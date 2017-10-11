Bank Of America: What Divisions Need To Outperform To Drive Earnings Higher

With positive economic conditions and a growing consumer banking division, the bank may be able to offset some of the losses related to Q3's low-yield environment.

In this article, we'll break apart the bank's divisions to determine where the majority of revenue growth will likely come from in Q3 and beyond.

Since earnings season is upon us, I thought we might break down the divisions of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to determine where the bank's income and revenue are likely to come from in Q3 and going into 2018.

In this two-article analysis, we look at how the bank earns its income and the key divisions that are likely to drive revenue for Q3 with potential numbers to watch out for in the report on Friday. Given the makeup of Bank of America, the bank is positioning itself for higher revenue going into Q4 and next year, given the economic backdrop and the Fed's monetary policy of rate hikes and balance sheet tapering.

My hope is that we, as investors can gain a better understanding where revenue is generated for the bank. As a result, we'll be able to interpret the earnings report more effectively, whether it's a beat or a miss. More importantly for long-term investors, we will hopefully be able to gain a solid grasp of the outlook and strategy of the bank going into next year. Only by understanding the key divisions that drive the revenue for the bank will we be able to determine if the behavior of the bank matches the rhetoric and outlook from the earnings report.

Revenue generation comes from different areas of the bank during different times of the year. For example, in Q1 the bank doesn't typically see a lot of mortgage lending growth. However, in Q3, mortgage originations should be a stronger driver of revenue and a larger contributor to EPS than in the prior two quarters.

Breaking down the revenue drivers for Bank of America:

Below are the divisions that are the main drivers of revenue for the bank. I broke out the key products and services that fall under those divisions. Of course, it's not a comprehensive list, but it should give you a good sense of what areas need to perform in order to beat earnings expectations.

The red arrows and text are my notes showing the products in services that fall within the divisions and are the predominant drivers of revenue for those divisions.

To determine how important these divisions are to the bank, we must look at how much revenue is derived from their products and services.

The biggest division is the consumer division which contains auto loans, consumer loans, credit cards, and mortgages. The second most important division is Global Banking which is comprised of a large portion of the bank's trading revenue and despite the name of the division, contains commercial lending within the U.S.

Slide from investor presentation. Notes added by Chris B Murphy.

Revenue diversity:

If you want to see which divisions (from the above table) are the most important to the bank's bottom line, we only have to look to revenue.

We can see from the chart on the left (below) that the light-red portion makes up the consumer banking division's revenue and was responsible for 37% of the bank's revenue in the first half of this year.

in the first half of this year. The second biggest driver of revenue is the Global Banking division (22% of revenue) which again includes commercial loans and a large portion of trading revenue.

which again includes commercial loans and a large portion of trading revenue. In looking at the BofA's earnings report due out in a few days, we should concentrate on the consumer and global divisions. Combined, they make up almost 60% of the bank's revenue and without a solid performance, it's unlikely the bank will have a good quarter.

Slide from investor presentation.

Where does Bank of America's loans come from?

Bank of America has moved from a bank that lent the majority of its capital to commercial businesses years ago to a more balanced, consumer and commercial lending bank. Consumer lending now makes up of 49% of all loans at BofA.

The commercial lending at the bank is predominately made up two components. The first is the C&I loans or commercial industrial loans (dark blue on the left or $406B). These loans are variable rate working capital lines similar to an equity line you might have on your home. Commercial real estate loans or CRE for short makeup the second portion of the commercial lending division. Bank of America doesn't have a huge exposure to CRE loans with only $58B.

at the bank is predominately made up two components. The first is the (dark blue on the left or $406B). These loans are variable rate working capital lines similar to an equity line you might have on your home. Commercial real estate loans or CRE for short makeup the second portion of the commercial lending division. Bank of America doesn't have a huge exposure to CRE loans with only $58B. The second big driver of loan growth are consumer real estate loans (deep red at the bottom or $259B). These loans are usually fixed-rate loans.

Slide from investor presentation.

How did loan growth fare in Q2 for Bank of America:

In Q2, average loans and leases were up 5% y/y and deposits were up 4% y/y.

average loans and leases were up 5% y/y and deposits were up 4% y/y. However, on a quarter-to-quarter comparison, net loans were up only 1% in Q3 .

. For Q3 to be a solid quarter we need to see better than 1% loan growth.

Commercial loans in the form of variable rate working capital lines and consumer real estate loans will be the key drivers for revenue in Q3.

Why cash is king for BofA:

Normally for a bank to lend more, we'd like to see a jump in deposits as well. Otherwise, the bank would have to borrow money to lend, which is much more costly. Deposit growth is always a good sign for a bank, but it's not completely necessary for loan growth, at least in the case of BofA.

