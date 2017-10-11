EIA's Latest STEO: Lowered U.S. Oil Production For 2017 - Again

The EIA is currently forecasting U.S. oil production to exit at 9.69 million b/d, when we think it's closer to 9.5 million b/d, or 190k b/d lower.

2017 U.S. oil production was revised lower again, but 2018 U.S. oil production was revised higher by 80k b/d.

The EIA released its latest STEO today. You can read the full report here. The most interesting commentary out of this STEO was this little subsection:

In September, when the EIA released its STEO, it noted that July oil production was 9.24 million b/d. When EIA 914 came out, it was 9.238 million b/d -- pretty much what the STEO said. For this month's STEO, we know basically where EIA 914 for August will be, and that's 9.05 million b/d.

August EIA 914 Will Likely Be 9.05 Million B/D

For a chart depiction of this, see below:

For September, the EIA has a preliminary estimate of 9.3 million b/d. But viewing the one-month lag production figure, we find that the EIA usually overstates production by 100k b/d, and our estimate is for 9.25 million b/d in September.

But as you can see in the chart above, August monthly production will diverge some 300k b/d to the weekly production estimate of 9.353 million b/d. While most market participants are now aware of this trend, it's still funny to see EIA forecasting 9.69 million b/d to exit December 2017.

Source: EIA

For October, the EIA has 9.49 million b/d, and we know this is impossible now given the shut-ins resulting from Hurricane Nate. According to BSEE, the Gulf of Mexico production shut-ins have resulted in ~7.82 million bbls lost. As a result of the hurricane, U.S. oil production will be below 9.15 million b/d. October's U.S. crude storage counter-seasonal draw will increase vs. our preliminary estimate.

However, if you thought for a second that the market has already caught on to this disappointment -- think again. Most sell-side analysts continue to watch the EIA weekly estimates for the direction of U.S. oil production, and that continues to be one of the biggest issues today.

The New Bear Thesis -- Wait Until You Hear This

Over the last week, we spoke with a few analysts who are very bullish on U.S. shale oil production. The new bear thesis is that U.S. shale production growth, rather than being Q4 weighted, has been pushed into Q1 2018. This is also seen in the EIA's STEO release today in which it revised higher U.S. oil production in 2018 by 80k b/d to 9.92 million b/d average. That's a 680k b/d increase.

When we asked the EIA why they expected the increase, they noted higher oil prices as the result. While 2017 U.S. oil production gets revised lower, and the prior U.S. shale bulls are now saying production is being Q1 2018 weighted vs. Q4 2017 weighted, the EIA still has U.S. oil production exiting the year at 9.69 million b/d. That will be brought lower with another month or two of data.

In our view, we don't see a problem with the 2018 growth figures of 680k b/d, but we do have an issue with where the U.S. is exiting 2017 production. We view the exit rate as closer to 9.5 million b/d, or 190k b/d lower. This would push the balance in 2018 some 190k b/d lower as well, assuming the same growth targets.

That said, the worry in the market is that global storage levels will build in 2018, when we are expecting a draw (one of our biggest variant perceptions currently). This counter-consensus analysis is why we are so bullish on oil prices, and why the subject of our recent exclusive reports have been on the topic of the "paradigm shift" happening in energy stocks and oil markets.

