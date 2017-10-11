Sky: Merger Arbitrage Situation With 20% Annualized Returns

Even if the deal were to fail, downside risk may be limited, since peers have rerated since the deal was announced and Sky currently trades at a discount.

Sky Plc (OTCQX:SKYAY) is a merger arbitrage situation offering a 20% return, despite relatively low downside risk and high probability of completion. Political turmoil in the UK and scandals at Fox have exacerbated an already politically sensitive deal, causing the spread to widen in the past few months. I believe Fox will ultimately be found to be a fit and proper media owner, while credible remedies exist to alleviate concerns over concentration of media ownership. The deal offers a very attractive risk/reward ratio, with returns that are likely to be uncorrelated to the broader market.

Background

Sky PLC is a media company domiciled in the UK - its assets include the leading UK satellite TV platform, a 24 hour news channel, and a variety of content and related services. In December 2016, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX)(FOXA), agreed to acquire the 60.9% of Sky PLC that it doesn't already own. The offer price is £10.75 (plus a £0.10 dividend), a 17% premium to the current price of £9.15; with a closing date likely in 3Q18, I estimate a return of 20% annualized. The currency risk inherent in the trade for buyers of the US ADR can be hedged at low costs (September 2018 GBP futures are quoted at 1.3177, 0.2% above spot).

This is the second time the Murdoch family has tried to take over Sky. In 2011, the pre-split News Corp (NWSA) had all but wrapped up the deal, when the infamous phone hacking scandal in the UK newspaper division derailed the transaction.

The deal is politically sensitive, and subject to a few conditions quite specific to the UK media sector. Antitrust approval was granted by the European Commission, the relevant authority in this case, in April. The key remaining body to approve the deal is the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, who have been instructed by the Culture Secretary to review the deal on two dimensions -Broadcasting Standards and Media Plurality. Given the politically uncertain nature of the review, the spread is wide and the risk / reward attractive.

SKY Share Price Vs. Offer Price

Source: Bloomberg data

Broadcasting Standards a Politically Sensitive Question, but Fox Should Be Deemed Fit and Proper

Under the Broadcasting Act, Ofcom, the British broadcasting regulator, must be satisfied that any person holding a television or radio broadcasting license is, and remains, a "fit and proper person" to hold a license. There is no specific definition of what constitutes a "fit and proper person," and in only one instance has an active broadcast license been revoked in the past (an adult channel cited for numerous violations). This is an ongoing requirement for all media owners.

Opponents of the deal point to the phone hacking scandal, multiple instances of sexual harassment at Fox and the bias of Fox News as evidence that Fox and the Murdochs are not suitable owners of a broadcast license.

In my view, it will be extremely difficult for the CMA to come to an adverse conclusion. Despite the negative news flow from Fox regarding inappropriate behavior of individuals, the headlines are unlikely to result in the disqualification of Fox as owners. Neither Rupert nor James Murdoch have been implicated in any way, and in fact the company acted swiftly and decisively in removing those implicated.

Critically, Ofcom have already ruled that the Murdochs and Fox would in fact be fit and proper, and have explicitly stood by their findings even after the CMA referral; the CMA would therefore have to explicitly overrule the primary broadcast regulator.

In summary the behaviors alleged at Fox News amount to significant corporate failure, however the overall evidence available to date does not provide a reasonable basis to conclude that if Sky were 100% owned and controlled by Fox, it would not be fit and proper to hold broadcast licenses.

Source: Ofcom decision, June 29, 2017

In my view, the referral on the grounds of Broadcasting Standards was made purely to buy political cover for the Culture Secretary in a politically sensitive deal, and given the high bar to find someone to not be fit and proper, it is extremely unlikely that the CMA will overrule Ofcom in the absence of material new evidence.

News Might Be Bone of Contention in the Plurality Decision, but Not Fatal to the Deal

Under the current statutory framework, cross-media ownership is restricted. A newspaper operator with a market share exceeding 20% is barred from owning a Channel 3 license (effectively the ITV stations). While Sky does not own a Channel 3 license, it does operate a 24 hour news channel. News Corporation (and by extension the Murdochs) controls almost a third of the paid-for newspaper circulation in the UK, and therefore the deal is facing justifiable scrutiny under a Public Interest Test. Based on the Secretary's referral, the merger will be reviewed to decide whether there may be harm to the public interest. Indeed, Ofcom have noted that the transaction raises the risk that the Murdoch family may influence the overall news agenda:

There is a risk that members of the Murdoch Family Trust may seek to coordinate the editorial policy of news outlets under their influence by omitting certain news stories, highlighting others or using the same commentators in their newspapers and on television news. This type of coordination could weaken the editorial independence of Sky News and so give members of the Murdoch Family Trust greater influence over public opinion.

Source: Ofcom Public Interest report, June 20, 2017

In my view the concerns have merit, but are not fatal to the deal. I expect the transaction to be approved subject to certain remedies, rather than an outright block.

Media consumption is rapidly changing, with online news consumption growing significantly faster than traditional sources, curtailing the scale of the concentration risk.

Sky News could be guaranteed editorial independence through the establishment of an independent board, and the enforcement of existing broadcasting standards.

Sky News could be divested - this was the proposed outcome in the 2011 review; while Fox have not offered any concessions to the CMA yet, I believe it is likely that Fox would accept News divestment as an acceptable remedy

Timeline

The CMA published its Issues Statement on Oct. 10th, outlining the review process it will follow. The broad timeline in the review is:

2 Week consultation period ending Oct. 24th

Provisional findings report in week of Dec. 18th

Statutory deadline March 6th, 2018 (subject to possible eight-week extension)

Post-CMA approval, customary closing conditions include shareholder approval of a scheme of arrangement.

I expect the deal to close early in the 3rd quarter 2018.

Even if the Deal Fails, Downside Risk Is Contained

Prior to the announcement of the deal, SKY traded at £7.60. Over the period, the Stoxx 600 Media Index has gained roughly 10% in Sterling terms, implying a current peer adjusted price of about £8.30, 9% below the current market price. However, I believe a case could be made for a higher value on a standalone basis as peers trade at ~10x EV/EBITDA; consensus EBITDA for SKY is roughly £2.35bn for calendar year 2018. At peer multiples, SKY should be worth £9.65 by year-end (when the provisional CMA findings are released).

Peer Group Multiples

EV/EBITDA Comcast Corp. Class A 8.5 Charter Communications Inc. A 10.9 Liberty Global Plc A 10.2 ITV Plc 9.4 Cable One Inc. 12.3 Dish Network Corp. A 13.2 Nos Sgps 6.6 Average 10.2

Source: Bloomberg

Theoretical Standalone Valuation

EBITDA (calendar 2018 est.) 2,348 2,348 2,348 Target EV/EBITDA 9.0 9.5 10.0 Target EV 21,132 22,306 23,480 Net Debt -6,690 -6,690 -6,690 Target Equity 14,442 15,616 16,790 Share count 1,739 1,739 1,739 Target price per share 8.30 8.98 9.65

Source: Bloomberg; author's estimates

Conservatively, I peg the downside risk at £8.30 (9%), resulting in a very favorable 2:1 return to risk ratio, with a high likelihood of completion. The spread has widened given the political uncertainties and the delayed timeline; while there is a risk of "dead money" for the next couple of months leading up to the provisional findings report, this is one of the most attractive uncorrelated opportunities on my screen currently.

