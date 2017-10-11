ENI is a solid oil major. However, it is a good time to sell a large part of your position (>50%) and wait for consolidation around $31-$30 or lower.

Eni reported a revenues of $17.37 billion in the second quarter, down 12% quarter over quarter, but the results still exceeded analysts' expectations.

Investment Thesis

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry, which is divided in three major sectors:

E&P - includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and NG fields, etc.

Midstream.

Downstream.

Two simple cases of this general study:

Integrated oil & gas companies. Independent oil & gas companies.

In the "Integrated oil & gas companies," I will study seven different companies:

Case 6: ENI S.p.A - Stock Analysis.

E is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern. Symmetrical Triangle is a chart pattern, characterized by converging top and bottoms. This is created when there is indecision in the direction of the market. I considered this pattern as bearish for ENI, which means I expect a breakout on the negative side towards the $30 support very soon.

In this case it is prudent to take some profit off the table around $33. The oil sector has enjoyed a nice rally recently and I do not think it is sustainable with oil prices capped below $60 per barrel.

Financial Table

ENI 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 23,15 22,54 17,83 16,97 14,95 15,49 15,13 17,12 19,74 17,37 Net Income in $ Billion 0,94 −0,11 −0,88 −9,54 −0,88 −0,50 −0,63 0,37 1,03 0,02 EBITDA $ Billion 9,14 6,78 4,51 −4,10 4,29 3,79 2,85 5,11 5,68 4,41 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4,1% 0 0 0 0 0 0 2,1% 5,2% 0,1% EPS diluted in $/share 0,52 −0,07 −0,47 −5,30 −0,49 −0,27 −0,36 0,19 0,58 0,01 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2,53 3,60 1,86 4,94 1,93 1,57 1,44 3,55 2,06 3,05 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 3,20 3,55 2,65 3,15 2,71 2,80 2,22 2,43 3,02 2,40 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion −0,67 0,05 −0,79 1,79 −0,78 −1,23 −0,79 1,13 −0,96 0,64 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 13,61 12,08 12,08 11,50 7,18 12,33 12,08 12,77 12,69 12,86 Long term Debt in $ Billion 30,50 30,80 32,95 30,39 27,10 28,69 30,94 28,80 29,16 30,97 Dividend per share in $ 0 1,237 0,887 0 0 0,905 0,892 0 0 0,883 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,81 1,62 1,88 1,82 1,81 1,86 1,76 1,79 1,79 1,79 Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Hydrocarbon Production in K Boep/d 1697 1754 1703 1884 1754 1715 1710 1856 1795 1771 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 25,62 22,39 34,57 31,68 24,09 29,30 29,70 32,95 33,42 32,05 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 5,11 4,63 4,45 4,06 3,31 3,11 3,14 3,50 3,60 3,45

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.





Analysis

Last conference call transcript. Click here.

Presentation 2Q17. Please click here.

Eni reported a revenues of $17.37 billion in the second quarter, down 12% quarter over quarter, but the results still exceeded analysts' expectations. The company confirmed its production target and dividend payment.



Eni's results follow big gains in profitability from other oil majors, including Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Statoil, Chevron and Exxon Phillips, offering further evidence that the cost-cutting and restructuring in the oil sector were effectively paying off.

Free cash flow was $0.64 billion, which is an improvement, however, Free cash flow on a yearly basis is nearly zero, while paying $3.17 billion in dividend.

Net debt is now $18.11 billion, up 10.7% compared to the second quarter 2016 showing more evidence that dividend payout is too high.

Claudio Descalzi, Eni CEO, said the results of his company were "strong" and confirmed the "soundness" of its strategy. He said in the conference call:

Cash growth had a most remarkable result. We generated EUR 5 billion of cash flow from operation before working capital, excluding the negative effect of Val d'Agri shut down that amounted to EUR 150 million in the quarter. This doubled the size of last year's cash generation is well above the amount of EUR 4.34 billion of CapEx in the period....

Talking about dividends...

On a year-over basis, we confirm an organic coverage of dividend at about $60 per barrel, dropping to $45 per barrel including the organic contribution of the dual exploration. This value implies a full cash dividend and came from the organic cash generation of our discovered reserves and production, while ensuring future growth and 100% reserves replacement. Based on this performance, I will propose to the Board that we shall confirm an interim dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.

Operations highlights

A - Upstream production.

1 - Importance of Mexico: ENI is the first company to make a discovery.

We have drilled the Amoca-2 and Amoca-3 wells in the shallow water of Campeche Bay, confirming and discovering major multiple oil-prone reservoirs. The Amoca field is now estimated to contain a resource base of 1 billion barrels of oil. Amoca-3 has been successfully tested to deliver with high productivity oil with 25, 27 IP (sic) [API] degrees and low GOR. In Area 1, where Eni holds a 100 % stake, we will continue the drilling campaign with Miztòn 2 and Teocalli 2. On Amoca, we are preparing a plan of development, targeting an early production with the plateau around 50,000 barrels per day, and we foresee lower development costs due to the fact that the Amoca is a shallow water field and a just few kilometers from the shore. We are targeting the startup in the first half of 2019. In addition, in June 2017, we won 3 more licenses, strengthening the presence in the emerging new oil basin with the aim of building a new core area in the country.

2 - Ghana: ENI expects 45 K Boep/d at the end of 2017. Increasing to 85 K Boep/d by 2018.

In Ghana, the OCTP project was completed in 3 months ahead of schedule and is now in the ramp-up phase, reaching a full production level of 45,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. The second phase will produce gas and will start in the first half of 2018, allowing us to achieve a production plateau of about 85,000 barrels per day.

3 - Egypt: The Zohr Project.

Zohr is progressing very positively with a progress of 80% at the end of July, and we expect to start up within December. We have already drilled 6 wells and almost completed the lay-down of the offshore pipelines. The new offshore control platform installed in June is under commissioning, while the onshore gas plant is 70% completed. These four fields are expected to deliver 75,000 barrels per day of equity this year and more than 190,000 barrels per day in 2018.

4 - Positive contribution from Projects in Angola, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Norway.

B - Gas and Power.

This segment is on track to reach a structural positive result in 2017 for the first time in 5 years.

C - Chemicals.

The company reached a new record high in 2Q'17.

Conclusion:

ENI is a solid oil major. However, it is a good time to sell a large part of your position (>50%) and wait for consolidation around $31-$30 or lower. This is not particular to ENI, I find the whole oil sector now overbought and a healthy correction is very likely to happen soon.



Using RSI as a sell/buy indicator, trading E is very simple.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil industry. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