As we can see below, BofA has $168B in cash on its balance sheet (highlighted in green).

(highlighted in green). Although deposit growth should be healthy, we might see loans and investments increase at a greater rate than deposits given the large cash position of the bank.

Recently, we can see that cash has been reduced, while simultaneously investments have increased modestly (blue highlighted region). In my opinion, as short-term yields rise and become more volatile, we're likely to see more cash being allocated to securities. The reason for this is that bank investments are typically short-term in nature.



Balance sheet from SeekingAlpha.com.

For example, in comparing BofA's balance sheet with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) we see that JPM has less than 1% of their balance sheet in cash. In other words, JPMorgan has their cash being put to work in the form of loans and investments. On the other hand, if JPM wants to increase lending, the bank will need to increase deposits to fund new loans.

As it stands currently, BofA can respond more quickly to changing market conditions and put the bank's cash to work in either loans or investments. The extra cash also gives BofA the upper hand in increasing its dividend and share buybacks versus JPMorgan.

Balance sheet data for JPM and BAC from SeekingAlpha.com. Chart created by Chris B Murphy.

Although we're unlikely to see a major change in BofA's balance sheet in one quarter, I believe we can expect to see the $168B in cash be put to work in some mixture of loans, investments, dividends, or share buybacks in the coming quarters. If you're a long-term BofA investor, please watch to see if the $168B cash position shrinks since it'll be very important to see where that money gets invested in Q4 and throughout 2018.

If the cash is put into securities (or short-term securities), the 2-year Treasury yield will play more heavily in net interest income generation.

(or short-term securities), the 2-year Treasury yield will play more heavily in net interest income generation. If the cash is converted into new loans, the 10-year yield will be a bigger factor in driving net interest income since loan rates are benchmarked to the 10-year.

Takeaways and what Q3 earnings might look like:

For long-term investors, one mediocre quarter (if it's mediocre) doesn't derail an investment strategy. As a result, I like to look at the behavior within the key divisions that drive revenue for the bank. Here are a few thoughts of what I'm looking for from Moynihan and company to produce in Q3, but more importantly to show where the bank's heading going into 2018.

Trading revenue is expected to be lower due to low volatility in short-term yielding instruments. However, the revenue decline that Moynihan warned about may not be as bad as expected, but I'll delve into to this topic in my article later this week.

due to low volatility in short-term yielding instruments. However, the revenue decline that Moynihan warned about may not be as bad as expected, but I'll delve into to this topic in my article later this week. BofA's total Q3 loan growth should be primarily comprised of commercial loans and mortgages. I believe we should see an improvement over the 1% growth rate from Q2 in total loans, due to the housing season and an improved economy. Again, given the housing season, we should see a greater percentage of loan growth from the consumer division than from the commercial division this quarter.

Watch for increases in variable-rate debt products such as credit cards, auto loans, and home equity lines of credit from the consumer division. On the commercial side, look for new C&I loan growth as it's a strong suit for the bank.

such as credit cards, auto loans, and home equity lines of credit from the consumer division. On the commercial side, look for new C&I loan growth as it's a strong suit for the bank. Variable rate loans will put BofA in a great position for rising yields against a higher economic backdrop going into 2018. As the 10-year yield rises, net interest income for the bank rises also, because of the bank's variable-rate loan business. If you want proof, check out the chart below showing the correlation between net interest income and the 10-year Treasury yield. Of course, no correlation is 100%, but if yields rise and fall by double-digit percentages, net interest income won't be far behind.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

For long-term investors, as long as there's solid growth in new business and subsequently new loans, the loan spreads will improve as yields rise against a backdrop of improving economic conditions. As I mentioned earlier, the behavior behind the bank's sales strategy execution is as important as the whether the bank hits it's EPS target for the quarter. Why? Because that behavior sets the stage for growth in the long-term, in my opinion.

as long as there's solid growth in new business and subsequently new loans, the loan spreads will improve as yields rise against a backdrop of improving economic conditions. As I mentioned earlier, the behavior behind the bank's sales strategy execution is as important as the whether the bank hits it's EPS target for the quarter. Why? Because that behavior sets the stage for growth in the long-term, in my opinion. In my next article due out this week, I'll provide more in-depth analysis of the consumer and global banking divisions. I'll also show what each divisions' numbers need to look like for an earnings estimate beat in Q3 and a solid growth outlook for Q4 and beyond.

In summary, we might see loan growth rise for BofA regardless of the growth in deposits in Q3 (due to excess cash). We should also see loan growth rise against the backdrop of higher economic growth in the U.S. and around the world. Look for growth in mortgages, commercial loans, and unfortunately declines in trading revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.