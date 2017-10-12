Roku's IPO Valuation Typical Of Recent Cult Stock Offerings

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is becoming a cult stock. Visit the chat rooms of any stock forum and gauge the age, investment experience, and enthusiasm of investors in Roku. If you have been frequenting chat forums on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere for relatively recent IPOs like GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO), Fitbit (NASDAQ: FIT), Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and now Roku then you are aware of the strong affinity of millennials for these stocks and respective products. It is great to see the next generation of capitalists emerging. It is not so great to see how Wall Street has been treating these younger investors.

Wall Street apparently loves to foist exciting tech IPOs upon investors in the cult followings that exist for some companies making their debut in the public markets. It seem that the larger the cult following, the better the chances for the IPO to be priced at a sky-high valuation. A higher valuation helps the company and the underwriters make more money from the sale of the IPO to the public. But what does the public receive in return for paying this sky-high valuation to own the stock after the IPO? Consider your investment in these over-hyped IPOs to be a payment of tuition to the school of hard knocks. Please, I am just the messenger. And if it helps at all (it won't) then please understand that Wall Street has been dumping over-hyped tech IPOs upon all of us since the days of Apple Computer (NASDAQ: AAPL).

This historical price data for Apple Computer, yes it was later renamed as just Apple, is split-adjusted. So the actual IPO price of Apple on December 12, 1980, was $22 per share. The historical data shows that by September 25, 1981, just ten months later the stock had lost more than half of its value. Keep this in mind the next time that you read one of those "pie in the sky" articles about how easy it would have been to make a fortune off of Apple stock if only you had just bought the IPO in 1980.

A more recent example of a great company coming public at a price that was initially overvalued, at least in the short term, is Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). The chart below tells a similar story to the historical price action of Apple. Yes, both Apple and Facebook advanced to become tremendous success stories, but nevertheless the IPO price of both stocks was cut in half soon after coming public:

Recently, we have seen the next generation of Wall Street investors being brutally indoctrinated into the perverse and twisted world of Wall Street. There have been a number of millennial-favorite IPOs that defied gravity at their onset, soon to come back down to earth in a sharp price decline. It is possible that many millennials bought into the initial hype of these IPOs only to be disappointed by the ensuing price action as the markets brought these stocks down lower. We have seen this story play out several times recently in the following charts for relatively recent IPOs:

GoPro, Fitbit and Snap are fairly recent examples of IPOs by smaller companies that wanted to compete against larger, better capitalized, major technology companies. Making the price performance of these IPOs in the aftermarket that much more dismal was the over-hyped valuation that the companies and their Wall Street underwriters were motivated to sell to unsuspecting investors.

Each of these IPO cult stocks have had their die-hard followings who are often overly focused upon the product's potential at the expense of the quarterly financial reports. These less experienced investors believe that their positive experience with the product will translate into a winning stock performance. Nothing could be further from the truth. After the IPO hype fades then it becomes increasingly about valuation and quarterly reports to determine the stock's trading range. As newer investors we are all much more intrigued with the "story stocks" while they are in their romance phase. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a good example of a stock that has been in a long romance phase that does not reflect current reality.

A lot of hype and enthusiasm often surrounds the IPO of story stocks in their romance phase. These stocks trade higher out of the IPO gate, then they correct sharply. Ultimately, these stocks too often become a broken IPO. The quarterly financial reports impose reality upon the wild-eyed idealism of the cult-like investors in these companies. Markets efficiently adjust the IPO bubble's enthusiasm to reduce the extreme over-valuation down to a more reasonable price level for the stock. And generally, these more reasonable price levels are below the over-hyped valuation of the IPO price. So it actually is reasonable that so many of the recent tech IPOs have traded back down to become broken IPOs.

Trader's Idea Flow believes that Roku will become another broken tech IPO as we discussed in this recent article. Valuation is a key reason why we believe that Roku will trade below its $14 IPO price in the near term.

Valuation

Especially during the latter stages of a bull market, Wall Street and tech companies attempt to bring IPOs to market at valuations that could not be achieved in less enthusiastic markets. This piece from an Indian investor discusses the universal hype-cycle of the IPO that prevails globally due to market psychology. During a bull market IPO cycle even money-losing companies are assigned arbitrary valuations that are intended to benefit the issuing company and its underwriters at the expense of the public investors. It may not be Wall Street at its worst but it certainly is Wall Street at its most avaricious. Caveat emptor is the phrase that investors want to keep uppermost in their minds during this current bull market IPO cycle.

