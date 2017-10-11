Alphabet's Reach And Dominance Are Growing

The artificial intelligence theme is growing at a pace that even Wall Street cannot comprehend.

Smartphones, the Cloud and Self-driving are three mega tech themes and Google has its hands on all three.

The Bullish Thesis is Robust

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) may be the only mega-cap tech stock that has a line of sight into every major technology theme coming to the future. We can see clear businesses in the cloud, self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, advertising, streaming video on demand (YouTube), smartphones, smart speakers, and even an e-commerce arm that is quietly growing.

We will touch on artificial intelligence, the cloud, and self-driving cars, and then discuss some of the newest announcements from its launch event which exhibited Google's magnificent progress in turning artificial intelligence into a multi-pronged hardware business.

Alphabet Inc is a Spotlight Top Pick. We added it to the Top Picks list on 16-Apr-16 when it was trading at $787.68. As of this writing, it is trading at $998.76, or 26.8% higher.

Ticker Date Added Price Added Return GOOGL 16-Apr-2016 $787.68 26.8%

The bullish thesis behind Alphabet is so broad that it took several dossiers to lay out incompleteness.

But, rather than walk down the lengthy bullish thesis, we want to focus today on the freshest news which came out of its launch event. As a motivator, here is a six-month stock chart, and we have highlighted the anticipation into the event and the follow-through of that anticipation during and after the event.

Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI)

Of all the mega-cap tech companies, it has become apparent that Alphabet Inc is the leader in the race to artificial intelligence. Here are a few snippets from a prior dossier we published:

According to IDC, worldwide revenues for cognitive and artificial intelligence (AI) systems will reach $12.5 billion in 2017, an increase of 59.3% over 2016.

But further, IDC sees a 54.4% compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) through 2020, leading to a $46 billion industry in a matter of less than four years. SunTrust sees the market at just over $47 billion.

IDC sees 69.6% compounded annual growth in AI spending in technology, 74.2% in Pharmaceutical Research and Discovery and a staggering 85.5% CAGR in Public Safety and Emergency Response.

But what boggles the mind even more is the growth after 2020. Here is a nice chart Statista put together of ten leading industries in AI and the revenue each is forecast to generate.

We don’t even have to read the text or try to figure out the growth rates — the image does its job by simply illustrating that while by 2021 those dark blue bars will have become a part of life, just four years later the gray bars will become the new reality.

This industry is not one that will peak by 2020, it may never peak. In fact, forecasts have this industry at over $40 billion by 2020, but still growing at an absurd 63% a year.

We’ll stop here with a reprise of that dossier and direct you back to it if you want the real guts behind this theme. Now, let’s turn to Google.

The Future - Cloud

Alphabet’s Google is the largest advertising platform in the world and has created the second largest company in the world by market cap. But, Google is spreading its wings to cover new technologies, beyond advertising.

While the cloud has become more like a colloquialism than a name for a technology, the tailwinds to this technological shift are simply unstoppable at this point. There is too much data and too many connected devices even today, not to speak of the absurdity that is to come, to not have a machine learning driven technology to balance the needs of every website, every app, all the data in complete harmony. Enter the cloud.

The worldwide public cloud market is forecast to rise from $154 billion this year to nearly half a trillion dollars by 2026. Right now, there are two distinct leaders. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the undisputed leader and right behind the e-commerce giant is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Here is a market share chart:

While the mainstream media will talk about the battle between Amazon.com and Microsoft Corporation, the third place company is none other than Alphabet Inc, and while trailing, let us never forget that it is the second largest company in the world, it relies heavily on its search advertising business, and it is getting aggressive about diversifying that revenue stream and that could be a serious risk to Amazon.com.

Quietly Google has submitted some of the most impressive, if not bizarre, patent filings with respect to data hosting and the cloud. Here is one rendering:

Google may be taking the technology behind cloud computing to the absolute ends of human knowledge. Another under-reported story revealed that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) moved half a billion dollars of business away from Amazon.com’s cloud (AWS) to Google last year in what we assume is the beginning of a competitive stance that Apple will take by entering the cloud business itself.

Now that Alphabet has broken out a segment of the company that is dedicated to the growing needs of the cloud called “The Google Cloud,” the company’s intentions are rather clear.

The Future - Self-driving Cars

Earlier in 2017, Alphabet Inc spun out its self-driving car segment into a standalone company, still under the Alphabet Inc umbrella, called Waymo. Before we dig into the details, a quick step back. This is the expected growth in the market for self-driving featured cars:

We’re looking at 134% compounded annual growth rate for the next five years ending at 10 million cars by 2020. But Google wants to create totally self-driving cars — not a vehicle which features self-driving capability.

For the longest time, this project felt like one of the many moonshots that would never really see the light of day — that’s what Wall Street would have had us think, at least. But it isn’t a moonshot, it’s a business — and a rather large one.

Months ago, Alphabet teamed up with Fiat Chrysler to put its self-driving technology in a 100 Chrysler minivans. This serves as both a test for the self-driving car technology and the earliest part of a potential blockbuster deal.

Alphabet Inc has now partnered with Japanese auto giant Honda. Here’s a quick quote from Honda, and then, the bigger news which yet again, Wall Street appears to be missing.

This technical collaboration between Honda researchers and Waymo’s self-driving technology team would allow both companies to learn about the integration of Waymo’s fully self-driving sensors, software and computing platform into Honda vehicles Source: Honda

Now, Honda previously announced its intention to put production vehicles with automated driving capabilities on highways sometime around 2020 related to its goal of a collision-free society. But, Alphabet Inc has gone further.

