of more than $1 billion in 2017, which I think seems like a reasonable estimate. That's unlikely to damage the company's balance sheet, but it may weigh on the stock.

This year, Apache ramped up spending in order to develop its newly discovered oil and gas field in West Texas called Alpine High and accelerate exploration and production work at the Permian Basin which is also located in Texas. This has triggered a cash flow deficit. In the first six months of 2017, the company generated $1.21 billion of net cash flow from operations, which was actually 22.7% higher than last year. But its capital expenditure also climbed 25% to $1.16 billion and it spent $190 million on cash dividends. As a result, the company faced a cash flow shortfall of $141 million, which will likely grow substantially in H2-2017.

In fact, Apache has said in a recent presentation that it could face a large cash flow deficit of more than $1 billion for the full year. This implies that the cash flow shortfall will likely grow substantially in the second half of the year, driven by significantly higher spending levels. The company has also slightly lowered the production guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2017 by 2% to 4%, partly due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey. The update has fueled a sell-off in Apache stock. The company's shares have tumbled 7.4% on Tuesday.

Mr. Market is clearly disappointed, particularly since Apache had a terrific run last year when it established itself as a low-cost operator that can generate strong levels of cash flows in a weak oil price environment. In 2016, when WTI oil averaged just $43.33 a barrel, the company generated $2.43 billion of net cash flow from operations which was enough to cover the capital expenditure of $1.77 billion and dividends of $379 million, leading to $283 million of excess cash flows. By comparison, its independent exploration and production peers, on an average, faced a cash flow deficit of ~$1 billion in the same period.

I think Apache has given a reasonable cash flow guidance for this year. Remember, Apache's capital expenditure may climb from $1.16 billion in H1-2017 to $1.94 billion in H2-2017 as the company hits its annual budget of $3.1 billion. In this scenario, if the company continues to generate the same levels of cash flows from operations as it did in the first half of the year, then for the full year, we are looking at negative free cash flows of $688 million. Add roughly $380 million spent on dividends to this equation and we get a cash flow deficit of $1.07 billion.

But note that Apache is also expecting slightly higher levels of production from North America as well as international markets in the second half of the year as compared to the first half. Its North America volumes could climb by 8.9% to 214,000 boe per day while international production could increase by 3.1% to 150,000 boe per day in the second half of 2017 as compared to the first half, based on the mid-point of the company's quarterly guidance. That may have a positive impact on the cash inflows. If for instance, the production growth fuels a 5% increase in cash flow from operations, then the company might still face a cash flow deficit of slightly more than $1 billion, after accounting for dividends, as per my rough estimates.

However, I think the cash flow shortfall is not going to have a negative impact on Apache's financial health. Remember, Apache doesn't have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried a total debt of $8.48 billion, which translated into a net debt ratio of 49.7%. By comparison, most of its peers, such as EOG Resources (EOG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have a net debt ratio of less than 40%. If Apache were to use additional borrowings to fund the cash flow deficit, then that could push its net debt ratio even higher which would further weaken its balance sheet. But the good news is that the company has sold $1.2 billion of assets so far in 2017 and is eyeing additional sales in the future. This means that instead of relying on debt, the company can use the proceeds from asset sales to bridge the funding gap.

The negative free cash flows, therefore likely won't put a dent on Apache's balance sheet, but it may fuel the stock's underperformance. Remember last year, Apache stock outperformed its peers. The company's shares rose 43% while the shares of its exploration and production peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), climbed 37% as Apache reported strong levels of free cash flows while others faced a deficit. But this year, Apache has fallen behind its peers. In the coming quarters, a number of oil and gas producers like ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum and EOG Resources may report decent levels of free cash flows while Apache will report a deficit. That may drag Apache stock in the short-term. The company's shares have tumbled more than 33% this year, which is far worse than the 19% drop witnessed by the industry's benchmark fund XOP; and the stock may continue to underperform throughout the remainder of the year.

