Noble Corp.: Why It's So Weak

Recently, shares of major offshore drillers have had a great rally on the back of improving oil prices. Rowan (RDC), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) and Transocean (RIG) have enjoyed material upside since mid-August 2017. Ensco (ESV) shares have also had a rather good run, although it was not as great as it could have been due to merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW), which is viewed by many (including myself) as a risky enterprise. The only outlier from this positive trend is Noble Corp. (NE). Just like other drillers, shares of Noble Corp. were able to appreciate significantly after mid-August low was reached, but failed to continue the upside movement and started a major correction. This article shows the reasons for this underperformance and practical implications for traders and investors.

Noble Corp. is not able to make a major move. Ensco had the resources to proceed with Atwood merger. One could argue whether this was a good move or not, but one thing is clear - the merger does not hurt Ensco much in the very near term. Transocean made a defensive move with the acquisition of Songa, where the majority of value lies in Songa's backlog. Now Transocean is the undisputed leader in backlog by size. Rowan has previously made a deal with Saudi Aramco, the most important client in the jack-up space. Diamond Offshore Drilling is reportedly ordering a floating factory in China. Even if the rumor is not true, Diamond Offshore Drilling has the capability to pursue an acquisition. And what about Noble Corp.? The company is in a more difficult position than its peers. With $602 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, the company can only count on using its shares as a currency for potential acquisition. However, the shares are too cheap. While the P/B ratio is absolutely misleading in the current situation in the offshore drilling market and cannot be used to determine whether the stock is a good buy or not, it can be used to judge the damage that the market has done to the company's stock. Noble Corp.'s P/B ratio is the lowest among the "big five", which also includes Transocean, Rowan, Diamond Offshore and Ensco. This means that Noble Corp. is the most beaten stock and using its stock as a currency for acquisition will be very hard for the company. In this sense, Noble Corp. is in a very tough position - the stock is cheap because the company cannot make a growth-oriented move together with its peers and at the same time the company cannot make this move because the stock is cheap. The next point is that, comparing Noble to its major peers, the company has a tougher debt schedule:

Noble Corp. certainly needs to refinance the upcoming debt maturities. Diamond Offshore Drilling and Transocean have already made such moves, receiving interest rates in the 7.5% - 8% range. Obviously, exchanging 2018, 2019 and 2020 notes for bonds that will bear an interest rate of 8% (according to my expectations) won't exactly help the company's bottom line, but I see no other good option. The bond market is currently open for drillers as Brent oil (BNO) remains above $55 per barrel, so any driller in need for a debt raise should use this window of opportunity.

3. The Paragon issue remains unresolved. As a reminder, Paragon is a Noble's spin-off which went bankrupt and set up a litigation fund to try and prove that it was underfunded at the time of its birth. My personal opinion is that it will be next to impossible to Paragon to prove this claim, but there's also the issue with Mexican tax bonding, for which Noble Corp. initially provided support but this support was dropped when the new Paragon bankruptcy plan was approved.

4. I'd also like to note that short interest in Noble Corp. has recently been on decline:

I suspect that Noble Corp. stock is being sold rather than being sold short, meaning that there is a real seller in the stock - an institution that wants to get out of the position. In case this conclusion is true, more downside should be expected as short sellers will join the party and exacerbate the downside momentum.

Let's now get to practical implications. The difference between the "big five" offshore drilling stocks is obvious. Market participants currently bet on Transocean, Rowan and Diamond Offshore as leading stocks in the offshore drilling space. Ensco is under a bit of pressure due to merger with Atwood, but it will have upside in case of further upside in the oil market. Noble seems to be out of favor and will be the last one to react to any positive changes in the offshore drilling market. Anyone searching for a catch-up play in case of another leg of oil price upside will be better served by betting on Ensco rather than Noble Corp., which will have to prove to the market that it has upside catalysts. Yet, if oil breaches $60 and stays above this level, the tide will lift all boats and especially the weakest one - in such case, Noble Corp. will have the biggest upside.