Prudent investors also want to keep in mind that Roku has never been profitable in its 15-year existence. That is a long time to remain in business without ever posting even one year of profitability. The Roku IPO is exactly the type of money-losing, over-hyped IPO that investors want to avoid. Forget about how great that you personally think the product may be. Your anecdotal evidence should not influence your investment decisions. Rather, think like the institutional investors who drive markets with their large capital flows. Consider what an institutional investor wants to see, and does not want to see, from a new IPO.

Roku's Form S-1 states that it may never achieve profitability. The rising costs associated with competition from superior technology companies means that Roku may experience increasing losses in the near future. Page 16 of the S-1 begins the discussion of Risk Factors for Roku in the public markets. The excerpt below is taken from the first risk factor listed (apologies for the small font size):

The excerpt above is basically telling investors that the first quarterly financial report out of the IPO gate may contain higher expenses and larger losses than previously experienced by the company. This is not likely to help the stock price to maintain its current overvalued post-IPO price status.

This excellent SA article by Maks F.S. does a great job of breaking down this IPO's overvaluation. Suffice to say that the $14 IPO valuation ($1.3B market cap) was about double what a reasonable investor would value the stock. If this sounds difficult to believe, then simply ask yourself the following question: "Did this company's management pay Wall Street many millions of dollars to benefit themselves or to benefit me the public, retail investor?" Yep. You got it. The $14 IPO price was about double what the stock might be worth.

Candidly, even that $7 per share valuation is extremely generous but I just don't think that many readers would allow for the truth of a valuation in the $4 per share range. And today the price of Roku shares trade at $24 giving it a $2.3B market cap. Again, forget how great you personally believe the product may be and think like an institutional investor who considers valuation relative to comparable companies. Consider how the upcoming quarterly financial report will impact the stock when higher expenses cause larger losses. These are literally the key factors that will determine the bottom line for the company's financials. And these factors will drive the large capital flows that impact this stock's price.

Because Roku has no earnings it is not possible to measure the price/earnings ratio to compare valuations for this IPO. Instead, a discussion of the price/sales ratio become relevant. What reasonable investor believes that sales of Roku's product mix deserves a higher P/S ratio than Apple and is nearly on par with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)? The following graphic illustrates the overvalued nature of the stock in its current trading range:

Summary

In Q217 over 50% of Roku's total revenues came from sales of its hardware products. And these important hardware sales declined by a problematic 11% in the quarter meaning that the company's growth of user base due to hardware sales is in decline. This strong article by SA's Gary Alexander discusses how a decline in hardware sales will lead to a deceleration of platform sales growth. When an overvalued IPO shows the market deceleration of growth in any key metrics, then investors should beware. Snap's stock crashed 23% in one session when Q117 financials were reported and showed deceleration of user growth and revenue growth. This was Snap's first quarterly report after their over-hyped IPO. Investors must understand that these overhyped IPOs are pricing in unrealistic expectations that cannot possibly met by the actual quarterly results. And for those investors who actually read the S-1 prior to investing in Roku, (where is that individual, I know that person is present here somewhere and from what I can tell he isn't a millennial), then you know that the company has literally told us that this first quarterly report after the IPO will have higher expenses. This is likely to cause a larger loss for the quarter.

Conclusion

The Roku IPO was to brought to market with much hype and has traded far into overvalued territory after the IPO's debut. We can take a guess at what the market might do to the stock price of Roku if the first quarterly report surprises to the downside as Snap's first quarterly report did. The date for Roku's first quarterly financial report since IPO has not yet been announced.

This discussion of relative valuation may provide readers with an additional perspective. A key excerpt is shown below in which it is illustrated that Roku's market cap is 50% higher than Fitbit's market cap, yet Roku has only 1/7 the revenue of Fitbit:





A final word about the potential for an acquisition of Roku: After 15 years on the private market an offer for a buyout could have been made at any point. No buyout of Roku ever took place. It is likely that Roku could have been bought for a much cheaper acquisition price when it was private. Now that the substantial IPO overvaluation has been built into the price of the company's market cap an acquisition would seem less likely. There is no defensible technology moat for the company's products. And Roku is a perennial money loser. It would seem more efficient, cheaper, and smarter for competition to simply continue to develop their own ecosystem of products that will become superior to Roku's products over time. And speaking of time, Roku's cash burn rate already is reducing the company's cash position quarterly. The R&D expenses alone to try to compete and stay ahead of competing major technology companies is a major drain on this money losing company's cash position. An acquisition now after 15 years of being available at much cheaper prices is not likely.