STAG Industrial: This Small Industrial REIT Offers Big Dividends

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a small player in the industrial REIT space, valued at just $2.58 billion. However, this Boston, Massachusetts - based REIT comes with a dividend yield of 5.1%, which is significantly higher than its peer average. But STAG Industrial is more than just a high-yielding REIT. The company also has a great business model and is well positioned to grow in the future.

High-yield, monthly dividends

REITs usually offer higher dividend yields than utilities or a typical S&P-500 company. The average dividend yield for the entire REIT space is 3.93%, which is higher than the utilities sector's average of 3.47% and the S&P-500's average of 1.96%. Not all REITs, however, are created equal. Many shopping center, healthcare, and net lease REITs, for instance, come with a dividend yield of more than 4%. On the other hand, most industrial REITs come with a dividend yield of less than 3.5%. In fact, many industrial REITs, including the largest industrial REIT ProLogis (PLD) as well as mid-cap companies like DCT Industrial Trust (DCT), Eastgroup Properties (EGP), and First Industrial (FR), offer dividend yields of less than 3%.

But STAG Industrial prides in offering a yield more than 5%, which may look attractive to yield-seeking investors. The company has also rewarded investors by growing dividends every year since its IPO. On top of this, STAG Industrial is a rare REIT that pays a monthly dividend, which makes it particularly appealing for investors who require monthly income. The company will pay a monthly dividend of $0.1175 per share in the second half of 2017, or $1.41 per share on an annualized basis.

The dividends appear sustainable since they are backed by decent levels of FFO. STAG Industrial is expected to earn core FFO of $1.70 per share in 2017 (generated $0.82/share in H1-2017) and will distribute around $1.41 per share among shareholders as dividends. This translates into a decent payout ratio of 83%, which is only slightly higher than the current industrial REIT average of 80%. A closer look at STAG Industrial, however, reveals that it is much more than just a monthly dividend stock.

Great business strategy

I think STAG Industrial's biggest strength is its unique business strategy. The company, which was created in 2010 by the current CEO Ben Butcher, focuses on acquiring and operating single-tenant industrial properties in the secondary markets. At first glance, it might appear that STAG Industrial is a high-beta play due to its focus on single tenants and secondary markets, considering that the occupancy rate with single tenants is either 0% or 100% and the secondary markets aren't considered as lucrative as primary markets in terms of occupancy and rent growth rates. But I believe STAG Industrial's management, led by Ben Butcher, has done an incredible job of mitigating the single-tenant related risk while blowing apart the myth regarding the attractiveness of secondary markets.

STAG Industrial maintains a diverse portfolio of real estate assets, both in terms of tenant base and geography. An individual single-tenant property may appear risky since it can be either vacant or fully occupied which means that it has greater potential for volatility in cash flows than a multi-tenant building. But STAG Industrial has shown that a vast portfolio of hundreds of single-tenant buildings spread over more than two dozen states occupied by a variety of tenants can generate reliable cash flows. STAG Industrial's portfolio consists of 327 buildings, including 274 warehouses and 53 light manufacturing buildings. These core properties representing a total area of 66.43 million square feet and are located in 37 U.S. states. Thanks to a highly diverse tenant base, the General Services Admin. (US Govt.), which is STAG Industrial's top tenant, accounts for just 2.7% of ABR.

Furthermore, STAG Industrial has also shown that its focus on secondary markets, which is home to 63% of the REIT's overall square footage, has actually given it an advantage. That's because historical data of the last 10 years has shown that secondary and primary industrial property markets have similar occupancy levels and rent growth rates, but a secondary market - focus has given STAG Industrial a cost advantage. The single-tenant buildings in secondary markets are often mispriced, partly due to the high vacancy risk. This gives STAG Industrial an opportunity to acquire properties at a discount and earn a superior return on investment for shareholders by adding them to its vast portfolio.

Positioned for growth

STAG Industrial has grown significantly in the last few years. In fact, since it went public in 2011, the company has grown the size of its portfolio by more than three times while also growing its earnings and FFO. In the first six months of this year, the company's adjusted earnings ((EBITDA)) and FFO clocked in at $101.5 million and $0.82 per share, depicting gains of 17.5% and 7.9% respectively. I think the earnings and FFO growth could accelerate in the coming quarters which could justify meaningful dividend growth in 2018.

STAG Industrial has grown primarily on the back of acquisition, and in the second quarter of 2017, the company acquired 21 buildings, representing 4.6 million square feet, by spending $285.6 million. That period represented the largest acquisition volume in the REIT's history and came on the heels of the first quarter of 2017 when it bought 11 buildings with a total of 2.3 million square feet by investing almost $100 million. All of those buildings have come with a decent occupancy rate of around 96% (average) upon acquisition and are located across the country. STAG Industrial, however, isn't done with acquisitions. The company plans to spend a total of around $600 million to $700 million on acquisitions this year. That's going to play a crucial role in fueling STAG Industrial's growth in the coming quarters.

That growth will come on the back of a favorable macro environment, marked by economic growth and consistently healthy consumer spending levels. Industrial REITs are also benefiting from the rise of e-commerce industry and online retailers like Amazon (AMZN), which requires three times more warehousing space than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Under these conditions, the demand for industrial properties continues to outpace supply, which is having a positive impact on occupancy and rent levels. Note that the logistics giant XPO Logistics (XPO), which is a direct beneficiary of the growth in the e-commerce industry, is also STAG Industrial's second largest tenant and accounts for 2.1% of the REIT's ABR. Overall, the broader air freight and logistics industry represent 12.5% of STAG Industrial's ABR, which shows that the REIT can capitalize on the rise of e-commerce. These business conditions should fuel STAG Industrial's growth into the foreseeable future.

For these reasons, I believe yield-focused investors should consider buying STAG Industrial stock. In the last twelve months, the company's shareholders have clocked returns of 30.63%, which is one of the best among industrial REITs. STAG Industrial stock will likely continue moving higher as it grows its portfolio, earnings, and FFO. The REIT's shares are priced just 16.6x this year's estimated FFO, which makes it cheaper than most of its peers, including ProLogis, Eastgroup Properties, and First Industrial, who are all priced above 17x and offer lower dividend yields. I think this might be a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.