It was lost in the wind of headlines, but Alphabet has already started talks with General Motors and Ford as well. Now, imagine for a moment that the self-driving revolution, which is coming much sooner than Wall Street understands, is driven by Alphabet’s technology. Yeah, Tesla will have their cars, and likely Apple as well, but Chrysler, Honda and possibly other manufacturers partnering with Alphabet Inc could mean a leader has already been established.

Let Tesla sell its 500,000 cars by 2018 if they can. Alphabet is looking to sell tens of millions within five years, with no cost of production, no assembly line, no radical new business — just the best technology in the world licensed to the largest automakers in the world.

Now, finally, let's turn to the launch event.

The Launch Event

Right from the start, Google focused on its software, even though the headlines from the event surrounded hardware. Here is a great single sentence from MarketWatch.

Google especially focused on the Google Assistant, its artificial-intelligence-powered voice-controlled service similar to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

Google knows full well that AI is not just the future, but it is the present as well. So here is how the company turned a hardware event into a shining example of how powerful its software has become.

* Pixel Smartphones

Google showed off two new Pixels, called Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. On Oct 18, 2016, we wrote Google Enters the Smartphone Market and discussed the opportunity for the company, irrespective of the headlines that read that smartphone sales are falling.

In fact, we just can’t help ourselves but re-post this image of smartphone user growth forecasts:

But, while those numbers are interesting, it’s all really just conversation for Google. The company has essentially zero footprint in the smartphone market with respect to actual hardware, so even if smartphones were shrinking, the opportunity for Google is to go from "zero" to some number greater than zero, and that opportunity is big.

Now, Google does face a little bit of a tap dance here, where it can’t compete too hard with the current Android phones out there because much its existence is predicated on its Android mobile operating system maintaining global market dominance and it really does not want to see a third OS jump into the mix.

But, that’s OK, we believe Google will manage the balancing act just fine and we remind everyone that Google acquired a part of HTC’s smartphone team for over $1 billion on September 20th of 2017.

* Google Home Mini

Google also announced a new version of its Google Home called Google Home Mini. Those two products will compete with the Amazon Echo and Apple Home Pods. This ‘mini’ version is possibly (likely?) a response to Amazon’s new Echo Dot.

Google also introduced the Google Home Max, which is a higher end product, perhaps aimed at Apple’s superior sound quality Home Pods product.

The home speak market is small now, but the forecasts are impressive. Even before these announcements, Google did have a footprint:

We can see in that info-graphic that users of voice-enabled speakers in 2017 will jump to 35.6 million, or 129% higher than 2016. All of this comes on the back of the "smart home" trend, where the speakers are likely going to be the centerpiece. Google is in early here, and it bodes well for the company’s new found hardware strategy.

* Google Pixel Buds

The new Pixel buds stole the show, which is to say, tethered to the Pixel phones, they are astounding.

In a demo, Google showed that the headphones can be used for instant translation for a variety of languages, with the user speaking her native language and an English translation provided from the phone’s speakers. Responses in English were picked up by the phone and translated into the native language through the headphones.

Here are some snippets from Google’s blog, with our emphasis added, bit starts with this tasty introduction:

What if your headphones could do more than let you listen to your favorite music? What if they could help you get things done without having to look at your phone? What if they could help you answer (almost!) any question just by asking, or even help you understand someone speaking a different language? Pixel Buds can even translate between languages in real time using Google Translate on Pixel. It’s like you’ve got your own personal translator with you everywhere you go. Touch and hold the right earbud to ask your Assistant to play music, make a phone call, or get directions, all without pulling out your phone.

The showstopper was the real-time language translator which instantly caught the imagination of the tech world. We even got this eyeball-grabbing headline from Engadget Google’s Pixel Buds translation will change the world.

Here is a snippet from that article, with our emphasis added:

[] Google quietly revealed that it had changed the world with a pair of wireless headphones. This technology could fundamentally change how we communicate across the global community.

Yeah, what they said.

* Google Clips

Google revealed a new clip on camera. Here is how Google describes them on their blog:

We love photos and videos. They take us back to a special time with our friends and family. Some of our favorites are genuine shots that capture the essence of the moment. The trouble is, getting those spontaneous shots means that someone has to be the “designated photographer”—always waiting to snap a photo at just the right moment. [A] lightweight, hands-free camera that helps you capture more genuine and spontaneous moments of the people—and pets!—who matter to you. You can set the camera down on the coffee table when the kids are goofing around or clip it to a chair to get a shot of your cat playing with its favorite toy.

Google also introduced a new high-end Chrome book and a stylus pen as well as a re-design of its virtual reality headset called Daydream.

Earnings are Coming - Option Traders

With earnings due out on 10-26-2017, for options traders, CML TradeMachine™ just posted a dossier The Remarkable Option Momentum Trade into Alphabet Earnings.

In short, over the last two-years, owning calls 14-days before earnings and selling those calls before earnings occurs has shown these results:

Conclusion

While the market, broadly, is quite toppy and valuations are at historic highs, in the long-run, we see Alphabet as perhaps the best positioned of the mega-cap tech stocks to continue in its place as a worldwide leader in all things technology.

We maintain our Spotlight Top Pick Status on the company.

Thanks for reading, friends.

