Mallinckrodt And The $2B Additional Debt Bomb That The Sell Side Forgot About

At some point, the sell side is going to have to remove this error from their models, and even if they don't, you can be confident that any acquirer would see this as a call on cash and add it to their EV calculation.

Mallinckrodt (MNK) is a debt bomb that is worse than you think. The sell-side is going to have to scrap its "acquisition" pump on the stock and trim their price targets by ~$20/share. The Goldman initiation is particularly ridiculous given that they use an LBO as their valuation backstop but fail to include ~$2B in debt to the IRS.

After considering this issue for some time, I think it should be laid out for investors to consider. When you buy a US domiciled company and desire to take advantage of your Irish tax domicile (MNK is an Irish shell corp, HQ is in St. Louis but like VRX they long ago moved their tax domicile overseas to avoid paying US taxes), you have to commence an internal sale of your US asset to your Irish shell.

This is an internal sale and doesn't involve any real cash expense, however, it does result in a taxable gain in the eyes of the IRS as the US corporation has sold a significant asset (all its IP) to the Irish Domicile. In basic terms, the IRS considers the sale of intangible assets to be a taxable gain and you owe them some level of payment, payment to the IRS can be remitted as a one-time cash expense or in the form of "Installment Notes" that are filed under "Deferred Tax Liabilities". Those liabilities are notes to the IRS - they are interest bearing - they are a call on cash before equity.

You might be asking why these debts are not reported in the debt to EBITDA ratios that MNK loves to highlight - or in their debt rating for example? The IRS always gets paid first right?

Well in this case because the notes are "Differed Tax liabilities," they can theoretically be offset by large losses in the US. So from a Debt perspective, should MNK go bankrupt, the losses would be used to offset the differed liability. Thus, they have little bearing on the company's ability to repay creditors in a bankruptcy proceeding.

However, the IRS does stand in front of the equity - And That - is what we are here to talk about today. I have not found a single sell-side model that accounts for this debt in their Enterprise Value calculations. Virtually all of them only include the the LTM net Debt number of ~$5.5B in calculating their price targets. Not one of them includes the additional $2.2b in "other long-term obligations" including this massive tax liability.

This liability equates to roughly $20/share of additional debt that is wholesale ignored by the equity research analysts. So let's look at the average price target on the street right now shall we? Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the avg price target is $54/share - so if you agree with us then we can easily strip out $20/share for the failure to include the IRS mediated debt and we find the avg price target is now ~$35/share.

This suggests that there is no upside left in the stock for the next 12 months, in fact, it also suggests that the stock needs to trade at a reasonable discount to said fair value.

To management’s credit, they are not hiding this liability

If one consults the 10q, you clearly find a section highlighting the notes to the IRS (cut and paste below).

Interest Bearing Deferred Tax Obligation

As part of the integration of Questcor, the Company entered into an internal installment sale transaction related to certain Acthar intangible assets during the three months ended December 26, 2014. The installment sale transaction resulted in a taxable gain. In accordance with Internal Revenue Code Section 453A ("Section 453A"), the gain is considered taxable in the period in which installment payments are received. During the three months ended December 25, 2015, the Company entered into similar transactions with certain intangible assets acquired in the acquisitions of Ikaria, Inc. and Therakos, Inc. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company sold its Intrathecal Therapy business with a portion of the consideration from the sale being in the form of a note receivable subject to the installment sale provisions described above. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had an aggregate $1,781.7 million of interest-bearing U.S. deferred tax liabilities associated with outstanding installment notes. The GAAP calculation of interest associated with these deferred tax liabilities is subject to variable interest rates. The Company recognized interest expense associated with the Section 453A deferred tax liabilities of $17.8 million and $18.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and June 24, 2016, respectively, and $36.2 million and $37.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and June 24, 2016, respectively.

The Company has reported Section 453A interest on its tax returns on the basis of its interpretation of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and Regulations. Alternative interpretations of these provisions could result in additional interest payable on the deferred tax liability. Due to the inherent uncertainty in these interpretations, the Company has deferred the recognition of the benefit associated with the Company’s interpretation and maintains a corresponding liability of $38.8 million and $30.3 million as of June 30, 2017, and December 30, 2016, respectively. The balance of this liability is expected to increase over future periods until such uncertainty is resolved. Favorable resolution of this uncertainty would likely result in a material reversal of this liability and a benefit being recorded to interest expense within the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MNK. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.