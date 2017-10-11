Corporate insiders have been snatching up shares of Kirkland Lake Gold. Ted Dixon, CEO, INK Research, talks to Sara D’Elia about insider sentiment and why he thinks Kirkland Lake Gold shares are expected to outperform.
Time To Buy Kirkland Lake Gold?
Summary
Why are investors paying attention to the INK Canadian Insider Index?
Why has the stock outlook been rated "sunny"?
Why is Kirkland Lake Gold likely to outperform?
